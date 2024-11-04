Erotic movies are tricky to get right. They have to tread a fine line between provocative and believable, tasteful and titillating. It's a balance that many movies fail to get right. Indeed, some erotic films fall so short of their ambitions that they have become infamous. With poor scripts and wooden performances, their attempts at steamy scenes instead cause unintended laughter - or, worst still, outright discomfort.

With this in mind, this list considers the very worst of erotic cinema. These films set out to be daring and compelling but are undermined by clumsy direction, overblown plots, or unintentionally hilarious dialogue. Though their creators may have hoped for seductive, unforgettable masterpieces, they are remembered more for their blunders than their brilliance.

10 'Killing Me Softly' (2002)

Directed by Kaige Chen

"I want you to know what it’s like to lose control completely." In this one, Alice (Heather Graham), a London-based professional, becomes entranced by Adam (Joseph Fiennes), a mysterious and handsome mountaineer with a dark past. What initially seems like passionate love soon turns dark as Adam's possessiveness and violent tendencies emerge. Alice uncovers secrets from his past that include disturbing connections to women who have mysteriously disappeared.

On paper, this seems like decent thriller stuff, but the third act spirals off into absurd directions. The perverse sexual revelations seem to be outrageous purely for outrage's sake and they are not explored deeply. On the acting side, Graham's performance falls short; the viewer struggles to believe her. As a result, Alice's plight comes across as contrived and her character development feels inorganic. It doesn't help that the script frequently hands her cringe-worthy lines. All told, this is one of the worst movies by a Palme d'Or-winning director.

9 'Jade' (1995)

Directed by William Friedkin

"Do you want to know the truth?" Jade is another example of a bad movie by a good director, in this case, The Exorcist's William Friedkin. It's about David Corelli (David Caruso), a San Francisco assistant district attorney, who is drawn into an investigation of a brutal, high-profile murder linked to an underground sex club. His search for answers brings him to Katrina Gavin (Linda Fiorentino), a well-regarded psychologist (and his ex-lover), whose life and reputation may be entangled in the crime.

Although Friedkin's slick direction provides a nice gloss, it quickly becomes overwhelmed by the boring plot and one-dimensional characters. Indeed, the whole movie is just a big mess, despite the talents of many of the people involved. There are car chases galore and the expected sex scenes, but none of them are particularly exciting. It all gets more and more tiresome as the film rolls along. In short, Jade can safely be skipped.

8 'Color of Night' (1994)

Directed by Richard Rush

"Is that your professional opinion, Doctor?" Bruce Willis helms this erotic thriller as a psychologist tormented by the recent suicide of a patient. Soon after, he finds himself drawn into a twisted mystery involving the electric members of a therapy group. To make things more complicated, he begins an affair with the mysterious Rose (Jane March), whose secrets may hold the key to solving the case.

Color of Night opened to very bad reviews, with most critics savaging its weirdness and general lack of logic. The constant shifting of tones and genre conventions fails to build suspense; instead, it drags out an already excessive runtime that sluggishly meanders toward the big reveal. Plus, rather than being steamy, the movie is goofy and melodramatic. The filmmakers seem to try and compensate for this by increasing the nudity, though it doesn't work. That said, some would argue that Color of Night is so bad it's good, and it has since attracted a minor cult following.

7 'Silver' (1993)

Directed by Phillip Noyce

"There’s more to desire than just flesh." Silver follows Carly Norris (Sharon Stone), a young woman who moves into a luxurious New York City apartment building, only to find herself the focus of a mysterious and obsessive watcher. After she begins an affair with her landlord Zeke (William Baldwin), Carly is drawn into a web of voyeurism, control, and desire that threatens to spiral out of control.

The premise isn't ludicrous, and the storytelling is serviceable, but Silver still winds up being generic, lifeless, and, ultimately, boring. Every plot point is a retread and every character is a stock figure. Carly is most disappointing of all, especially in light of Stone's iconic performance in Basic Instinct. There are also narrative missteps in the second half, the result of extensive reshoots and the last-minute changing of the killer's identity. Despite these myriad flaws, Silver was a solid box office success and sold well on home video.

6 'Ma mère' (2004)

Directed by Christophe Honoré