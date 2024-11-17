Erotic thrillers were all the rage in the late 1980s and early '90s, dominating the box office and home video with their blend of steaminess and suspense. The genre has mostly fallen out of favor these days for many reasons, one of them probably being the surge in low-quality copycats that tried to get in on tend. As a result, the genre is cluttered with some truly atrocious entries.

With this in mind, this list considers some of the most egregious offenders. From big-budget flops to low-budget misfires, the following movies have become notorious due to their confusing twists, questionable chemistry, or downright laughable scenes. What was meant to be provocative ends up being painfully awkward. Watching these stinkers, viewers are unlikely to feel their pulse quickening, but they will cringe.

10 'Serenity' (2019)

Directed by Steven Knight

"You're not real. This is all just a game." Serenity (not to be confused with the Firefly film) features Matthew McConaughey as Baker Dill, a fisherman with a troubled past, who spends his days trying to catch a giant tuna he's named "Justice." But his quiet life is disrupted when his ex-wife, Karen (Anne Hathaway), reappears, begging him to kill her abusive husband and promising a large sum in return. Dill grapples with this moral dilemma, while his sense of reality begins to unravel.

It's an offbeat premise; like if Moby-Dick was a romantic thriller and also terrible. The cast is Milky Way-levels of star-studded (Diane Lane, Djimon Hounsou, and Jeremy Strong also show up in supporting roles) yet they never amount to much, mostly because the half-baked script gives them so little to work with. The screenplay is a jumbled collection of ideas, never sticking with one long enough to develop it properly.

9 'Poison Ivy' (1992)

Directed by Katt Shea

"Sometimes I think my whole life’s already been planned out." Poison Ivy (unrelated to the comics characters) centers on Ivy (Drew Barrymore), a seductive young woman who befriends a lonely, affluent teenager named Sylvie (Sara Gilbert). Ivy quickly manipulates her way into Sylvie's family, ingratiating herself with Sylvie’s parents and attempting to seduce her father. Ivy’s dark motives become clear as she begins to undermine the family from within.

The movie was reportedly intended to be a teenage spin on Fatal Attraction, but the finished product never rises above B-movie quality. It's all thoroughly ridiculous, hampered by bad writing and a spectacular lack of self-awareness. That said, there is a certain gonzo campy entertainment value to be found here, for the right kind of viewer. Plus, Barrymore's attempt to use the role to escape her innocent child star image is understandable. For this reason, Poison Ivy has a minor 'so bad it's good' cult following.

8 'Fifty Shades Darker' (2017)

Directed by James Foley