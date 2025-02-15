Fairy tales have long captivated audiences of all ages. Across cultures and time periods, fairy tales have highlighted universal truths about human experiences. The best fairy tales are reflections of society, and have broad appeal to those across generations. Unfortunately, there are some movies that have taken fairy tales and used them to tell horrible stories with unengaging characters and nonsensical stories based on beloved premises.

Some of the worst fairy tale movies completely ignore what made the original stories so charming. Some fairy tale movies, like Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters, take the original fairy tale they are based on and add unnecessary fantasy and horror elements. Other fairy tale movies, like Belle's Magical World, unnecessarily continue a beloved version of a fairy tale and use silly stories to take the fun out of the source material.

10 'Happily Ever After' (1989)

Directed by John Howley

Image via Filmation

Happily Ever After is an animated musical that is meant to be a direct sequel to Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The story follows Snow White as she is about to marry the Prince. However, just before the wedding starts, they encounter the late Evil Queen's brother, Lord Maliss, who represents a new threat. Along the way, Snow White relies on the help of the Dwarfelles, the female cousins of the Seven Dwarfs.

What makes Happily Ever After is that it fails to capture the charm of Snow White, the legend that has captured generations. The story could have explored what married life would have looked like for Snow White and the Prince. Happily Ever After also commits to introducing only new characters who are connected to those who already exist in this fairy tale. The fact that the movie misses these opportunities to delve deeper into this fairy tale makes it difficult to invest in.

9 'Alice Through the Looking Glass' (2016)

Directed by James Bobin

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Alice Through the Looking Glass is the sequel to Tim Burton's version of Alice in Wonderland. The movie is based on Lewis Carol's own sequel to his beloved novel, which spanned a character and universe that has captured generations of readers. Alice Through the Looking Glass follows Alice's (Mia Wasikowska) return to Wonderland as an adult, and finds the Mad Hatter (Johnny Depp) in danger.

What makes Alice Through the Looking Glass one of the worst fairytale movies is the fact that it simply doubles down on everything that made the first movie so bad. This is another example of a story that could have added to the source material and further fleshed out Alice's sequel. Instead, despite all the color and chaos that could have made it a fun addition to this universe, it devolves into a messy narrative that has no charm to be found.