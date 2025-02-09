There will always be an inherent niche and audience for films that can provide the charm and experience of filmmaking for younger audiences, making for a fun and sweet time for all ages who don't have to worry about complex themes or mature topics. Even with these possible limitations, this hasn't stopped many family films from being highly celebrated and beloved in their own right, with each generation having its own selection of masterfully crafted family films.

However, the notions of younger, less-developed audiences that don't have the acquired tastes and depth of what to enjoy in a film have resulted in many cheap, low-effort movies made to appeal to children with no substance to hold them up beyond that. Some family films manage to go beyond that and create such a vapid, painfully uninteresting experience that even the youngest of children aren't able to find entertainment and joy in the film. For as long as there have been well-made family movies, there are also a good portion that are entirely unwatchable.

10 'Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip' (2015)

Originally high-pitched musical icons of the 60s and 70s, Alvin and the Chipmunks found themselves at the center of a notorious reboot as CGI pop stars throughout the late 2000s and early 2010s. While each of these films was critically maligned, the undeniable low point of the franchise was the final entry, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip. The film sees the chipmunks as a part of a classic road trip plot, traveling across the country to stop Dave from proposing to his new girlfriend.

The film not only perpetuates the same lazy toilet humor and cheap pop culture references of the previous film, but finds a way to lack the minimal positive elements that previous entries had. David Cross's sadistic talent agent villain of Ian was an unexpected highlight of the previous films is nowhere to be seen, while the new human characters soak up too much screen time and exude no charisma whatsoever. The film also features some of the worst and most blatant product placement imaginable, and even a strange cameo from director John Waters isn't enough to save the film.

9 'Mac and Me' (1988)

While E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial has maintained its status as one of the most acclaimed and influential family movies of all time, this strange, poorly made ripoff film has equally achieved a legacy of infamy for decades. While many may recognize the film from the iconic recurring gag between Conan O'Brien and Paul Rudd, Mac and Me manages to be even more wild, strange, and nonsensical than the repeated clip of a boy in a wheelchair falling into a river.

While its initial premise directly copies that of E.T., it quickly takes a strange detour into the incomprehensible between its unexpected violence, uncomfortable visual effects, and never-ending product placement. It takes an especially demented family film to have the gall to have a child get shot in a police shootout during the film's climax, but this is exactly the type of horrendous, unrestrained insanity that is ever-present within Mac and Me.

8 'Harold and the Purple Crayon' (2024)

Poorly conceived adaptations of classic children's stories and characters are far from a novelty that only affected films of the past, as Harold and the Purple Crayon shows that this phenomenon is still alive and well in the modern day. While there is already some confusion behind adapting a 50s children's book as a live-action film, the film manages to even go against the few iconic aspects of the story. Instead of a story following a curious young boy exploring his imagination with a magical crayon, the film sees Harold as a fully grown man using the crayon to travel into the real world in search of the man who created him.

Whatever lighthearted charm and wit were present within the original story is fundamentally destroyed in this uninteresting live-action adaptation, replacing it with bad visual effects and an especially bad lead performance by Zachary Levi. The film's pacing and strange attempts at tackling an existential breakdown are completely misaligned when in the confines of what is supposed to be a goofy family film, making the film a complete tonal mess.