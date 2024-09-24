A genre in which audiences are more forgiving for the sake of its younger target viewing audiences, Roger Ebert left no critical opinion left unsaid when reviewing the family genre. For him, pining for the attention of child moviegoers was not an excuse to refuse plot and character development. He consistently reminded his readers that whatever story filmmakers produced for children needed to cater in some form to its adult viewers responsible for choosing these family-friendly flicks on movie night. Animation is not the only way to successfully entertain this category of viewership.

Movies like Finding Neverland, School of Rock, Rudy, and E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial proved that animation and cross-genre stories, given the attention they deserved, could captivate adults and their adolescent counterparts while also earning critical acclaim. The worst family movies of all time, according to Ebert, skimped out on the basic principles of filmmaking with no faith in the attention span or intelligence of those watching them.

10 'The Big Green' (1995)

Directed by Holly Goldberg Sloan

A formulaic rip-off of Disney's earlier sports classic The Mighty Ducks, this misfit soccer movie failed to score anything above a one-and-a-half star from Ebert. The Big Green is the underdog story of a failing soccer team in Texas, whose passion for the sport is reignited when their new teacher, Miss Anna Montgomery (Olivia d'Abo) arrives from England as part of an exchange program. She steps in as their new coach to turn the team around.

"I knew 'The Big Green' was in trouble right at the top, when the writer-director, Holly Goldberg Sloan, used the amateurish gimmick of speeding up the action to make something funny. I have never seen a scene in which speeding up the action made it funny..."

Despite the familiar faces of The Sandlot's Patrick Renna and Chauncey Leopardi, The Big Green offered little substance to its family viewers that hadn't already been rinsed and repeated in 90s kids sports movies. The only saving grace for Ebert is d'Abo's performance, bringing "freshness, energy and vigor" to the sport's savior character. Disliking the movie so much he felt writing a review was a boring obligation, Ebert remained hopeful that the right Hollywood casting agents would find a better role suitable for the star power that d'Abo brought to the screen.

9 'Flubber' (1997)

Directed by Les Mayfield

Calling it "pretty slow, flat and dumb," Ebert couldn't bring himself to like this 90s remake. Flubber stars the beloved Robin Williams as Professor Philip Brainard's life is turned upside down when his experimentation with sources of energy yields a rubber-like substance he dubs "flubber." Caught up in the excitement, Brainard misses his wedding but attempts to win his fiancé back, save his university, and outwit a rival using his new invention. Ebert's one-star review fell in line with critic and audience consensus, although decades later audiences look back with nostalgia at the Williams-led flick.

"'Flubber' the movie seems to be made out of anti-flubber; you drop it, and it stays on the floor. Although the movie may appeal to kids in the lower grades..."

Flubber is a remake of the 1961 Disney movie The Absent Minded Professor, with moviegoers and Ebert preferring the latter. While Flubber flopped with Ebert, the brutally honest critic commended Williams' performance as "straight and steady." However, the critic admitted his intrusive thoughts that just once he wished the hero wouldn't succeed and the villain would make off with the love interest.

8 'Little Giants' (1994)

Directed by Duwayne Dunham

Not only did Ebert criticize the movie, but he also went on the offensive against author Syd Field and his screenwriting how-tos. Little Giants stars Rick Moranis and Ed O'Neill as the O'Shea brothers who take sibling rivalry to the next level when they coach two pee-wee football teams, one very elite and the other a lineup of misfits, competing for the sole representation of their small Ohio town. This football story is the B-team when it comes to the worst family movies, in Ebert's opinion.

"What do you mean, it’s one of the stupidest movies you’ve seen? It got sold, didn’t it? And it got made, didn’t it? So that makes it a success, doesn’t it? It’s mind-boggling to reflect that this screenplay actually involved work by four writers."

Ebert opens his one-star review criticizing Field for his workshops and texts that "teach you how to write like everyone else." Why does he open with this? Because Little Giants is one of many family-oriented sports movies that lack originality in premise while utilizing recycled gimmicks. The film scores a touchdown with its youngest viewing audiences while disappointing the only ones dragged along to watch it.

7 'Daddy Day Care' (2003)

Directed by Steve Carr

"It is a comedy (in genre, not in effect). But at some point we might expect it to benefit from real life, real experiences, real kids. Not a chance. It’s all simply a prop for the Eddie Murphy character."

Ebert's one-star review was relentless in reminding audiences and filmmakers that Daddy Day Care's miscalculation was relying upon Murphy's presence alone to make it a great movie. While an excellent starting point, it can't be the entire hook even in the family genre where premise and character development are still necessary. Ebert's acknowledgment of the poop joke landed better with readers than the audience did, saying, "If you can’t make a poop joke work in a movie about kids, you’re in trouble."

6 'All I Want for Christmas' (1991)

Directed by Robert Lieberman

All Ebert wanted for Christmas was to never watch this regrettable holiday movie again. His half-star review depicted the movie like it was a lump of coal in his stocking. The 1991 All I Want for Christmas, not to be confused with the dozens of Hallmark-style movies with the same title), is about a set of siblings who attempt to reunite their divorced parents just in time for Christmas. It features a cast of familiar faces and iconic faces like Lauren Bacall and Leslie Nielsen in supporting roles, but their presence wasn't enough to unthaw the critic's icy opinion.

"There was not a moment of the movie I could believe, not a motivation I thought was plausible, not a plot development that wasn’t imposed on us by the requirements of the plot...Movies like this give Cute a bad name."

The convoluted scheming weighed the film down so much that Ebert called it "artificial, contrived, illogical, manipulative and stupid." As one of the worst holiday and family movies in Ebert's opinion, All I Want for Christmas left no room for a suspension of belief. Holiday movies, no matter how corny, hinge upon the audience buy in of seasonal magic and serendipity, a clear miss here in the attempt to reconcile a broken family.

5 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie' (1995)

Directed by Bryan Spicer

Calling the titular superheroes "color-coded products," Ebert took issue with the messaging Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie sent to its impressionable young audience: "Faceless conformity is the way to success." While the long-running TV series sustains a supportive franchise, the movie version flopped. When a mysterious egg imprisoning the formidable Ivan Ooze (Paul Freeman) is accidentally cracked open, the Power Rangers confront their loss of super abilities after Ooze kills their mentor and power source, Zordon (Nicolas Bell). Barely able to contain Ooze and the havoc he wreaks, the Rangers seek out the mystic warrior Dulcea (Gabrielle Fitzpatrick). Ebert's half-star review targeted the film's blatant lack of individualism in its heroes, ones that were supposed to inspire its child viewers.

"'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie' is about as close as you can get to absolute nothing and still have a product to project on the screen. The movie is like those synthetic foods that have no fat, no sugar, no vitamins and no calories, but they come in bright packages and you can chew them."

The only character with a developed personality and who is of interest is the movie's antagonist. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie was an obvious merchandising sell to family audiences instead of leaning into a premise that promoted finding your own identity. The plot of losing Zordon allowed the opportunity to do so, but it was squandered, making the movie version one of the worst family movies of all time.

4 'The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas' (2000)

Directed by Brian Levant

Preferring the original live-action version that "was no masterpiece," Ebert gave this prequel live-action movie only half a star. The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas takes audiences back to the early days of Fred's (Mark Addy) and Wilma's (Kristen Johnson) relationship when the pair takes a trip to Rock Vegas for a romantic getaway. That getaway becomes a disaster when a wealthy suitor named Chip Rockefeller (Thomas Gibson) starts courting Wilma.

"This is an ideal first movie for infants, who can enjoy the bright colors on the screen and wave their tiny hands to the music. Children may like it because they just plain like going to the movies. But it’s not delightful or funny or exciting, and for long stretches..."

Unamused by the barrage of rock and prehistoric puns, Ebert slowly realized how much worse the live-action adaptation could get with a completely new cast and poor writing. The movie was a weary watch with an ending that left something to be desired, much like the rest of the runtime. The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas was anything but a good time in its desperation to add any pun, plot element, or wacky character to the mix to redeem what was doomed from the start.

3 'The Last Airbender' (2010)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

Perhaps the one movie critics of Ebert's opinions and Ebert could agree on, The Last Airbender was an absolute mistake and one of the worst family movies of all time. In the live-action retelling of the beloved anime series, Aang (Noah Ringer) discovers he is an Avatar, the last of his Airbender kind with the ability to control all four elements, Air, Water, Earth, and Fire. This makes him a threat to the Fire Nation who seek to enslave the Water Tribe and Earth Kingdom. It's a surprise to many that Ebert awarded the remake even half a star in his review instead of a thumbs down.

"The first fatal decision was to make a live-action film out of material that was born to be anime. The animation of the Nickelodeon TV series drew on the bright colors and “clear line” style of such masters as Miyazaki, and was a pleasure to observe. It’s in the very nature of animation to make absurd visual sights more plausible."

Almost nothing in this movie went right, from the botched special effects and decision to add 3D to the poorly written dialogue and incomprehensible plot. For a critically acclaimed director like M. Night Shyamalan, this is one that he won't live down. While Ebert closed out his review hoping filmmakers would leave the franchise alone and this would be as the title suggests, it's most curious to consider what the opinionated critic would think of the 2024 live-action series from Netflix.

2 'Ghost Dad' (1990)

Directed by Sidney Poitier

Questioning the great Sidney Poitier's judgment to helm a project that failed so badly, Ebert could only give this family comedy a half-star rating. Ghost Dad is the story of a missed emotional opportunity when the widowed single father Elliot Hopper (Bill Cosby) focuses too much on a business opportunity that his children consistently vie for his attention. When he dies in a tragic car accident, Hopper comes back as a ghost, still working to secure the business deal, but along the way, he bonds more with his children than he did in life. The moviegoers and critics agreed with Ebert that Ghost Dad was a "disaster zone."

"'Ghost Dad' is a desperately unfunny film – a strained, contrived construction that left me shaking my head in amazement...How could Sidney Poitier, a skilled filmmaker with an actor’s sense of timing, have been the director of this mess? How did a production executive go for it? Who ever thought this was a good idea?"

Ebert called the script "half-baked and lame-brained" for its illogical organization of pacing, plot, and character development. The rules of ghostly engagement with the living seem to change out of convenience instead of logic. The inattentiveness of Ghost Dad is a family film better left in the watery grave in which Elliot Hopper met his end.

1 'North' (1994)

Directed by Rob Reiner

Dubbed a "manipulative" and "deeply flawed" movie, Ebert believed this 90s movie was not only the worst comedies of all time but also the worst family movie. The Rob Reiner-directed movie features the titular character, North (Elijah Wood) as he embarks on a search for new parents after taking his inattentive biological ones (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander) to court. Traveling the world, North becomes a media sensation causing a domino effect of other children emancipating themselves. Ebert's infamous scathing thumbs-down review was an advertisement for his hatred of North.

"I hated this movie. Hated hated hated hated hated this movie. Hated it. Hated every simpering stupid vacant audience-insulting moment of it. Hated the sensibility that thought anyone would like it. Hated the implied insult to the audience by its belief that anyone would be entertained by it."

Despite a wide range of superstar supporting cast members that Ebert believed had their talents wasted, North lacks the emotional intelligence to be entertaining. Many other films successfully depict the fantastical imaginations of children and tweens by inserting valuable, meaningful themes for full-circle lessons. North makes a mockery of bad parenting simply because they didn't pay attention at the dinner table, spreading false narratives to its very impressionable target audience.

