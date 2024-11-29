Fantasy is one of the oldest movie genres. Since the days of Georges Méliès and Alice Guy-Blaché in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, these movies of magic, fictional worlds, and otherworldly creatures have been among the most popular in the medium. As film became a storytelling art form, fantasy was already a well-established genre for it to illustrate its narratives in the most enchanting ways.

Not all fantasy movies are perfect, though—or even good. Particularly in the 1990s, numerous fantasy films that are, to be kind, quite abysmal, were released. From video game adaptations like Super Mario Bros. to disappointing sequels like Highlander II: The Quickening, the '90s' worst fantasy movies prove that even the most popular genres are perfectly capable of producing truly embarrassing cultural products.

10 'North' (1994)

Directed by Rob Reiner

Image via New Line Cinema

During the late '80s and early '90s, Rob Reiner, of Stand by Me and The Princess Bride fame, was riding on a long streak of great successes that have aged like fine wine. Then, he made North, and it was all downhill from there. It's the story of a young boy (played by 11-year-old Elijah Wood) who, tired of his parents' neglect, leaves home and travels the world in search of new parents.

North is saccharine, unfunny, and all over the place.

One of the movies that legendary film critic Roger Ebert hated the most, North is saccharine, unfunny, and all over the place. Reiner gets ambitious with the amount of wannabe-amusing fluff that he throws into the movie, but none of these ambitions ever truly land. Instead, this fable ends up feeling unbearably mindless and meandering, two things that fantasy films should never allow themselves to be.

Watch on Tubi

9 'Highlander III: The Sorcerer' (1994)

Directed by Andrew Morahan

Image via Entertainment Film Distributors

With the first Highlander movie being one of the most iconic fantasy films of the 1980s, it's a decently-sized surprise that its sequels are so awful. Highlander III: The Sorcerer, also called Highlander III: The Return, sees Connor MacLeod, deceived into believing that he had won the Prize, awakening from a peaceful life when an immortal magician comes out of his grave seeking the Highlander.

Though it's slightly better than its predecessor, Highlander III looks, sounds, and feels horribly cheap. It has a pair of delightfully ridiculous performances in Christopher Lambert's and Mario Van Peebles's, but for anyone who doesn't enjoy so-bad-they're-good films, watching this threequel would be torture. Lifeless and full of tired clichés, it's a disgrace to the Highlander name.

Highlander III: The Sorcerer Release Date November 29, 1994 Director Andrew Morahan Cast Christophe Lambert , Mario Van Peebles , Deborah Kara Unger , Mako , Martin Neufeld , Daniel Dõ , Michael Jayston , Louis Bertignac , Lisa Vitello , Christopher Heyerdahl , Raoul Max Trujillo , Gabriel Kakon , Darcy Laurie , David Francis , Matt Holland , Richard Jutras , Liz MacRae , Emidio Michetti , André Oumansky , Charles S. Doucet , Garth Gilker , Paul Hopkins , Michael McGill , Chip Chuipka , Patrick Fierry Runtime 99 minutes Writers Paul Ohl Expand

Watch on Pluto TV

8 'Super Mario Bros.' (1993)

Directed by Annabel Jankel and Rocky Morton

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

It wasn't until relatively recently that some notable video game adaptations on the big and small screens started seeing some level of success and praise. Before the 2010s, these kinds of movies had a pretty bad name—and it was in no small measure thanks to Super Mario Bros. It's a weird cyberpunk adventure where two Brooklyn plumbers travel to another dimension to rescue Princess Daisy from the evil dictator King Koopa, and stop him from taking over the world.

Though time has been pretty kind to the film, giving it a niche cult following and a few avid defenders, it's still pretty darned bad. It bastardizes the source material in the most surreal ways, the story makes no sense, and the abundance of flashy effects hardly masks the film's lack of substance. Directors Annabel Jankel and Rocky Morton take some interesting risks that occasionally pay off, but the movie's erratic tone and narrative far outweigh those good moments.

Super Mario Bros. Release Date May 28, 1993 Director Rocky Morton , Annabel Jankel Cast Bob Hoskins , John Leguizamo , Dennis Hopper , Samantha Mathis Fisher Stevens , Fiona Shaw , Richard Edson Runtime 104 Minutes Writers Parker Bennett , Terry Runté , Ed Solomon Budget $42-48 Million Studio(s) Hollywood Pictures , Lightmotive , Allied Filmmakers , Cinergi Pictures Expand

Super Mario Bros. is currently not available to stream, rent, or purchase in the U.S.

7 'Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie' (1997)

Directed by David Winning and Shuki Levy

Image via 20th Century Studios

When it comes to classic childhood television, every generation tends to look back at their own favorite version of the Power Rangers most fondly. However, the franchise has proved on several occasions that it isn't infallible, and one such occasion was in 1997, when Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie came out. It sees the titular team enhanced with turbo powers to stop an alien who's threatening to destroy Earth.

The movie feels more like an excruciatingly overlong episode than an actual film, and that never works in its favor. Though it has some of the most powerful Power Rangers, Turbo is very hard to recommend to anyone that's not a die-hard fan of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. It's silly, poorly choreographed, annoyingly misguided, and a pretty terrible action fantasy movie overall.

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 27, 1997 Director Shuki Levy , David Winning Cast Jon Simanton , Kai Doi , Greg Collins , Steve Cardenas , Jason David Frank , Johnny Yong Bosch Runtime 99 Writers Shuki Levy , Shell Danielson , Haim Saban , Shotaro Ishinomori , Saburo Yatsude

6 'Highlander II: The Quickening' (1991)

Directed by Russell Mulcahy

Image by InterStar

Highlander III may be bad, but as far as terrible sequels go, there aren't many more infamous than Highlander II: The Quickening. This swashbuckler takes place in the future, where Highlander Connor MacLeod must prevent the destruction of the planet under an anti-ozone shield. It's one of the worst movies of the 20th century; goofy, cheesy, and unimaginative.

On paper, the idea of taking this world and story in entirely different directions sounds okay, but when it's executed this shoddily, fans are left wishing there had only been one Highlander film (and, as far as they're concerned, there was). Though a guilty pleasure for many, The Quickening is a trainwreck that all fantasy fans should check out at least once, if only to see how bad the genre can truly be. Sean Connery deserved a better movie.

Watch on Amazon Prime

5 'Beowulf' (1999)

Directed by Graham Baker

Image via Dimension Films

The Old English epic poem Beowulf has been adapted on several occasions, both on the big screen and outside of it, but never as disastrously as in 1999's film of the same name. Set in a besieged land, it's the story of the titular character, who must battle against the hideous creature Grendel and his vengeance-seeking mother.

The trashy tone doesn't complement the story in the slightest, but the writing is the real villain of this story.

Starring Christopher Lambert of HIghlander infamy, Beowulf is similar to the source material in nothing but name. The visuals are horrid and the trashy tone doesn't complement the story in the slightest, but the writing is the real villain of this story. While many low-budget movies are able to find clever workarounds to make their cheapness an asset, Beowulf does just the opposite. Having nothing of substance to work with, Graham Baker directed a picture that doesn't work and isn't the least bit interested in working.

Watch on Hoopla

4 'The NeverEnding Story III' (1994)

Directed bby Peter MacDonald

Image via Miramax Films

The haunting The NeverEnding Story is one of the most traumatizing childhood classics of not just the '80s, but perhaps all time. Its sequels, on the other hand, are much less good, with The NeverEnding Story III being particularly ludicrous in its badness. Its story follows a young boy who must restore order when a group of bullies steal the magic book that acts as a portal between Earth and the imaginary world of Fantasia.

For Jack Black completionists who want to see him in his fourth-ever feature film role, NeverEnding Story III is, quite tragically, a somewhat obligatory watch. Anyone else, though, is better off investing their time on something more fun and worthwhile. Like watching paint dry. Potty jokes galore, a vapid plot, and an alarming lack of Fantasia due to budget limitations make this threequel a terrible waste of time.

The NeverEnding Story III Release Date October 26, 1994 Director Peter MacDonald Cast Jason James Richter , Melody Kay , Jack Black , Ryan Bollman , Freddie Jones , Julie Cox , William Hootkins , Tony Robinson , Thomas Petruo , Moya Brady , Carole Finn , Tracey Ellis , Kevin McNulty , Nicole Parker , Adrien Dorval , Kaefan Shaw , Gord Robertson , Frederick Warder , William Todd-Jones , David Forman , Danu Anthony , Andrea Nemeth , Mark Acheson , Marilyn Norry , Shirley Broderick Runtime 95 minutes Writers Jeff Lieberman Expand

The NeverEnding Story III is currently not available to stream, rent, or purchase in the U.S.

3 'Kazaam' (1996)

Directed by Paul Michael Glaser

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Anyone familiar with Shaquille O'Neal's name will know him as one of the most legendary basketball players in the sport's history. They are much less likely to know him as an actor, but that's precisely what Shaq tried to become in the '90s. The world is much worse for it. What audiences got as a result of the athlete's dreams of Hollywood stardom was Kazaam, a family comedy where a troubled kid accidentally releases a three-wish-granting genie.

Kazaam is the kind of film so bad that it simply must be seen to be believed. Shaq is worse at acting than he was at scoring 3-pointers, and this movie stands as an unfortunate testament to that fact. The film is nothing more than a poor concoction of grating clichés and dated messages, too violent to appeal to children but too atrocious to appeal to anyone with a more developed frontal lobe.

Kazaam Release Date July 17, 1996 Director Paul Michael Glaser Cast Francis Capra , Shaquille O'Neal , Ally Walker , Efren Ramirez , Wade Robson , James Acheson , Brandon Trost , Jason Trost , Marshall Manesh , Mother Love , Da Brat , Fawn Reed , John Costelloe , Todd Sible , Deidra Roper Runtime 93 minutes Writers Christian Ford

Watch on Disney+

2 'Mortal Kombat: Annihilation' (1997)

Directed by John R. Leonetti