Cinema is, by its very nature, one of the most entertaining kinds of media. Even it has its favorites, though, and among them, fantasy stands out as one of audiences' favorite genres. From even before movies became a storytelling art form, tales of magic, fictional lands, and mythical creatures have been among the most popular to depict in motion pictures.

Seeing as it has such a long history, cinematic fantasy has evolved greatly throughout the decades — until it reached the 21st century in top form. The 2010s in particular saw the release of multiple exceptional fantasy films; however, it certainly wasn't a perfect decade. It also saw the release of fantasy flops as embarrassing as the Stephen King adaptation The Dark Tower and the Nic Cage fiasco Left Behind, proving that although it's still one of the most beloved, fantasy isn't a perfect genre.

10 'Suicide Squad' (2016)

Directed by David Ayer

Despite its abundance of avid fans and staunch defenders, the fact of the matter is that the DCEU in its pre-James Gunn era wasn't exactly a popular franchise with critics or audiences. Perhaps the clearest example of its infamy is David Ayer's Suicide Squad. In it, a secret government agency recruits some of the world's most dangerous incarcerated supervillains to form a task force with the mission of saving the world from the apocalypse.

The movie has some of the worst writing in the DCEU, some of the ugliest visuals of any superhero movie, and some of the worst editing in movie history. Its mixture of fantasy and sci-fi feels jarring at best, and it excels in just about none of its genres. There are quite a few stories and properties that will be missed with the birth of the new DCU, but this isn't one of them.

9 'The Dark Tower' (2017)

Directed by Nikolaj Arcel

Though he's known as the king of horror novels, Stephen King has also worked outside of spooky genres on several occasions, one of the most noteworthy being his eight The Dark Tower books, perhaps the best fantasy Western book series ever. The 2017 movie based on the first one, though, didn't live up to expectations. It's the story of a boy haunted by visions of a dark tower from a parallel reality. He teams up with the tower's guardian to stop an evil warlock planning to use the boy to open the gates of Hell.

One of the worst book-to-movie adaptations of all time, The Dark Tower takes all sorts of strange elements from all eight books, feeling so bloated as a result that it simply doesn't work. Thus, its hopes of being the first step in a large multimedia franchise fell flat. Fans of the books hated the bastardization of King's creation, and those who had never read them hated the way the film squandered actors as great as Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey on a script so lackluster.

8 'The Legend of Hercules' (2014)

Directed by Renny Harlin

Some action movies are so bad they're good. Others go so far beyond that that they just become plain bad. The Legend of Hercules is a case of the latter. It's a sword & sandal adventure exploring the origins of the mythical Greek hero. Betrayed by his stepfather, the king, and sold into slavery because of a forbidden love, he must use his formidable strength to fight his way back to his rightful kingdom.

Some films' cheapness lends them a kind of B-picture charm that can't be replicated by any high-budget blockbuster. Legend of Hercules's cheapness, on the other hand, gets mixed with the most generic and poorly-written story imaginable to make the film unimaginably boring. Considering that Hercules's story has been told in much better and more accurate ways in many movies before, there's absolutely no reason to ever check this one out.

7 'A Wrinkle in Time' (2018)

Directed by Ava DuVernay

Based on Madeleine L'Engle's excellent '60s science fantasy novel of the same name, Disney's A Wrinkle in Time is about three peculiar beings who, after Meg's scientist father disappears, send her, her brother, and her friend to space in order to find him. Though it's visually striking and takes the biggest parts of the source material's heart, it's such a surface-level experience that not even children are likely to fall in love with it.

Though director Ava DuVernay is one of the best female filmmakers working today, not even the greats are perfect, and A Wrinkle in Time is proof of that. The script is terrible, with some of the corniest dialogue and most on-the-nose messaging of any movie that Disney has produced in years; the cast, though star-studded, simply doesn't do a good enough job; and DuVernay's direction, while ambitious, fails to stick the landing.

6 'Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance' (2011)

Directed by Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor

Oh, Nicolas Cage. The equal parts legendary and infamous actor stands entirely alone in an acting category of his own making, and though his style isn't to everyone's liking, it's impossible to deny that it's given him an instantly recognizable personal brand. Sadly, for every exceptional project he takes part in, he also stars in two or three duds. For Nic Cage duds, look no further than Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. This sequel to 2007's Ghost Rider sees Johnny Blaze, tortured by the curse of the Ghost Rider, getting a shot at redemption through the protection of the Devil's son.

One of Cage's worst movies, Spirit of Vengeance is a real embarrassment of a sequel, lacking everything that made the first movie a fun kind of bad popcorn flick. The CGI looks atrocious, Cage goes so over-the-top that his performance is more grating than it is enjoyable, and the story takes itself so seriously that it never gives itself a chance at being campy or trashy.