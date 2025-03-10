Fantasy is one of, if not the oldest, genres of storytelling. It has the power to transport audiences to worlds beyond imagination, where brave heroes must face off against all manner of horrors and dangers that reflect humanity's fears and doubts. Naturally, this meant fantasy transitioned seamlessly into the world of film, where technological advances have allowed things that once only existed in our minds to manifest on the screen.

The technological boom of the 21st century has seen many fantastic fantasy movies come to life, especially following the success of The Lord of the Rings trilogy from 2001 to 2003. However, not every film released during the new millennium has been a winner. Be it because of low budgets, bad concepts, or studio interference, some fantasy films elicit disgust and frustration rather than wonder and amazement. This list will rank the worst fantasy movies of the 21st century, proving that even this beloved genre isn't infallible.

10 'The Legend of Hercules' (2014)

Directed by Renny Harlin

Frustrated by the warmongering actions of King Amphitryon (Scott Adkins), his wife, Queen Alchmene (Roxanne McKee), prays for guidance. Her plea gets the attention of Zeus, who impregnates her with Amphitryon's future downfall: the demigod Hercules (Kellan Lutz), raised under the name Alcides. When Amphitryon tries to have him killed, Hercules finds himself forced to fight as a gladiator, which inspires others to join him in rebellion.

The Legend of Hercules was rushed out six months ahead of Hercules, starring Dwayne Johnson, and the lack of quality shows in the finished product. The film is clearly trying to cash in on the success of films like 300 and Gladiator, with slow-motion action sequences and trying to mix gritty realism into the fantastical world of Greek Mythology. The acting is what really spoils the film, as it's impossible to take the dramatic moments seriously when the characters act like they're trying to see who can chew the scenery faster.