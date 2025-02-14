Fantasy movies are a pretty old genre, dating back to the silent film era in the early 20th Century. The genre can be anything from low fantasy, featuring magical elements interspersed with the real world, to high fantasy, taking place in magical and distant lands with unique sets of physics and laws. It's kind of a hard genre to get wrong because it's sort of a playground for the imagination--anything that a writer can think up can exist in their distinct fantastical worlds.

Even if fantasy can be somewhat foolproof, that hasn't prevented many films from getting it very, very wrong anyway. The whole point of fantasy is to provide an escape from the monotony of everyday life, but with these movies, everyday life proved to be the escape instead. These are the worst fantasy movies of all time, which should be viewed by absolutely no one at all. They will be ranked based on their lack of quality, the potential damage they did to the fantasy genre, and their overall legacy as cinematic disasters.

10 'Super Mario Bros.' (1993)

Directed by Annabel Jankel & Rocky Morton

Long before 2023's hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie, there was the 1993 Disney adaptation, which made the unfathomable choice to make everything in live-action during a time in which CGI was nowhere near as advanced as it is today. The result was a colossal dumpster fire of a movie in which Dennis Hopper plays a punk rock-inspired human version of Bowser, then commonly known as King Koopa.

The humor falls flat, there are loads of weird aesthetics, and there was very little care taken to ensure the movie even remotely resembled the video game. One of the first and worst video game-to-movie adaptations, the woefully misguided Super Mario Bros. may have single-handedly kickstarted the curse of the medium, causing a string of similarly awful adaptations. The movie was bad enough that it scared Hollywood away from producing any similar Super Mario Bros. movies for three whole decades when it finally redeemed itself.

9 'Eragon' (2006)

Directed by Stefen Fangmeier

The most glaring issue with Eragon is that it's pretty near impossible to cram a 700-page book into a 100-minute movie. When that happens, a lot of liberties are going to need to be taken, which inevitably leaves the film completely unrecognizable from the novel by Christopher Paolini. It also doesn't help that amongst fantasy readers, the book itself is generally considered to be an introductory work for YA audiences into the genre, though it's not actually that great.

Because of the ridiculous running time of the movie, everything about it feels incredibly rushed, skipping over major legs of the journey and having the dragon in the film grow up, quite literally, in the blink of an eye. Eragon felt like it was trying to make way for a sequel without caring about itself. Alas, it was so disappointing that any hopes for the future were quickly shattered into a fine powder and swept up along with the fanbase's hopes and dreams for a decent adaptation.