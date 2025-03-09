Fantasy is a genre where pretty much anything goes. It serves as a playground for imagination and the creative minds behind films, allowing them to craft whatever story they want, be it magical, impossible, or wild, without any repercussions or limitations save for the ones that they put in place. At first, it might seem like a hard thing to get wrong since anything goes. Indeed, sometimes, it does go very, very wrong.

The world of cinema often produces bad movies and, in turn, bad fantasy movies. This might not necessarily be the fault of the writer(s) either because the story might be solid, even though the film lacks the rest of the right ingredients that typically make a movie great. These are the worst fantasy movies with great premises, which are hallmark examples of brilliantly crafted worlds with wasted potential that ultimately disappointed critics and audiences alike.

10 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' (2014)

Directed by Peter Jackson

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The first two The Hobbit movies weren't actually all that bad, but they certainly didn't hold a candle to the critically acclaimed The Lord of the Rings trilogy ten years prior. Many fans were disappointed at the adaptation of J. R. R. Tolkien's debut novel because many felt it was overly-padded, too cartoony, and riddled with bad CGI. Despite being directed by the same guy, The Hobbit just didn't quite pack the same punch as its predecessors. But hey, maybe they saved the best for last, right? Wrong.

The Battle of the Five Armies did do some things right. For one, the battle in the novel is extremely lame. Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman) gets knocked upside the head and falls to the ground unconscious just as the battle starts, and he wakes up after it's over. Boring. So the movie did do the right thing by actually showing the battle. Unfortunately, it, like the previous installments, was too padded, had a romantic plotline that didn't exist in the book and that nobody asked for, and the violence felt too cartoonish. The trilogy's main villain, Smaug the Terrible (Benedict Cumberbatch), dies before the main title sequence, which is really underwhelming. It does set the tone for the rest of the film, though. All in all, there could have been promise for this one, but it didn't really deliver.