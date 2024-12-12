When it comes to fantasy, it should theoretically be pretty hard to mess up. By definition, anything goes in a fantastical realm, allowing movie makers to bring their own creative touch to their stories and transport audiences to worlds that are much cooler and more interesting than our own. Even though it sounds hard to mess up, a substantial amount of films have proven that it might actually be easier than it sounds.

Many fantasy movies that have come out since 1999 have fallen way below the mark, crashing and burning both with critics and at the box office. These are the worst fantasy movies of the past 25 years, which have earned their rightful places on account of the fact that their worlds are supposed to be grand and interesting, but come off as much more boring.

10 'The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies' (2014)

Directed by Peter Jackson

Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy is widely regarded as the finest fantasy movie series ever created. The Hobbit trilogy however, not so much. The first two movies in the trilogy are no comparison to the movies that came out ten years prior, but many fans find them either good, satisfactory, or disappointing. The third and final movie however, was genuinely bad for anyone who watched it.

To its credit, the titular battle is portrayed better than it is in the book by J. R. R. Tolkien. In the novel, Bilbo (Martin Freeman) is knocked out, and doesn't regain consciousness until the battle is over, which is super lame. At least the movie had the decency to actually show the battle. The problem is, like its predecessors, there was just way too much fluff and padding, and the action was super cartoony. On top of that, the film lacked much of the stylistic charm that The Lord of the Rings had. The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies isn't awful, but it isn't good either.

9 'Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters' (2013)

Directed by Thor Freudenthal

The Percy Jackson movies got off to a pretty rocky start with the release of the first film in 2010. This flick starred Logan Lerman, who was totally fine as Percy, if a lot older than the character described in the original novels than Rick Riordan. There were some cool sequences, but the movie changed so much that it was basically unrecognizable from the novel. Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters continued with that trend, and barely resembled its source material.

At face value, it has a promising premise, being about the human children of Greek gods and goddesses that live and train at a camp to fight the forces of evil. Unfortunately, the movies wasted this concept entirely, with Sea of Monsters undoubtedly being the worst of the duology. In fact, it was so bad, that it halted any plans for a third film. Instead, ten years later, audiences were treated to a Disney+ original TV series. Fans of the books should stick to that and forget about the lackluster movie adaptations. The show is so much better and way more faithful.

8 'Alice Through the Looking Glass' (2016)

Directed by James Bobin

Tim Burton's 2010 film Alice in Wonderland was a painfully average adaptation of Lewis Caroll's novel, though it still found its following due to its darker tone and more modern visual effects. Maybe it was because of this following that filmmakers thought a sequel would be a good idea. Thus, Alice Through the Looking Glass was born, coming out six years after its predecessor.

Even those who have seen Alice Through the Looking Glass will likely have trouble remembering a single significant thing from the movie.

One of the major players in this movie, Johnny Depp, who plays the Mad Hatter, seems to know how bad the film is, because his regular enthusiasm and charm that he previously brought to the role is no longer there. The main criticisms stem from its practically non-existent story, and from how poorly the characters were treated, coming as shadows of their original selves. It was a movie that quietly released and was quickly forgotten about. Even those who have seen it will likely have trouble remembering a single significant thing from the movie.

7 'Eragon' (2006)

Directed by Stefen Fangmeier

Eragon is based on a novel of the same name by Christopher Paolini. However, the novel is about 700 pages long, and the movie is only 100 minutes long--there was just no way this was going to be even remotely faithful to its source. The story follows the titular Eragon (Ed Speelers), who finds a dragon egg in the mountains, throwing him into a war between the resistance and the oppressive Broddring Empire. Except the movie did away with just about every major plot point possible.

It also never included room for a sequel, as they resolved some plotlines that weren't complete until the second or third book, while other plotlines were omitted completely. Worse still, at the end, there is zero sense of accomplishment, and it feels like the characters didn't achieve anything. It was handled so poorly that it feels like it's based on a completely different book, leaving novel fans and fantasy fans thoroughly disappointed in it.

6 'The Seeker' (2007)

Directed by David L. Cunningham

The Seeker is very, very loosely based on a 1973 novel by Susan Cooper, which is already the first major flaw of bad movie adaptations of novels. When movies can't even be bothered to at least try to adhere to the source material, it's almost always a recipe for disaster. The other main flaw with the movie was that there was very little heart and soul in it, and the dialogue was often clunky and awkward.

Featuring an adolescent who finds out he has been chosen to lead a crusade against the forces of evil, the story felt pretty similar to about a million other stories already out there, and ruined everything that made the original books unique. Main actor Alexander Ludwig really gives it his all, but his performance could not save this disaster of a movie, and in the years since its release, it has passed into obscurity, rarely ever mentioned anymore, even in passing.

5 'Dungeons & Dragons' (2000)

Directed by Courtney Solomon

Just take a second to look at the CGI for the 2000 Dungeons & Dragons movie. Does this CGI imply a movie that oozes quality and that is worth every second? If you answered "no," you'd be right. Making a movie based on a tabletop RPG sounds like a pretty weird prospect, but to its credit, it has seen some pretty good works, most notably the 2023 film, which received rave reviews. The 2000 film though, not so much.

The actors in the movie are talented, to be sure, but that's pretty much the only thing going for it, because everything from the set design to the visual effects to the costuming looks incredibly cheap, almost like the people working on the movie didn't care. They probably did care, but if they did, it doesn't show. Fans of the game could easily come up with a better story in their imaginations or with their paper and pencil than the one the movie delivered, so it's best to just avoid it at all costs.