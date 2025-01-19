Few fantasy franchises have been as endlessly popular and monumental in scope and scale as Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Adapted from J.R.R. Tolkien's legendary trilogy of novels, Jackson managed to fully encompass and recreate the sense of wonder and magic from the books to create what has easily become the quintessential fantasy blockbuster franchise. The series has achieved multitudes of success, including massive box office returns, near-unanimous critical praise, and an array of award wins, including an Academy Award win for Best Picture.

However, every massive franchise that ushers in a new era and revolution for a genre like fantasy is going to have its blatant copycats riding the coattails of success, with Lord of the Rings having an especially high number of ripoff films. Even outside of the films that were directly copying the style of Lord of the Rings, many below-average fantasy films came about following the success of Lord of the Rings, hoping to be the next big fantasy sensation and failing spectacularly in the process.

10 'The Huntsman: Winter's War' (2016)

Directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan

While the original Snow White and the Huntsman acted as a relatively interesting take on a darker, more action-packed rendition of the classic Snow White fairy tale, the prequel, The Huntsman: Winter's War, found itself being a downgrade in every way. The film sees the Huntsman (Chris Hemsworth) accompanied by his forbidden lover, Sara (Jessica Chastain), fighting to take down the Evil Queen (Charlize Theron) and her sister (Emily Blunt) to stop them from taking over the land.

While the original film at the very least had the classic fairy tale as a structure to base its folk fantasy adventure on, this original story prequel is entirely driven by fantasy clichés and Lord of the Rings-adjacent stylings. However, what truly buries the film into being an annoying, cumbersome mess is its convoluted story, attempting to act as both a prequel and a sequel simultaneously and going away with the thrilling visuals that defined the first film.

9 'Warcraft' (2016)

Directed by Duncan Jones

Adapting one of the most acclaimed and legendary fantasy video game franchises of all time, it would make sense that there would be an attempt to transform Warcraft into a Lord of the Rings-style cinematic epic. However, the jump to the big screen proved to only downplay and muddle the thematic resonance and strength of Warcraft's story and characters, making the entire experience feel largely generic and formulaic. It certainly doesn't help that the vast and expansive story of the games that feature hundreds of hours of gameplay is condensed into a single 2-hour film.

The film follows an ongoing struggle between two different civilizations in the realm of Azeroth, a tribe of orc warriors fleeing their dying home in search of another, and the humans local to Azeroth as a whole. As these two different worlds are connected, destruction and bloodshed soon follow, yet two distinct heroes from different sides find themselves on journeys that connect one another and will decide the fate of everyone.