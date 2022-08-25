Being a mother is no easy task. While TV and movies have presented audiences with rose-colored depictions of motherhood ranging from the always cheery and composed matriarch of The Brady Bunch, Carol Brady, to contemporary and comedic examples such as the uptight Claire Dunphy from Modern Family, the reality of being a mom is a bit more complex than what's seen on screen.

While some fictional mothers seem too good to be true, the dark side of motherhood and the damaging effects of a terrible upbringing has found popularity within the realm of film and TV. Here are the best, morally scrupulous mothers in pop culture that can make anyone grateful for the real mother they had.

Lucille Bluth — 'Arrested Development'

Lucille Bluth, played by the late great Jessica Walters, is the domineering matriarch of the Bluth family who possesses a large array of bad parenting techniques such as a generous display of bullying, guilt-tripping, passive-aggression and reverse-psychology, all while sipping a dry martini before noon.

She is neglectful at best and downright cruel at worst, with each of her children gaining some sort of complex because of her nurturing (or lack thereof). To this day, Lucille Bluth remains an icon and the quintessential sitcom bad mother, paving the way for other bad moms and offering some of the show's most hilarious moments. She's a mother that no one deserves, but aspirational in just how little she cared what people thought of her.

Betty Draper — 'Mad Men'

Speaking of uber-glamorous but terrible mothers, Betty Draper is equally as beautiful as she is vain, cold, selfish, and completely unfit to be a mom. Played by January Jones, Betty's mothering style is reflective of the restrictive 1960s gender roles as well as her own upbringing that valued vanity and beauty above all else, which influenced how she views her own daughter.

She is virtually a child herself, shown when she begins an unhealthy friendship with Glen, a young boy who then develops an obsession with her later in life, and is downright mean to her own children on many occasions. Her character speaks about how housewives struggled to form their own identities and happiness outside the home, but her dissatisfaction in life culminated in cruel behavior that likely damaged her children for life.

Beatrice Horseman — 'Bojack Horseman'

Bojack Horseman is a monumental animated series that explores the human condition through anthropomorphic animals, with the show examining the complexity of generational trauma through the character of Beatrice Horseman (Wendie Malick) and how the abuse she inflicted on her son Bojack (Will Arnett) affected him in his adulthood. She showed little compassion and love for her only child, resenting him for "ruining her life" and constantly reminded him of this throughout his upbringing.

The fourth season of the show explores how Beatrice's troubled young life through the loss of a mother figure and a fractured relationship with her father affected her parenting style, giving her a depth and sadness that explains, but still does not excuse why she treated Bojack so poorly. Beatrice is ultimately a tragic figure who experienced terrible pain throughout her life, who placed the burden of unhappiness onto her child.

Margaret White — 'Carrie' (1976)

Being a hyper-religious zealot and paranoid woman who has her own hang-ups with internalised misogyny does not a good mother make, with Margaret White (Piper Laurie) from Stephen King's Carrie taking the cake on being a terrible influence on a vulnerable young girl, her own daughter. It doesn't help that said daughter is born with the ability of telekinesis, which ultimately leads her down a violent path.

Margaret might have had somewhat good intentions for her cruel behaviour, such as locking Carrie into the 'sin closet' for beginning her period, as she believed that this would help protect her from spiritual corruption, but this had disastrous effects on her child's psyche. To make matters worse she even attempted to literally stab Carrie in the back after the infamous prom incident, showing that she had little support for her daughter throughout her entire life.

Mom — 'Futurama'

Acting as the main antagonist of the cult animated sci-fi series, Futurama, Mom (Tress MacNeille) is the CEO of MomCorp, one of the largest manufacturers of robots in the show's universe making her one of the richest people on Earth. She presents a wholesome, matronly, and caring persona to the public that differs from her real personality which depicts her as a cold, greedy, ruthless, and uncaring mother who literally lines her sons up to slap them and hurl abuse at them in one swift blow.

She shows little regard for her sons, who are unrelentingly loyal to her. Mom sends her sons on dangerous missions, insults them constantly, and has even admitted that she considered abandoning at least one of them as an infant.

Mary Jones — 'Precious' (2009)

Mary Jones (Mo'Nique) was the chain-smoking mom who was unspeakingly cruel to her daughter in the emotionally harrowing film Precious, helping to land Mo'Nique an Oscar in her acting debut. Mary does little to nothing to help her daughter Precious (Gabourey Sidibe) from being continually sexually abused by her own father, and verbally abuses her for wanting an education and a better life for herself and her two children.

Mary is spiteful and resentful of her own daughter and goes out of her way to diminish any amount of self-esteem Precious latches onto, and even steals the little money Precious gets from welfare checks. Mo'Nique did an excellent job playing Mary, and helped to give life to one of the worst fictional mothers ever to exist.

