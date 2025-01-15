Awards season is one of the most exciting times of the year not just for movie fans, but (perhaps especially) for the entire film industry — Hollywood in particular. However, there's no shortage of controversial awards and awards ceremonies, and the Golden Globes are perhaps at the top of that list in terms of notoriety. Though they were formerly handed out by the infamously corrupt Hollywood Foreign Press, lots of changes have been implemented, chief among which is that the awards are now handled by the Golden Globe Foundation. Even still, the Globes' history is riddled with controversies, including winners that are... lackluster, to say the least.

Throughout the awards' history, there have been lots of terrible films that, for one reason or another, the Globes have deemed worthy of some sort of recognition. Sometimes, that recognition goes to an actor or a song and is well-deserved, even if the movie itself isn't particularly great. Other times, the world would have been better off without the film getting any sort of recognition.

10 'King Kong' (1976)

Won: Best Female Acting Debut (Jessica Lange)

The iconic King Kong is one of the most popular characters from Hollywood's Golden Age, as proved by the fact that he's seen so many iterations on the big screen throughout history. Not all of them have been great, though. 1976's King Kong certainly isn't. Although it was a star-making event for Jeff Bridges and Jessica Lange's breakout movie, as well as offering some very neat visuals, that's about as far as compliments can go.

It's not a completely irredeemable movie, having a charmingly silly tone, but its lack of interesting characters and over-reliance on camp value as opposed to serious storytelling make it one of the giant ape's most forgettable outings. However, it was Lange who got the movie's only Golden Globe nomination as the best female acting debut of 1976, and that's certainly understandable praise. It's not the actress's best work, but it's very solid considering the tone of the movie, and definitely the most deserving Globe win that this particular film could have gotten.

9 'The Iron Lady' (2011)

Won: Best Actress - Drama (Meryl Streep)

In The Iron Lady, the legendary Meryl Streep plays an aging Margaret Thatcher talking to the imagined presence of her recently deceased husband, as she struggles to come to terms with his death while scenes from her past life intervene. Streep, who would go on to also become the worst Best Actress Oscar winner of the 2010s, nabbed the Best Actress in a Drama Picture Globe in 2012.

It's not that it's a bad performance (at least so far, Streep seems incapable of doing a downright bad job). It is, however, an overwhelmingly one-note and cartoonish portrayal of Thatcher, one of the most detested politicians in the history of the English-speaking world — who, to make matters worse, the movie paints with mostly positive brushstrokes. That's the real issue here: Not so much Streep's committed (yet still undeserving of the Globe, mostly) performance, but rather the horribly dull and tone-deaf film that it has to service.

8 'W.E.' (2011)

Won: Best Original Song ("Masterpiece" by Madonna)

Madonna is a larger-than-life performer and can even be a pretty decent actress, but a good filmmaker she is definitely not. She proved that with her sophomore directing effort, W.E. It's probably one of the worst period movies of the 2010s, about the affair between King Edward VIII and American divorcée Wallis Simpson, contrasted with a contemporary romance between a married woman and a Russian security guard.

The movie won for Madonna's original song, "Masterpiece." Fair enough. But the fact of the matter is that this is an emotionally manipulative, awfully shallow romantic drama that squanders the talents of Abbie Cornish and Andrea Riseborough. Poorly edited and trying to cover up its narrative emptiness with ostentatious visuals, it's a film whose biggest crime is being terribly boring.

7 'The Woman in Red' (1984)

Won: Best Original Song ("I Just Called to Say I Love You" by Stevie Wonder)

Gene Wilder was almost always delightfully hilarious, but even the greats miss from time to time. He definitely did when he directed and starred in The Woman in Red, a farcical rom-com where he plays a loving family man who one day lays eyes on a beautiful Woman in Red, promising him a dash of the adventure that his life so glaringly lacks.

Woman in Red isn't exactly one of the worst romance films ever, but it isn't any good either. The plot drags, the humor is only sparsely effective, and the movie's views on infidelity are incredibly distasteful. Male midlife crisis comedies can be funny when done right, but this one is so heavy-handed in its messaging and so unsatisfying in how it ties up its subplots that it isn't worth the effort of getting through the whole thing. Its one Globe nod and win came for Stevie Wonder's "I Just Called to Say I Love You," which, indeed, is perhaps the best part of the entire experience.

6 'The Silver Chalice' (1954)

Won: Most Promising Male Newcomer (Paul Newman)

A movie so terrible that Paul Newman himself begged people not to watch it, The Silver Chalice was the legendary actor's screen debut. It's a Biblical epic about a Greek artisan who travels to Jerusalem to sculpt a replica of the cup of Christ. Meanwhile, a nefarious interloper tries to convince the crowds that he is the new Messiah, using nothing but cheap parlor tricks.

The film was billed as a romantic drama, but feels more like a cheap unintentional comedy. Newman's performance is surprisingly wooden here, yet still earned the film its only Golden Globe nomination and victory. With an embarrassing 13% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, The Silver Chalice is overlong, poorly written, visually uninspired, and just terribly stilted all around.

The Silver Chalice Release Date December 20, 1954 Director Victor Saville Cast Pier Angeli , Virginia Mayo , Jack Palance , Paul Newman , Walter Hampden , Joseph Wiseman , Alexander Scourby , Lorne Greene , David J. Stewart , Herbert Rudley , Jacques Aubuchon , E.G. Marshall , Michael Pate , Natalie Wood , Peter Raynolds , Mort Marshall , Booth Colman , Terence de Marney , Robert Middleton , Ian Wolfe , Lawrence Dobkin , Philip Tonge , Albert Dekker , Beryl Machin , Donald Randolph Runtime 142 minutes Expand

5 'Ben' (1972)

Won: Best Original Song ("Ben" by Michael Jackson)

A sequel to 1971's Willard, Ben is a horror B-picture about a lonely boy who befriends Ben, the leader of a violent swarm of killer rats. The protagonist is absolutely insufferable, and not just because of his grating squeaky voice, yet it still manages to be moderately entertaining for those who enjoy animal attack B-movies. Nevertheless, it's not a good film in any strict sense.

It's one of the best original songs from any bad movie, but it's obviously not transcendental enough to elevate such a poorly made film.

If there's one thing that Ben is remembered for, it's for the Golden Globe-winning titular song by Michael Jackson. It was also included on his second-ever solo studio album, also titled Ben, back when he was thirteen years old and still a member of the Jackson 5. It's one of the best original songs from any bad movie, but it's obviously not transcendental enough to elevate such a poorly made film. Ben is cheap, misguided, and not particularly entertaining for anyone who's not into this very niche subgenre of horror films.