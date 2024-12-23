Hallmark has a trademark formula for its TV movies: family, friends, romance, and a little drama mixed in there for good measure. While viewers know what they are getting into when diving into a Hallmark movie, it doesn’t mean they’re all worth watching. In fact, some of the films in Hallmark’s catalog are best left with audiences never pressing the play button.

Between horrible plots, bad acting, and questionable props, such as fake flowers in a greenhouse, there are some downright unwatchable Hallmark movies out there. From the strange premise of Oliver’s Ghost to the questionable forced proximity of two families seen in the movie The Cabin, Hallmark has missed the mark on some of their projects. Take a look because viewers are going to want to make sure they skip over these Hallmark movies.

10 ‘Campfire Christmas’ (2022)

Directed by David I. Strasser

Unhappy with her work life and learning that her parents are going to sell their summer camp, Camp Evergreen, a place she practically grew up at, Peyton (Tori Anderson) is having a long year. Thankfully, her parents want to have one last celebration, namely their summer tradition of Christmas in July. Through a series of flashbacks, viewers watch Peyton and her friends play games, participate in a pageant, and even fall in love. Fast-forward to the present day, and they’re all back at camp, wanting to reconnect and have one last summer together. Of course, there are old flames still burning, romances are rekindled, misunderstandings occur, and a snowball fight consisting of freezer ice means no one is safe. This movie would definitely not be categorized as one of the best movies about camping.

While it does bring together themes of family and friends, this Hallmark movie is so full of cliches that it is difficult to stay invested in the movie. The fake laughter and misunderstandings between campers from years ago make it cringe to watch, especially since the characters are all adults who are acting on their past childhood drama with one another. Campfire Christmas is definitely a movie people can skip.

9 'A Cheerful Christmas’ (2019)

Directed by Marita Grabiak

Holiday planners Lauren (Erica Deustchman) and her friend Colleen (Tianna Nori) land their dream job, helping a royal family, the Andersons. Excited about the opportunity, the two women promise to throw the best holiday celebrations ever. Well, be careful what you wish for because the job is easier said than done when the two women realize the eldest Anderson son, James (Chad Connell), wants nothing to do with either of them or their plans. Cue the “I can fix him” trope, and Lauren makes it her mission to get James into the Christmas spirit and, obviously, winds up falling in love with him.

Hallmark is no stranger to the royal love story plotlines. In fact, they tend to do them fairly well, but A Cheerful Christmas is not one of those instances. While it did have tropes people are used to with royal holiday movies, like a prince who doesn’t want to celebrate, this particular film just didn’t have any attention-grabbing aspects, lacking the character chemistry other films have, missing the romance mark, and becoming one of those unwatchable Christmas movies in the Hallmark catalog.

8 ‘Santa Switch’ (2013)

Directed by Dave Cass

A workaholic who doesn’t have time for his family, Dan (Ethan Erickson) soon realizes he’s about to lose his job, wife, and children in one fell swoop. And during the holidays! Of course, it is the exact time Kris Kringle (Donovan Scott) decides to take a vacation. Who better to take over his Christmas responsibilities than a soon-to-be unemployed Dan? Now, with the help of Eddie (Sean Astin), Dan learns what it takes to be Santa, all while trying to win his wife and children back and hope they don’t leave for good.

A plot all too similar to Tim Allen’s The Santa Clause, Hallmark took the concept of a civilian donning the iconic red suit and, somehow, made it boring. While Allen’s character is at least funny, Dan is broody and has zero redeeming qualities about him. An unoriginal concept made boring by bad dialogue and acting, Santa Switch is definitely one of the more unwatchable movies Hallmark has created.

7 ‘Never Been Chris’d’ (2023)

Directed by Jeff Beesley

What is Christmas without a little love triangle and drama between friends? In the case of the holiday TV movie Never Been Chris’d, it all comes down to Naomi (Janel Parrish) and Liz (Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes), two best friends who come home for the holidays. While they are home, each woman starts hanging out with their mutual high school crush, Chris (Tyler Hynes). Now, it is all about the two girls fighting, a love triangle trope that feels very forced, and a narrative that could have been fleshed out a whole lot more.

The chemistry between castmates isn’t there, which is a horrible fact, considering this Hallmark movie is all about the romance between these three people and a friendship that is supposed to be decades old. The movie is full of overused tropes and themes that could have been expanded on instead of staying at a boring surface level with poor execution. All in all, Never Been Chris’d is a Hallmark movie that is cringy, unwatchable and doesn’t need to be on any to-see lists.

6 ‘Jingle Bell Bride’ (2020)

Directed by Allan Harmon

Wedding planner Jessica (Julie Gonzalo) is tasked with getting rare jingle bell flowers for the bride she is working for, Renee (Donna Benedicto). Of course, these flowers are in Alaska; go figure. Being the dedicated planner that she is, Jessica actually flies to Alaska to find these flowers for the wedding. There, she meets Matt (Ronnie Rowe), pretty much the only bachelor in town and a guy who decides to help her find these flowers. There is a weird greenhouse with obviously fake plastic flowers, a snowstorm that the local guy doesn’t know how to drive in somehow, and pretty much no intensity as the two leads fall in love.

Jingle Bell Bride is a very unrealistic film showcasing the expectations of an irrational bride who has her wedding planner traveling across state lines in a small four-seater jet in order to acquire flowers. While Hallmark isn’t really known for its realistic plots, this one is just a little overboard. Throw in the city girl who is charmed by small-town life, and this unwatchable movie has enough eyeball-rolling cliches to make it unbearable.