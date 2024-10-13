October 31st is fast approaching, meaning that many readers will be looking for spooky entertainment. Halloween is so central to the horror genre that it's easy to find scary movies that take place on that day or feature it heavily in the story. Some of these are great (like, well, Halloween), but others are pretty darn terrible.

Indeed, direct-to-video catalogs are full of shoddy Halloween-themed movies, from kids' comedies like Spooky Buddies to tepid exploitation films like The Clown Murders, poorly executed slasher flicks (Halloween Night) to bizarre, unfunny horror parodies (Stan Helsing). Whether plagued by low production values, ridiculous plots, or a complete lack of scares, the following ten Halloween-centric movies have earned a reputation for all the wrong reasons.

10 'Spooky Buddies' (2011)

Directed by Robert Vince

"Why is that ghost dude chasing after us?" Spooky Buddies is the fifth installment in Disney's Air Bud movie series, about Golden Retrievers going on various adventures. They're among the company's most profitable direct-to-DVD franchises, though they vary considerably in quality. In this one, the puppies meet a mischievous ghost dog named Pip who enlists their help in defeating an evil warlock. The sorcerer intends to summon a hellhound - unless the Buddies can stop him.

Previous installments Snow Buddies and Santa Buddies were also pretty bad, but Spooky Buddies takes the cake. The tone is incredibly childish, even for a kids' movie, awkwardly mashing together slapstick comedy and the mildest of scares. For example, one key scene involves a dog defeating an antagonist with a fart. The side characters are flimsy, and the plot developments are aggressively predictable. Spooky Buddies gives the impression that the filmmakers aren't even trying. A movie with such a massive studio behind it shouldn't be this shoddy.

9 'Candy Corn' (2019)

Directed by Josh Hasty

"I'll be here to keep the balance." Candy Corn looks like a parody, but it actually aspires to be a genuine horror. Like countless mediocre horrors, it begins on Halloween in a small town, where a group of bullies decide to torment a local outcast named Jacob (Nate Chaney). Their cruel prank turns deadly, and Jacob is resurrected as a vengeful killer by a carnival worker (Pancho Moler) who practices dark magic.

Some of the visuals in the film are solid, drawing on '80s horror, but the rest of the execution is abysmal. The kill scenes are over-the-top and very clichéd, recycling ideas from older, better slashers. They're joined by hardcore, suspenseful music, but it's so overdone that becomes unintentionally funny. The pacing is also all off, with the movie somehow feeling long even though it's just 85 minutes. A lot here is simply baffling, too, like the fact that Jacob walks around in broad daylight in a jack-o-lantern mask without arousing any suspicion.

8 'Bad Candy' (2020)

Directed by Scott B. Hansen and Desiree Connell

"Ghouls, werewolves, vampires, ghosties with the mosties..." This horror anthology intertwines multiple Halloween-themed stories set in the small town of New Salem. The tales are narrated by two radio DJs (played by Corey Taylor and Zach Galligan, who played the lead in Gremlins). The pair share chilling stories of the town’s dark secrets. Each segment involves various forms of Halloween horror, including vengeful spirits, creepy clowns, and demonic entities. Unfortunately, Bad Candy is more like The Simpsons's Treehouse of Horror than George A. Romero's Creepshow.

The film's ambition to weave together a cohesive anthology is undermined by its inconsistent tone, uneven acting, and predictable scares. Some of the stories are fine, and a few of the protagonists are surprisingly morally gray, but the overall vibe is frustratingly childish. This, plus some disappointing special effects, makes Bad Candy one to be missed. For a genuinely thrilling anthology, rather check out the 1940s classic Dead of Night.

7 'The Dog Who Saved Halloween' (2011)

Directed by Peter Sullivan