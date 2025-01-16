A new year brings opportunities for many enjoyable shows and movies, with many highly anticipated blockbusters in 2025. While fans are eager for new films, it is best not to forget 2024 and the many movies from that year. 2024 had many phenomenal films, many of which the Oscars will soon highlight. However, 2024 also had many horrible movies that fans hated or controversial films like Emilia Perez.

While it is best to move on from bad movies, sometimes they stick in viewers' memories because of how terrible they are. These ten movies prove to be so bad and hated by fans that no one should forget them. This list will rank the most hated/ bad films based on their quality, acting, critical response, fan outrage, box office, and anticipation compared to reviews. All fans can hope for is that 2025 won't have movies this bad because 2024 had a lot of disappointments.

11 'Kraven the Hunter' (2024)

Directed by J.C. Chandor

Sony's Spider-Man universe was an interesting experiment, focusing on some of the most intriguing villains. They released three movies in 2024, with Kraven the Hunter being the last. The film follows the titular anti-hero, who becomes a fabled hunter of the criminal underworld after a rough childhood and exposure to lion blood. He must get his hands dirty by fighting new powerful threats to protect what he loves.

Kraven is a beloved Spider-Man villain, making it all the more disappointing at this movie's failure. While it did have some entertaining fight scenes, the movie as a whole is boring, with uninteresting characters and out-of-date CGI. No one expected the film to be fantastic, but the end result is one of the year's worst movies, causing widespread outrage. What's more, Kraven officially ended Sony's Spider-Man universe as the last straw that broke the camel's back.

10 'Emilia Perez'

Directed by Jacques Audiard

This is perhaps the most divisive movie of 2024, but unlike the other polarizing movies of this year (like, say, Nosferatu), the tenor among many audience members (and, indeed, critics) has reached such a tenor that Emila Perez can comfortably be called "hated." Jacques Audiard's Golden Globe-winning kinetic musical is about a lawyer (Zoe Saldaña) given the opportunity to aid a cartel boss (Karla Sofía Gascón) aiming to undergo gender-affirming surgery.

Emilia Perez undeniably gets points for boldness, and the ensemble cast has been lauded. Many have aggressively criticized the film, though, for many reasons, including underwhelming musical elements, characterization that reinforces stereotypes, and flat-out bad writing. Frankly, any Best Picture Oscar talk seems ridiculous in light of other great, far more widely liked eligible films.

Emilia Perez follows Rita, an underestimated lawyer working at a prominent law firm focused on freeing criminals rather than pursuing justice. She is recruited by the leader of a criminal organization, prompting a complex journey that challenges her principles as she navigates the morally ambiguous world of her new employer.

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date November 13, 2024 Director Jacques Audiard Cast Karla Sofía Gascón , Zoe Saldana Selena Gomez , Adriana Paz , Edgar Ramirez Mark Ivanir , Eduardo Aladro , Emiliano Edmundo Hasan Jalil , James Gerard , Eric Geynes , Agathe Bokja , Chun-Ting Lin , Stéphane Ly-Cuong , Line Phé , Pascal Toussirot , Karla Lazo Runtime 130 Minutes Main Genre Crime Character(s) Emilia / Manitas , Rita , Jessi , Epifania , Gustavo Brun , Wasserman , Berlinger , Gabriel Mendoza , London City Boy , Thai nurse , Medical Staff , Thai Surgeon Writers Jacques Audiard , Thomas Bidegain , Léa Mysius Budget 26885000.0 Studio(s) Why Not Productions , Saint Laurent , Page 114 , Pathé , France 2 Cinéma , LPI Media , Pimienta Films , The Veterans IMDb ID tt20221436 TMDB User Rating 0 .0 Expand

9 'Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver' (2024)

Directed by Zack Snyder

Rebel Moon came to be after Disney rejected Zack Snyder's Star Wars pitch, which he reworked into an original movie and made with Netflix. After the events of the first film, with a rebel scouting soldiers to fight against the tyrannical rule, Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver is the ultimate fight where they work together with farmers to protect their planet.

The only reason this film isn't higher on this list is because of a dedicated Snyder fandom that praises everything he is part of. This isn't the director's cut, which slightly improved the film, but the original second movie. While the film had some good action and might be entertaining if fans switch their brain off, Rebel Moon Part Two is a disappointing sequel with a nonsensical plot and too much slow-motion, which ruins a new franchise that had some potential.

8 'Y2K' (2024)

Directed by Kyle Mooney

Many viewers may remember the Year 2000 Problem, a potential programming bug that would bring about a technological apocalypse, causing people to stock up on materials. Fortunately, the crisis didn't materialize, but the movie Y2K imagines what would happen if the problem was real. The movie follows a group of teenagers fighting against machines who come to life in a technological apocalypse.

Y2K isn't a bad movie by any standards. Sure, it isn't great, but it is a fun movie with incredible characters that would have been much better if they had fully utilized the intriguing premise. However, a large group of fans hate Rachel Zegler, which causes outrage toward Y2K. Unfortunately, this unwarranted hatred of a single actress makes Y2K one of the most hated movies of 2024, even if it isn't that bad.

7 'AfrAId' (2024)

Directed by Chris Weitz

The AI craze recently blew up, with artificial intelligence able to make life-like videos and scour the internet to create realistic art, writing and more. However, this warrants a lot of hesitation and fear from the public, with the movie AfrAId cashing in on that fear, delivering a horror movie centered around AI. A family tests a revolutionary AI device for homes, with the system learning everything about them to satisfy their needs, but quickly turns the house into a prison.

This premise isn't unique, but it is a simple cash grab to draw in an audience because of growing fears. Many fans hate this aspect, feeling like a cheap gimmick that doesn't add any commentary. What's worse is that the horror became a jumbled mess with too many storylines and unbelievable scares, creating a hilariously bad movie of 2024 that fans will probably find more funny than scary.

6 'Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate' (2024)

Directed by Eric Fogel

Everyone remembers Megamind, the classic animated film with a brilliant cast, endearing characters, and a heartwarming story. However, many don't know about the recent sequel Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate. With the return of Megamind's old villain group, he must keep up appearances and quietly sabotage their plans while he waits for his friends to assemble and help stop the villains' dastardly plans.

Megamind is a classic and beloved animated movie, making this messy sequel a despised follow-up that no one wanted. The animation somehow got worse, most of the original cast didn't return, the story was lacking, it felt like a cheap cash grab, and it went straight to video, all signs of a horrible movie. Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate may be the worst movie of the year, but it isn't higher up on this list because barely anyone heard of it to be able to hate it.

5 'Uglies' (2024)

Directed by McG

Based on Scott Westerfeld's novel of the same name, Uglies is set in a dystopian post-apocalyptic world where social standing is decided based on attractiveness. People are considered ugly until the age of 16 when they undergo rigorous and extensive plastic surgery in order to become pretty. Tally (Joey King) loses her bond with a former friend and learns about a land of freedom, starting her journey of rebellion.

There are many reasons to hate Uglies, including the unconvincing acting, bizarre story changes, distracting CGI, and outdated messages. The movie does a disservice to the novel by changing key moments and essential traits and making decisions that ruin the writing and arcs of important characters. No movie is uglier than Uglies, with the overuse of visual effects ruining a movie that killed the novel's social commentary.