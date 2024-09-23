Haunted houses are a wildly popular trope of the supernatural horror genre. Though a tad clichéd and overdone by today's standards, when done effectively, the premise of a ghostly haunting centered mostly within the confines of a home could lead to a truly terrifying and thrilling viewing experience. Films like The Innocence, The Others, House on Haunted Hill, and The Conjuring are some of the best haunted house movies around and prove this trope's potential. Unfortunately, it doesn't always lead to success.

The following ten entries are arguably some of the worst haunted house movies ever made. What could have otherwise been fun, eerie, and immensely thrilling ghost flicks turned into frustrating messes that failed to be worth anyone's time. They're spectacularly underwhelming and mediocre flops that aren't scary or entertaining. Instead of making the audience jump with freight, it left them dying from boredom.

10 'The Haunted Mansion' (2003)

Directed by Rob Minkoff

Image via Disney

Capitalizing on the smashing box office success of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Disney's next attempt at adapting another one of their popular theme park attractions was not such a good idea. Released in 2003, The Haunted Mansion is a spooky dark comedy starring Eddie Murphy in a role that sees him as an obnoxious, workaholic real estate agent who must save his family from a ghostly trap after bringing them to an eerie, secluded mansion.

While it at least has some decent production designs, an intriguing gothic love story subplot, and a delightfully bizarre villain performance by the always entertaining Terence Stamp, The '03 Haunted Mansion, unfortunately, turned out to be a awkward mess. Whereas Disney's attraction was a joyful blast of creative visuals and eerie spectacles, this film often takes audiences out of the fun, focusing more on boring character relationships, forced comedic jokes, and a dull main storyline that acts as one big tedious scavenger hunt. Though it's probably not the worst live-action Disney movie ever made, it's undoubtedly a misstep that delivers no good entertainment.

9 'Boogeyman' (2005)

Directed by Stephen Kay

Close

Not to be confused with 2023's The Boogeyman, based on horror author Stephen King's story of the same name, 2005's Boogeyman is a slightly different but more bizarre take on the iconic urban legend. Starring Barry Watson, it sees him playing a young man who returns to his childhood home to confront the nightmarish demon that killed his father.

CGI in the early 2000s hasn't aged well, and boy, does it show in this film. Besides the dated effects, Boogeyman is an utterly absurd film with weird visuals and a nauseating fast pace. For most of the scary scenes, there are so many quick cuts and obnoxious shaky cams that it's hard to figure out what's happening. While its plot isn't bad (it's passable at best), it doesn't save the overall result, which is a non-frightening film that ultimately fails to work as an exciting ghost film.

8 'The Darkness' (2016)

Directed by Greg McLean