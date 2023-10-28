HBO is rightly famed as one of the finest TV production companies, with a host of immortal shows in their catalog. Their made-for-TV movies tend to be less well-known, though a fair few of them - like Wit and Temple Grandin - are well worth watching.

However, there are also a number of duds among HBO's original films. Some of these films boasted big budgets and major stars, and yet somehow the end result is a colossal misfire. These are the worst of the worst, according to the users of IMDb.

10 'Blind Justice' (1994)

IMDb: 5.7/10

This Western centers on a near-blind gunfighter named Canaan (Armand Assante) who is sworn to protect a baby. He travels through Mexico, heading for a town where a family will adopt the child. Along the way, he comes across American soldiers battling bandits, and he reluctantly comes to their aid.

Blind Justice boasts a surprising amount of star power, including Elizabeth Shue, Adam Baldwin, and Jack Black in a minor role. However, the violence and profanity overwhelm the slender plot, making it a forgettable entry in a cluttered genre.

9 'Native Son' (2019)

IMDb: 5.7/10

Multidisciplinary artist Rashid Johnson directed this adaptation of Richard Wright's classic 1940 novel. It follows Bigger Thomas (Ashton Sanders), a young African American man living in Chicago who takes a job as a chauffeur for a wealthy white family. His world is upended after a tragic accident which he seeks to conceal.

Through Thomas's interactions with the family, the film explores themes of systemic racism and economic inequality. Sanders' performance was widely praised, but several critics dismissed the script as uneven and underdeveloped, falling short of previous adaptations of the material.

8 'Running Mates' (1992)

IMDb: 5.6/10

This political satire stars Ed Harris as presidential aspirant Senator Hugh Hathaway and Diane Keaton as his new wife Aggie Snow, a children's author. In an attempt to discredit Hathaway, his political opponents dig up dirt on Aggie, and he finds himself fighting to defend her.

The leads are undeniably talented, but overall Running Mates falls flat. It's a grab bag of '90s tropes and the political commentary is not as sharp as it could be. It's like a much weaker version of Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen's Long Shot.

7 'The Sissy Duckling' (1999)

IMDb: 5.5/10

Based on a children's book, this animated movie tells the story of Elmer (voiced by Harvey Fierstein), a young duckling who doesn't quite fit the traditional mold of his male peers. Elmer's interests and behaviors are considered unconventional and are met with ridicule, leading him to question his identity.

However, with the guidance of his mother (Melissa Etheridge), Elmer learns that being true to himself is far more valuable than conforming to societal expectations. While the message was generally praised, the movie is marred by narrative missteps and some flat supporting characters.

6 'Women & Men 2: In Love There Are No Rules' (1991)

IMDb: 5.5/10

Women & Men 2 is an anthology film made up of three interconnected stories exploring romantic relationships. Each story delves into the intricacies of love and desire, tackling infidelity, jealousy, and the yearning for connection.

It features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Matt Dillon, Andie MacDowell, Ray Liotta, and Juliette Binoche. Not to mention, one of the segments was directed by Leaving Las Vegas's Mike Figgis. Unfortunately, the movie doesn't live up to its potential. Critics lambasted the stilted dialogue and nonsensical plots.

5 'A Number' (2008)

IMDb: 5.4/10

Bernard (Rhys Ifans) is confronted by a terrible truth: he is actually a clone, and the man he thought was his father, Salter (Tom Wilkinson), is in fact his creator. And Bernard is not the only one: Salter has created dozens of clones, all living their own lives.

It's a powerful concept, based on a play by Caryl Churchill, examining the ethical implications of scientific advancement and questions of identity. However, the cerebral script clearly did not translate that well to the screen. It's shot like a play and unfolds at a glacial pace; something many viewers disliked.

4 'My Zinc Bed' (2008)

IMDb: 5.4/10

Adapted from David Hare's play, My Zinc Bed follows the intersecting lives of three individuals: Paul (Paddy Considine), a recovering alcoholic and poet who becomes a ghostwriter for a wealthy businessman, Victor (Jonathan Pryce), and Elsa (Uma Thurman), Victor's wife. All three grapple with addiction in their own way.

Paul becomes involved with Elsa, leading to a messy and volatile situation. At the same time, some of Paul's own demons return to haunt him. The film divided critics, with some commending the acting while others panned the storytelling and static camera.

3 'Women and Men: Stories of Seduction' (1990)

IMDb: 5.2/10

Like the sequel, Women and Men: Stories of Seduction is an anthology about romance with big names in the cast, like Melanie Griffith, James Woods, Elizabeth McGovern, and Beau Bridges. The storylines are adapted from works by Ernest Hemingway, Mary McCarthy, and Dorothy Parker.

On paper, this sounds like it should be terrific, but the film was met with a decidedly muted response. The title is also misleading, suggesting that the film would be a steamy collection of romances when, in reality, the stories are quite tame.

2 'Fahrenheit 451' (2018)

IMDb: 5.0/10

Based on Ray Bradbury's legendary novel, this sci-fi flick features Michael B. Jordan as Guy Montag, a 'fireman' tasked with burning books to eliminate dissenting ideas and maintain a docile population. However, Montag becomes disillusioned with the oppressive regime and joins a group of rebels, including Clarisse (Sofia Boutella), who strive to preserve the written word and ignite a spark of intellectual freedom.

The film deserves kudos for trying to update the story to a modern setting, and Michael Shannon turns in a solid performance, but ultimately it just isn't particularly hard-hitting. The original book is potent and clear-eyed, but this movie version feels halfhearted and more committed to slick visuals than sharp ideas.

1 'Attack of the 50 Ft. Woman' (1993)

IMDb: 3.9/10

Daryl Hannah leads this sci-fi comedy directed by Christopher Guest. It's a remake of the 1958 version, which is a goofy, B-movie classic. The story here revolves around Nancy Archer, a wealthy but unhappy woman who has an otherworldly encounter with an alien spaceship. After the incident, Nancy begins to grow at an astonishing rate, reaching a towering height of 50 feet, causing widespread chaos.

The movie is deliberately camp and shlocky, but perhaps it succeeds too much in this regard. The filmmakers clearly tried to inject some more thoughtfulness into this bizarro story but, in the process, neglected the more fun aspects. As a result, many viewers were left scratching their heads.

