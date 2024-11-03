High fantasy is a genre that promises grand adventures, mythical creatures, and immersive worlds filled with magic and wonder. These stories are usually set in a world that is entirely different from the real one, typically populated by powerful wizards and ferocious dragons. It's a subgenre that has captured the imaginations of audiences for generations. However, not every attempt at high fantasy lives up to this promise.

When high fantasy goes wrong, it can turn into a bizarre mix of poor CGI, stilted dialogue, and convoluted plots that make the genre feel more like a parody than an escape. With this in mind, this list delves into some of the worst high fantasy films that have left audiences bewildered rather than captivated. From questionable storytelling choices to miscast actors and over-reliance on outdated effects, these movies are a testament to how even the most imaginative stories can turn sour with poor execution.

10 'Eragon' (2006)

Directed by Stefen Fangmeier

"I suffer without my stone. Do not prolong my suffering." Based on the popular novel by then-teenaged author Christopher Paolini, Eragon tells the story of the titular farm boy who discovers a dragon egg that changes his life forever. While the story itself has the ingredients of a classic fantasy adventure, the film’s lack of world-building and rushed pacing ultimately undercut the epic nature of Eragon’s journey.

The whole movie just feels half-baked, as if the cast and crew weren't truly invested. In contrast to the exuberance of Lord of the Rings or Harry Potter, Eragon's formulaic plot trudges joylessly from scene to scene. Indeed, the movie jettisons the book's sense of fun and amplifies its problems, adding up to a shallow fantasy flick unlikely to please anyone but the youngest viewers. Many fans of the book were understandably disappointed, and for audiences unfamiliar with the story, Eragon offers little to pull them into its world.

Eragon In his homeland of Alagaësia, a farm boy happens upon a dragon's egg -- a discovery that leads him on a predestined journey where he realizes he's the one person who can defend his home against an evil king. Cast John Malkovich Ed Speleers , Sienna Guillory , Jeremy Irons Runtime 104 minutes Writers Peter Buchman , Christopher Paolini

9 'The Sword and the Sorcerer' (1982)

Directed by Albert Pyun

"Fear not, for I am Talon, and my sword shall taste blood!" The Sword and the Sorcerer tells the story of Talon (Lee Horsley), a mercenary with a triple-bladed sword, on a quest to reclaim a kingdom from a sinister tyrant. This distinctly '80s effort combines swordplay with magic, but its over-the-top characters and absurd weaponry turn it into more of a campy spectacle than an epic quest.

The acting is shaky, the costumes look fake as anything, and fight choreography consists of exaggerated high swings and slow strikes. Dialogue is delivered with exaggerated bravado, and the film leans heavily on fantasy tropes without adding depth or originality. Unsurprisingly, the movie was panned by most critics, but it actually performed well at the box office, becoming the most profitable independent film of that year. Indeed, The Sword and the Sorcerer has since attracted a minor cult following. Its defenders would argue that it's so bad it's good.

The Sword and The Sorcerer (1982) The Sword and the Sorcerer follows the journey of a skilled mercenary who wields a unique three-bladed sword as he embarks on a quest to reclaim a kingdom from an evil sorcerer. Set in a mystical land, the film combines elements of fantasy and adventure, highlighting themes of heroism and revenge.

8 'The Seeker: The Dark Is Rising' (2007)

Directed by David L. Cunningham

"The light has always fought the dark. Now it’s your turn." Another disappointing take on a decent YA fantasy novel, The Seeker: The Dark Is Rising centers on Will Stanton (Alexander Ludwig), who learns that he is part of an ancient order destined to fight against the forces of darkness. The original novel actually came out in the 1970s, but the movie comes across like a cheap Harry Potter knockoff.

David L. Cunningham's direction lacks the depth and atmosphere needed for a compelling fantasy, and the film's pace is rushed, with little time dedicated to developing Will's journey or the lore surrounding his powers. There are significant deviations from the source material; none for the better. The result is a shallow narrative that skips over key moments of character growth, robbing the story of the emotional weight that made Susan Cooper's book so beloved. Unsurprisingly, the movie was a massive box office flop, stopping the franchise in its tracks.

7 'Dragonheart: A New Beginning' (1999)

Directed by Doug Lefler

"A dragon’s heart is pure… until it’s broken." The live-action Dragonheart with Dennis Quaid and Sean Connery is a ton of fiery fun, but the same cannot be said for this animated spinoff. Dragonheart: A New Beginning tells the story of an orphaned stable boy named Geoff discovers the last surviving dragon, Drake, and the two form an unlikely friendship. He and the airborne reptile become embroiled in a royal conspiracy, but the predictable plot and lackluster imagery make the movie difficult to engage with.

Rather than expanding the world of Dragonheart, this sequel is just a generic fantasy film. Indeed, the movie suffers from the overuse of elements borrowed from the original, with some scenes, like one where Drake accidentally ignites a windmill, lifted entirely from the live-action. Finally, the characters are one-dimensional, and the humor feels forced. This is simply a dollar store How to Train Your Dragon with little to justify a viewing.

DragonHeart: A New Beginning Cast Christopher Masterson , Harry Van Gorkum , Rona Figueroa , Matt Hickey , Henry O , Tom Burke , Robby Benson , Ken Shorter Runtime 84 minutes

6 'Delgo' (2008)

Directed by Marc F. Adler and Jason Maurer

"Choose your allies wisely, for in war, friends can become foes." Even worse on the animated fantasy front than Dragonheart: A New Beginning is Delgo, one of the most disastrous efforts in a dog's age. It unfolds in a world where two warring species, the Lockni and the Nohrin, must put aside their differences to prevent their realm’s destruction. The titular main character (voiced by Freddie Prinze Jr.) is a young Lockni warrior who joins forces with the Nohrin princess Kyla (Jennifer Love Hewitt) to restore peace between their people.

Though ambitious in its world-building, Delgo is hampered by clunky animation, an overly familiar story, and overly simplified themes. Despite a stacked voice cast featuring the likes of Val Kilmer, Eric Idle, and Burt Reynolds, the main characters are all thoroughly dull, delivering silly lines and embarking on tedious adventures. Probably for this reason, the movie failed to connect with audiences. It was a thermonuclear box office bomb, grossing less than $1m against a budget of $40m.

5 'The Last Airbender' (2010)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

"There is only one who can bend all four elements… and he’s here." Lady in the Water may have been bad, but Shyamalan's true disasterpiece is his dreadful live-action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Admittedly, the movie faced high expectations from fans of the show, but it still failed spectacularly, lacking all the heart, humor, and depth that made the original beloved. And that's without even getting started on the lackluster bending effects.

How Shyamalan managed to butcher the source material to this degree is genuinely puzzling. This movie feels like the work of a low-grade hack with minimal experience, not a filmmaker who had already been in the game for over a decade. The final nail in the coffin is the shoddy 3-D, applied entirely in post-production like a lazy afterthought. The CGI looks really bad, serving up a stream of fireballs and water tendrils that entirely fail to impress. What a trainwreck.