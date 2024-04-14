There are a handful of directors with styles so distinctive that their names become adjectives: Lynchian, Kubrickian, Tarantinoesque. The most famous of them is Hitchcockian, and for good reason. Alfred Hitchcock was a true pioneer, helping to establish the modern mystery film. The phrase refers to movies with ample plot twists, MacGuffins, mistaken identity, and innocent characters accused of wrongdoing, to list just a few of the key characteristics.

Hitchcock was incredibly successful, so it's no surprise that he had scores of imitators. Many directors have drawn from his work to make really good movies. Brian De Palma's Dressed to Kill, Joel Schumacher's Phone Booth, and Martin Scorsese's Cape Fear come to mind. However, for every successful film inspired by the Master of Suspense, there are many duds that simply rip off his style poorly. These are the worst Hitchcockian thrillers that try and fail miserably to replicate the late director's style, from The Tourist to The Truth About Charlie.

10 'The Tourist' (2010)

Directed by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck

"Why is everyone trying to kill me?" Johnny Depp leads this romantic thriller as Frank Tupelo, an American tourist who finds himself entangled in a dangerous game of espionage. While on vacation in Venice, he encounters the enigmatic Elise Clifton-Ward (Angelina Jolie), who leads the police to believe that Frank is actually a fugitive named Alexander Pearce. As both cops and mobsters bear down on them, chemistry sparks between Frank and Elise.

The film performed decently at the box office, mainly due to the two leads' star power, and Angelina Jolie tried her best to keep it afloat; alas, it wasn't enough. Indeed, the story succumbs to the weight of its convoluted plot, and the tone is muddled. The Tourist is at its best when being light and humorous, but it quickly becomes overly self-serious, which is a shame because the film had potential. It represented the team-up of many talented individuals, like The Lives of Others director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, Gosford Park writer Julian Fellowes, and Mission: Impossible's Christopher McQuarrie.

9 'The Woman in the Window' (2021)

Directed by Joe Wright

"You don't think it's paranoid if I wanna change the locks, do you?" Dr. Anna Fox (Amy Adams) is an agoraphobic child psychologist who spends her days observing the world from the confines of her New York City brownstone. When she witnesses a disturbing act of violence in the home across the street, Anna becomes embroiled in a web of secrets and lies.

Once again, this is a movie that could have been great. Joe Wright (Atonement, Darkest Hour) is a skilled director who knows how to shoot a scene, and cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel makes every frame gorgeous. Then there's the ensemble cast, led by the mighty Amy Adams. However, the script is thoroughly mediocre, with plot twists that feel forced. The ending, in particular, borders on the absurd and is a major letdown, given all the buildup. The cast and crew were clearly aiming for Rear Window meets Gone Girl, but the result is a bland mystery unworthy of its star or director.

8 'Final Analysis' (1992)

Directed by Phil Joanou

"Maybe your father deserved to die!" The late '80s and early '90s were the heyday of the erotic thriller, producing several classics alongside uncountable duds. Final Analysis is a forgettable entry in the subgenre despite an impressive cast. Richard Gere plays a psychiatrist who treats a troubled woman named Diana (Uma Thurman). Soon, he meets her sister Heather (Kim Basinger) and is drawn into a seductive game of manipulation and obsession seemingly orchestrated by Heather's husband (Eric Roberts).

Rather than exploring this rich psychological territory, Final Analysis tries to shock the viewer with unexpected plot developments. Some of them are quite intense, but fans have seen them before in superior films. This all culminates in a cookie-cutter ending that smacks of studio interference. Plus, neither Gere nor Basinger is particularly nuanced or believable here, coming across like actors in a role rather than real people, which is fatal to the suspension of disbelief.

7 'The Black Dahlia' (2005)

Directed by Brian De Palma

"I've been pointing my gun at a lot of people this week." Brian De Palma is the true heir to Hitchcock. He's made many fantastic, devilish mysteries, like Sisters and Blow Out, but The Black Dahlia is not one of them. This noir thriller follows detectives Bucky Bleichert (Josh Hartnett) and Lee Blanchard (Aaron Eckhart) as they look into the murder of aspiring actress Elizabeth Short (Mia Kirshner), also known as the Black Dahlia. Scarlett Johnson joins the pair as Lee's girlfriend, Kay Lake.

Many hoped The Black Dahlia would be a return to form for De Palma following Mission to Mars and Femme Fatale. Alas, aside from some stellar cinematography, the whole affair is decidedly lackluster. Hartnett is miscast, Hilary Swank needed more screen time, and a few campy moments feel utterly out of place. The story starts well enough but runs out of steam, resulting in an ending that comes off as rushed and under-cooked.

6 'Do You Like Hitchcock?' (2005)

Directed by Dario Argento

"I thought they were doing Strangers on a Train, but they’re doing Dial M for Murder!" This film by the master of giallo, Dario Argento, pays homage to Hitchock's entire filmography. It focuses on Giulio (Elio Germano), a film student who becomes obsessed with Hitchcock's work after witnessing a murder in his apartment complex. Convinced that the killing mirrors scenes from Hitchcock's films, Giulio embarks on a perilous investigation to uncover the truth.

Do You Like Hitchcock? is chock-full of references to the Master of Suspense's work, meaning it will have some appeal to Hitchcock fans hoping to spot them all. But this gimmick wears thin after a while and doesn't compensate for story problems and underwritten characters. Plus, while the film does bear flashes of Argento's signature flair, its lack of gore and mayhem make it a relatively tepid entry in his filmography. Far better to just rewatch The Bird With the Crystal Plumage.

5 'Lifepod' (1993)

Directed by Ron Silver