Hollywood is no stranger to taking non-Hollywood films and remaking them for an American audience. Sure, very few remakes ever hold up to the quality of the original film, but there are some pretty good ones out there that are still remembered fondly even years after their release. Of course, with this trend of Americanizing films, some horror movies are inevitably going to get caught in the net.

The most recent of these foreign remakes is 2024's Speak no Evil, remade from a Danish film released in 2022. So far, Speak no Evil has received fairly positive reviews in general, saving it from being among the worst Hollywood horror remakes, of which there are plenty. These horror remakes not only lost the plot of the originals, but feel more like they're just trying to cater to generic horror, and do away with everything fans want to see--namely what made the originals so unique in the first place.

10 'The Wicker Man' (2006)

Originally from: United Kingdom

The Wicker Man starring Nicolas Cage has some pretty atrocious reviews, which are well-deserved, to be honest. However, it escapes being the worst Hollywood horror remake on account of how unintentionally funny it is. The British original starred Sir Christopher Lee as a cult leader in the remote Scottish island of Summerisle, which a detective investigates upon a little girl's disappearance. The original film is actually really creepy and well-executed, if highly underrated.

The 2006 film though, is not only far from scary, but it's downright funny at times when it's not supposed to be. This is the movie that spawned the "Not the bees!" meme that can be found plastered all over the internet. The plot is pretty much the same, but the visuals and the script itself are full of Nicolas Cage-y craziness. The 2006 movie is widely considered one of those "so-bad-it's-good" movies now.

9 'Goodnight Mommy' (2022)

Originally from: Austria

The 2014 Austrian original Goodnight Mommy has a really interesting premise and plays with a lot of psychological horror tropes. The film is about two young twin brothers whose mother undergoes cosmetic surgery. However, when she returns with her face wrapped in bandages, they begin to suspect that the woman in front of them might be an impostor. It's got kind of a predictable plot twist, but overall, it's a really good psychological horror.

In 2022, an American remake was made for Amazon Prime Video, which lacked everything that made the original great. It just wasn't as eerie or foreboding, and the dialogue fell flat in a lot of places. While it certainly wasn't terrible, it was highly disappointing, and turned a promising concept into a forgettable onslaught of boredom that was sort of swept under the rug after its release. Best to just stick to the original on this one.

8 'The Vanishing' (1993)

Originally from: The Netherlands

The original 1988 Dutch film known as The Vanishing may be underrated, but it has been endlessly commended for nearly four decades. Famed director Stanley Kubrick even listed it as being the scariest horror movie he'd ever seen, which is made better by its subtexts and narrative. If Kubrick, known for such films as The Shining and Full Metal Jacket is praising the film, that alone should speak to the quality of it. So how could the 1993 American version have gone so wrong?

Well for one, the original movie is probably one of the most evil films ever made, because it is literally about evil itself, and features an intentionally disheartening ending to drive its point home. But the remake actually has a happy ending, which absolutely destroys the entire point of the original. This, and some other bumps were what caused it to fail so bad. To its credit, 1993's The Vanishing is far from the worst movie ever made. Heck, it's not even that bad. Yes, it's bad, but it's not horrendous.

7 'Mirrors' (2008)

Originally from: South Korea

Mirrors is based on the original 2003 South Korean horror movie Into the Mirror, which was a really fun watch for horror fans. The original film stood apart from other horror flicks, because it took a long hard look at psychological and philosophical themes like doppelgängers, self-reflection and the Other, sending a profound message that lingers long after the credits roll.

The Hollywood remake however did away with all of these topics, leaving them behind in South Korea, and the movie really suffers for it. Instead of it being a narrative triumph, it comes as a campy, boring horror movie focused on spectacle and not much else. Not even its main star, Kiefer Sutherland could help elevate the movie to new heights, leaving it way down at the bottom of the pile, where it rightfully belongs.

6 'Shutter' (2008)

Originally from: Thailand

The original 2004 Thai film known as Shutter follows a couple who run over a woman while driving one night, and just leave her on the side of the road instead of helping. Later, the boyfriend, who is a photographer, begins seeing mysterious white shadows in his pictures, which his girlfriend thinks might be the vengeful spirit of the victim of the hit-and-run. Things gradually get worse and worse until they find themselves relentlessly haunted by the spirit in the photos.

Even though it was a box office success, many who bought tickets to the remake were left with a bad taste in their mouth. The remake had nothing remarkable to say, and was far from interesting, scary, or different in any way. The entire thing felt like a quick cash grab meant to capitalize on the success of the Thai film. In short, it just felt uninspired and like very little care was thrown into the thing. That probably wasn't the case, but it sure feels like it.

5 'The Grudge' (2019)

Originally from: Japan

The Grudge is pretty famous, so you've probably heard of it before. It started as a classic J-horror flick that eventually made its way into American cinemas just a few years after its initial release. This first American remake wasn't exactly high art, but it was passable enough. It was good enough to spawn multiple sequels, anyway, which is more that can be said for most bad remakes. The 2019 remake of the remake was a real stinker, though.

The plot is about a father who murders his family, which come back from the dead as vengeful ghosts. Whoever sets foot in their home becomes consumed by the curse they have left behind, spreading the family's legacy of terror beyond the four walls of their house. The 2019 remake was just plain awful, and was wholly generic with nothing to really set it apart from others. Worse still, it was extremely boring, lacking all of the scary parts of the original.

4 'The Eye' (2008)

Originally from: China

The original The Eye from Hong Kong gained a lot of international attention due to how scary it actually is. It was perhaps most noted for a since-deleted viral video naming its iconic elevator scene as the scariest horror movie scene of all time. And make no mistake: it is certainly up there. There's no big jumpscares, but it's super uncomfortable and leaves the audience in horrified anticipation of something bad about to happen. So when an American remake was announced, it should have been a good thing.

Sadly, the Hollywood version wasn't just bad, it was awful. The plot is actually really unique, following a blind woman who receives an eye transplant, allowing her to see at last. But this comes with a curse: not only can she see what's in front of her, but also ghosts and omens of tragedies about to happen. Promising concept, very poorly executed on behalf of Hollywood. Even Jessica Alba in the main role couldn't save this travesty.

3 'Pulse' (2006)

Originally from: Japan

Pulse is a techno-horror flick about a computer hacker who accidentally taps into a supernatural signal, unleashing a malevolent spiritual force upon the world. The first was created by Kiyoshi Kurosawa, who has a long and impressive résumé, and though this one isn't his absolute best, it's still very enjoyable. Plus it's techno-horror--that's not a genre that is featured very often.

Then came the remake five years after Kurosawa release his version of the film, and it was a steaming hot mess. The fact that the American version managed to produce two whole sequels is mind-blowing, because it didn't deserve either of them. It should have been quietly lost in cyberspace somewhere, but its suckage continued with its sequels, disappointing audiences three times over. Like many horror remakes in Hollywood, story fell to the sidelines in favour of visuals, which is almost always a recipe for disaster. What hurts the most is that this one was actually written by Wes Craven, who is known for his horror classics like A Nightmare on Elm Street and Scream.

2 'Martyrs' (2015)

Originally from: France

The 2008 French film Martyrs is known for being one of the most graphic films of all time with its depictions of torture and gruesome violence. Yet despite all the blood and guts, there is still substance to it, involving one of the most cryptic movie endings ever. Even though it isn't exactly fantastic, it's got relatively above average reviews. Story-wise, it's about a cult that is obsessed with finding out what's on the "other side," so they kidnap people and bring them to the brink of death, while intentionally keeping them alive so that the person might be able to provide some answers as to what awaits beyond the grave.

The 2015 American remake however lost a lot of the substance that made the original more than just a splatter film. Instead, the remake felt more like torture porn rather than an actual film, lacking a cohesive story and having abysmal writing and acting performances. Sure, the original wasn't really for everyone, but the remake was for no one at all.

1 'One Missed Call' (2008)

Originally from: Japan

Seriously, what is it with 2008 and bad horror remakes? The original One Missed Call is another Japanese horror movie, and brings an interesting premise to the genre that leaves a lot of room for weaving narratives and plenty of twists and turns. The plot is about a woman who receives a phone call from herself, which only lists the date and time of her death. Her mental health begins to spiral as she struggles to cope with knowing when she will die as well as trying desperately to avoid it. The movie came out in 2003 to rave reviews, so of course someone would want to remake it for Hollywood... but they shouldn't have.

There is no question whatsoever that One Missed Call is definitely Hollywood's worst attempt at remaking a foreign horror flick.

The 2008 remake did utilize the same premise, but it went about it in an even worse way. The movie is drowning in clichés, the visuals rip off from multiple other movies, and the actors mope their way through their lines because they know just how bad it is. Everything about it was underwhelming, clumsy and awkward, which earned it an astounding 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. There is no question whatsoever that this is definitely Hollywood's worst attempt at remaking a foreign horror flick.

