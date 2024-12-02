For over a century, movie audiences have had a mystifying fascination with the horror genre. There's something irresistible about the visceral, primitive reactions that scary films cause in audiences—shivering, chills, screaming. Oftentimes, the genre is mixed with magical and supernatural elements. At times, those elements are given such prominence that the movie can be considered not just a horror film, but a fantasy film, too.

From movies about killer goblins, to ones about ghosts and dark magic, to ones about vampires and those hunting them, some of the best horror movies ever are also fantasy flicks. On the other hand, this subgenre also happens to be the source of some of the most hilariously atrocious films ever made. From so-bad-they're-good classics to movies that are just bad and nothing else, the worst fantasy horror films prove that magical imagination isn't always present in the genre.

10 'Ghoulies' (1984)

Directed by Luca Bercovici

The trashy, low-budget B-movie Ghoulies hasn't aged nearly as well as other films of its kind. It's a comedy where a young man and his girlfriend move into an old mansion home, where he becomes possessed by a desire to control ancient demons. Haunted house movies can be some of the most fun in the horror genre, but this one is sadly not part of that group.

Although some accuse the movie of being a Gremlins rip-off, trying to be the same kind of gateway experience for non-horror fans, it was actually in production at the same time as Joe Dante's cult classic. So, while a lack of originality isn't the movie's sin, it finds all sorts of other ways to be terrible. The visuals look cheap, the humor doesn't quite work, and the story is silly at best. The poster's visual of a ghoulie coming out of a toilet has been deeply ingrained in horror iconography for decades, but outside of that, the film itself doesn't have much to offer.

9 'Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday' (1993)

Directed by Adam Marcus

Although the original Friday the 13th from 1980 isn't a particularly great horror movie, it became instantly iconic, garnering a cult following that still loves it—and some of its sequels—to this day. Not every sequel was a good one, though. Case in point: Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (which wasn't actually the final Friday film and doesn't actually see Jason go to Hell). It follows the last remaining descendant of the Voorhees family, who has to stop Jason before he becomes immortal and unstoppable.

The Final Friday is one of the worst-written horror movies of all time. It had good intentions, trying to take the franchise in fresh new directions; but, sadly, instead of its ambitions paying off, they resulted in one of the most convoluted horror movies of the '90s. None of the twists on traditional Friday the 13th tropes work, and instead, the movie just comes across as stupid and completely dismissive of what fans had grown to love about the franchise.

8 'Minotaur' (2006)

Directed by Jonathan English

The straight-to-video monster horror disaster Minotaur is more of a curiosity piece than anything else, as it stars horror legend Tony Todd and the beloved Tom Hardy in his first-ever leading role. Its story is that of Theo, who sets off on a harrowing quest to the labyrinth in order to find and kill the evil titular bull-god after the villagers of his town offer their brethren as a sacrifice to the beast.

One of the worst fantasy movies of all time, Minotaur deserves to be avoided by all but the most dedicated Tom Hardy superfans. Every actor (including Hardy and Todd) overact beyond what's tolerable, the script offers nothing of value, and although the production qualities are quite alright for a straight-to-video fantasy horror flick, that's such a low standard that the compliment doesn't mean much.

7 'Beowulf' (1999)

Directed by Graham Baker

Poor Christopher Lambert of Highlander fame starred in several terrible movies throughout the '90s, one of his worst ones being the deplorable Beowulf. Loosely (very loosely) inspired by the Old English epic poem of the same name, it's about a man from a besieged land who has to battle against the hideous creature Grendel and his vengeance-seeking mother.

Aside from being a shameful affront to the source material, Beowulf is a terrible film for all sorts of other reasons. Despite its ambition, it's a cheap-feeling, cheap-sounding, cheap-looking, poorly-written mess that's proof that, even with a tried-and-true work of legendary fiction as the basis of your story, you can still turn it into one of the worst fantasy movies of the 1990s.

6 'Stan Helsing' (2009)

Directed by Bo Zenga

Parody movies were huge during the 2000s, largely thanks to the Wayans brothers' Scary Movie series. A great number of these films, though—not to say the vast majority of them—were much, much, much worse than that. An example: Stan Helsing, a spoof on many horror movie franchises where Stan, after ending his shift at the video rental story, is picked up by his BFF and two cute girls to go to a Halloween party.

There are bad parody movies, and then there's Stan Helsing, which is far and away one of the very worst. Crude, shallow, and with humor that's unlikely to make anyone over the age of twelve laugh, it's the kind of film that feels like poison for the mind. Even those who like bad, stupid movies to play in the background with friends deserve better than this.

5 'The Crow: Wicked Prayer' (2005)

Directed by Lance Mungia

The original The Crow is best remembered both for Brandon Lee's beautiful lead performance, and for his tragic death on set. As such, the fact that a film as abysmal as The Crow: Wicked Prayer, the fourth installment in the series, even exists feels like an insult to Lee's memory and legacy. In it, a gang leader on his way to becoming an immortal demon orchestrates the murder of an ex-con and his girlfriend.

Simply put, Wicked Prayer is arguably one of the worst movies of the past 25 years. It's a dull, low-effort retread of the original's story, except with none of the charm and stylish excellence, and certainly without the added benefit of a performance as great as Brandon Lee's. Everything in this sequel, from the script to the direction, is a failure all around.

4 'BloodRayne' (2005)

Directed by Uwe Boll

Unfortunately for both him and the viewers who have been subjected to his work, Uwe Boll is widely considered one of the worst directors of the 21st century. This is largely due to films like the video-game adaptation BloodRayne, a vampire horror movie set in the 18th century, when a vampire escapes from a freak show and teams up with a group of vampire-slayers to kill the man who abused her mother.

Exploitative, poorly edited, and terribly misguided, it's a real disaster of an action film.

Since the inception of the horror genre, there have been multiple outstanding vampire movies. This is not one of them. Exploitative, poorly edited, and terribly misguided, it's a real disaster of an action film with only slight bits of camp here and there to redeem it. In Boll's hands, what could have been an entertaining sword-and-sorcery B-picture instead becomes a tonally inconsistent, remarkably unexciting vampire flick with nothing of value.

3 'Leprechaun: Origins' (2014)

Directed by Zach Lipovsky

There are some horror franchises that are beloved for how terrifying they are; others, for how transgressive and graphic they can be; others, like the Leprechaun movies, for how irreverently silly they are. These movies were never masterpieces, but they had a nice blend of horror and humor to offer, as well as a delightful Warwick Davis in the titular role. Then, eleven years after the sixth installment, WWE Studios made Leprechaun: Origins, where two young couples backpacking through Ireland discover that one of the country's most famous legends is a terrifying reality.

Origins is such a baffling misunderstanding of what made the past six films so popular that it's anyone's guess whether anyone involved had ever watched any Leprechaun films. Warwick Davis was no longer in the lead (being replaced by wrestler Dylan Postl doing a horrible job), the humor and camp were entirely absent, and the movie wasn't even scary in the slightest. Thus, fans were left with the most lifeless, painfully underwhelming Leprechaun entry imaginable, with none of the things that made the originals fun and no redeeming element of its own.