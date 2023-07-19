Hearts racing, jump scares, and hair raised at the back of the neck...just some of the many things that horror movie fans love about the genre. There's nothing like settling in for a good horror movie and letting the anticipation rise with what's to come.

Some horror movies are standouts on their own, and then there are the ones that belong to the larger horror franchises. The franchises keep fans coming back for more, film after film. Some franchises are considered the gold standard of horror franchises, like Halloween or Evil Dead, while others have Redditors feeling like the franchises are just not up to snuff and probably should have stopped with their first film.

10 'Jeepers Creepers'

The first Jeepers Creepers film premiered in 2001 and has since added three more films to their franchise. The villain in the films is known as the "Creeper," an ancient and demonic serial killer who returns every 23 years to eat 23 people, and each film sees the protagonists fighting to stop him.

The first film in the series received a fairly warm reception and was even nominated for a Saturn Award for Best Horror Film. However, the films that followed had fans and critics alike much less impressed. Reddit user OneHundredForcer says, "Personally, I think the Jeepers Creepers movies range from meh (the first one) to very, very bad (Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, 2022)."

9 'Children of the Corn'

Anyone who has ever felt some trepidation at entering a cornfield likely owes that feeling to the Children of the Corn franchise, based on a story by Stephen King. The franchise contains 11 films, all following the story of a child cult in a small Midwestern town that believes all adults over the age of 18 must be killed.

The original film from 1984 is widely known as a classic in the horror movie world and has led to some iconic imagery and pop culture references. However, some Redditors felt that the franchise left a lot to be desired and should have been left behind in the '80s. Redditor BreadRum expressed, "Children of the Corn is a franchise that doesn't need to exist. First movie is terrible. The rest just went downhill."

8 'Friday the 13th'

Friday the 13th is arguably one of the largest and most successful horror franchises around. It all started in 1978 when audiences were first introduced to the villain Jason Voorhees and the drama surrounding the famous Camp Crystal Lake. The film became a horror icon, with a memorable villain and fantastic final girl.

It went on to spawn a massive franchise that includes 12 movies, books, comics, video games, and more. But some horror fans felt that while the first film was great, the rest of the franchise is a letdown. Redditor Business-Tourist6292 explains, "Friday the 13th, the first one, made an impact on pop culture, but so many other films in the franchise are unnecessary and water down the original story."

7 'The Purge'

Horror meets dystopian action in The Purge franchise. The films follow a premise in which a dystopian America has eliminated crime by introducing an annual "Purge" where all criminal activity, including murder, is allowed for a 12-hour period, leading to chaos during that time.

The franchise now contains five films and one television series and has garnered a solid fan base. Fans love the action sequences, concept, and style, but critics of the franchise find the timeline confusing, some of it cheesy, and that the plots leave behind too many unanswered questions and problems. Redditor Titan_Sequoia says, "It's a bad premise and should never have become a franchise."

6 'Saw'

For those who enjoy psychological torture mixed with their horror, Saw fits the bill. Most of the franchise revolves around the villain John "Jigsaw" Kramer, who, instead of killing his victims from the get-go, traps them and forces them to do a series of tests and games to determine if they will live or die.

What once started as a short film has now grown into a huge franchise that consists of 10 movies. Saw has become beloved by many horror fans, with the fans loving the mind games involved in the plots. However, others felt that the franchise peaked with the first movie. Reddit user MrVigors shares, "Gotta say the Saw franchise, never really liked any of them besides the first one, every one after just got worse and worse, never bothered to even watch Spiral."

5 'Scream'

When Scream first premiered in 1996, it introduced the world to one of the most iconic horror film villains of all time, Ghostface. Those who take up the guise of Ghostface stalk and kill their victims, usually motivated by revenge or notoriety.

The first Scream film was a gigantic success, and many have credited the film with revitalizing the horror genre. The franchise now includes six films, a television series, games, and more—and it's worth noting the films have maintained critics' approval and box-office success. However, some Redditors feel that the series doesn't measure up to others in the genre. Key_Caterpillar7941 expresses, "NONE of them are scary. They are kind of fun, but they shouldn't have made any more than the first one."

4 'Hellraiser'

The supernatural meets horror in the Hellraiser franchise. Consisting of ten films, the franchise follows the "Cenobites," a group of sadomasochistic beings who can't distinguish pain from pleasure and who come from another dimension when summoned by a mystical puzzle box.

Originally a novella by the film's director, Clive Barker, Hellraiser is a franchise that has divided critics and fans. Some have called the first film one of the best British horror films ever made, while others felt the franchise lacked originality and felt routine. Redditor laryldavis says, "They are also never really that sexy or scary after the first one. They just became rote horror movies for a long time."

3 'Jaws'

Sometimes the villain isn't a serial killer; it's nature itself, which is the case in the Jaws franchise. When a great white shark begins attacking and terrorizing sailors and beachgoers, members of the Brody family have to step in and try and stop it.

The first film was directed by Steven Spielberg and went on to become a pop culture phenomenon that made people think twice about swimming in the ocean. The franchise then expanded to three sequels, merchandise, and a theme park ride. While fans loved the first film, the sequels were considerably less popular. Redditor Idkwutpasswordtouse shares, "Throwing the Jaws franchise in here, probably the most unnecessary franchise in film history."

2 'Paranormal Activity'

Paranormal Activity takes the concept of a haunted house to the next level. In the first film, the story follows a couple who try to film and catch the demon who is haunting their home. The movie uses a found-footage style to lend a feeling of realness to the film, and the style continues to be used throughout the franchise.

The supernatural horror franchise consists of seven films, in addition to other media. While some are big fans of the found footage style, others felt like it just wasn't as exciting as other horror movie styles. Reddit user PoopsmithJ states, "The first one is awful. I don't get the hype at all."

1 'Hostel'

Premiering in 2005, Hostel plays on the fears of anyone who has ever had to stay in a hostel. When a group of young men travels to a hostel in Slovakia, things are not what they seem, and they are soon kidnapped and tortured.

Two sequels later, all filled with blood and gore, horror fans remain divided on the franchise and its merits. While some enjoyed the plot and thrills, others criticized the franchise for going too far, including Slovak officials who had concerns about how their country was represented. Redditor Taskerst simply says, "...Hostel was repugnant from the jump and just got worse."

