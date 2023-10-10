The Big Picture The Haunting of Sharon Tate (2019) received a low rating due to its tasteless usage of a real-life tragedy and lack of respect for the legacy of Sharon Tate.

The Resort (202

suffered from technical errors and pacing issues, taking too long for spooky events to occur, and making it difficult to understand the plot.

Alone in the Dark (2005) was a disappointing video game adaptation that failed to capture the atmosphere of the original series and is considered one of the worst adaptations of all time.

Horror movies have been a staple genre of film and filmmaking for as long as film has been a mainstay in modern culture. From all-time classics like Halloween and The Exorcist to more modern masterpieces like Hereditary and Get Out, horror has and will continue to revolutionize and evolve as one of the greatest genres in filmmaking.

However, for as many amazing and groundbreaking horror films that have been released over the years, there have also been films that achieve the complete opposite, and obtain infamy for their many failures. While there have been many notable catastrophic examples of bad horror movies released across film history, the modern Letterboxd community has a distinct and original voice when it comes to which horror films are the worst of the worst.

10 'The Haunting of Sharon Tate' (2019)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.40/5

Based on the true story of the tragic murder of legendary Hollywood actress Sharon Tate, The Haunting of Sharon Tate follows the actress (portrayed by Hilary Duff) as she is plagued by visions of her imminent death. As the visions become worse and worse, Tate slowly has to come to terms with her own untimely demise before it's too late.

RELATED: The 10 Worst Horror Movies of All Time, According to Rotten Tomatoes

While horror movies of murder and visions are far from unusual in the genre, it's The Haunting of Sharon Tate's tasteless usage and bolstering of a real-life tragedy that turns the entire experience sour. The film has very little actual respect for the legacy and importance of Tate as an actual person and only serves to use her story as a prop to tell a baseless and cheap horror flick. It failed to help the film's reputation that it was clearly coinciding with an increase in interest surrounding Tate's story, released the same year as Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, another film that tackled the Manson murders.

9 'The Resort' (2021)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.38/5

The Resort follows the story of a group of four friends who head to Hawaii to investigate reports of a supernatural haunting at an abandoned resort on the island. The group is in search of the mysterious and ominous Half-Faced Girl, and soon enough find themselves as the latest victims in the entity's wrathful vengeance.

Miniscule budgets and horror have always gone hand in hand, but especially for a horror movie released in the modern digital era, amateur mistakes and technological mistakes stick out much more to audiences. The Resort is riddled with sound issues and technical errors from beginning to end, which doesn't even take into account the film's massive pacing and editing issues. The film takes over half its runtime before anything remotely spooky even happens, and then when it finally does happen, it's largely muddled and difficult to follow or understand what is happening.

8 'Jurassic Shark' (2012)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.37/5

Jurassic Shark follows the story of a massive, man-eating prehistoric shark who is unleashed upon the world after an oil company unknowingly melts his icy prison. The shark soon unleashes its wrath upon a group of art thieves and college students, who are soon forcefully marooned on an abandoned island as they attempt to escape the shark.

Cheaply made shark movies have been a staple of low-budget horror, especially in the years following the success of Jaws, but Jurassic Shark achieves new lows in missed potential. The film very rarely actually focused on its titular Jurassic shark, instead following the generic and boring adventures of its human characters. Especially with the number of hilarious and strange shark movies that embellish their premises, Jurassic Shark stands out in how much it fails to deliver.

7 'Alone in the Dark' (2005)

Image via Lionsgate

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.37/5

Alone in the Dark follows the story of Edward Carnby, a private investigator specializing in the subject of the unexplainable supernatural phenomenon that brings him to the darkest corners of the world. He soon finds himself on the most dangerous case of his career, as he searches for an unforeseen truth found within the occult remnants of an ancient civilization.

RELATED: The 10 Worst Horror Franchises, According to Reddit

The original Alone in the Dark video game series is one defined and beloved for its tense and foreboding atmosphere, with an emphasis on unnerving setpieces and creative puzzle-solving. The film adaptation of the classic horror franchise throws everything that made the original series great out the window and instead transforms into a strange, unrecognizable horror action film. Alone in the Dark miraculously stands out as not just a bad video game adaptation, but arguably one of, if not the worst videogame adaptation of all time.

6 'Hellraiser: Revelations' (2011)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.34/5

Hellraiser: Revelations continues the iconic Hellraiser franchise as it follows two friends in Mexico who find themselves discovering the deadly Lament Configuration, unleashing Pinhead upon the world. However, one of the two friends decides to attempt to survive by swapping themselves with someone else, and once they go missing, it leads to a search for them by their family members, only for them to find Pinhead instead.

It's hard for any horror franchise to stay consistently of high quality when reaching its ninth entry, but even for late-stage horror franchise installments, Hellraiser: Revelations fails to meet even the lowest of bars. The budget and overall production are so greatly diminished compared to previous entries that at times, the film genuinely feels as if it's a parody of its own franchise. While there is an attempt to capture the strengths of the original films, Revelations is the sad and embarrassing entry that most fans would rather forget that it exists entirely.

5 'Romina' (2018)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.32/5

Romina follows the story of a group of teens who, while camping in a remote spot, soon unexpected find contact with the mysterious Romina, a girl from their school. However, the meeting soon reveals itself to be much less friendly than expected, as Romina finds herself getting revenge upon her classmates after a series of heinous actions occurred to her in the past.

Teenage-led slasher films have always found success in the horror genre, yet Romina fails to understand the basics of what makes these stories work fundamentally. The film paints its slasher villain, Romina, in such a strangely negative light, despite the horrific and realism-based actions that occurred in her past. The film's complete mismanaging of its characters and plot points borders on the line of being genuinely problematic, which on top of an already below-average execution makes the entire experience that much more heinous.

4 'The Requin' (2022)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.31/5

The Requin follows a couple on a romantic getaway who find themselves stranded at sea when a topical storm sweeps away their villa. Now, alone and facing the elements with nothing but their wits, they are forced to do anything and everything to survive as the sharks begin to circle below them.

RELATED: 'Jason X' & 9 More of the Best So-Bad-They're-Good Horror Movies of All Time

Shark movies post-Jaws have always been able to self-sustain off of the increased self-aware nature and absurdity that comes from the premise of fighting off sharks, yet The Requin tries and fails to return the subgenre to a more serious tone. The film's attempts at a grounded and serious story manage to especially fall flat once the absurd shark aspects of its story come into play, making its strange and awkwardly dark, trauma-based story feel out of place and well beyond its scope.

3 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' (2023)

Image via Jagged Edge Productions

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.26/5

A dark and twisted slasher spin on the classic child-friendly characters, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey sees Christopher Robin heading off to college, abandoning his old friends, Pooh and Piglet. This soon leads to the duo unleashing their inner monsters, as they begin to partake in a blood-soaked rampage in order to win back Christopher Robin.

While the potential was certainly there for a darker take on Winnie the Pooh after the character entered the public domain, Blood and Honey fails to capitalize on the potential of its premise and characters. The film is incredibly close-minded with what it wants to do with the characters, choosing to go for a shocking and gory twist on the characters without justifying itself aside from being the opposite of what is normal for the characters. Even aside from its basic premise and conception, the film is incredibly bare bones and is indistinguishable from other mediocre slashers, aside from its iconic characters.

2 'Slender Man' (2018)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.17/5

Based on the iconic internet folk legend character, Slender Man follows the story of a group of Massachusetts high school girls who perform a ritual in an attempt to debunk the lore of Slender Man. However, after one of the girls mysteriously goes missing, they begin to suspect that she has become the latest victim of the Slender Man and that they might just be next.

Slender Man failed to release in a timely fashion, as any and all intrigue surrounding the Slender Man mythos had completely dissipated by the time the film was announced and finally released. Even aside from the feigned interest in the lore, audiences easily saw through Slender Man's cheap and untimely tropes and clichés of the horror genre, as it was very clearly a quick and uninspired cash grab attempting to capitalize on an iconic character. The film fails to recapture what made the original Slender Man mythos so mysterious to so many internet users and transformed him into another generic, forgettable horror movie monster.

1 'Jeepers Creepers: Reborn' (2022)

Image via Screen Media Films

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.15/5

A modern reboot of the cult classic 2000s horror franchise, Jeepers Creepers: Reborn follows a young woman named Laine, who travels to a horror festival and begins to experience disturbing visions while on her trip. Now being continuously haunted by an entity known as The Creeper, the young woman soon finds herself at the center of a dark reawakening at the center of the festival.

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn was already facing the near-impossible task of rebooting a highly contentious and controversial horror franchise, yet even then, the final product managed to somehow disappoint even further. The film botches its execution in just about every regard, finding a way to insult and bemoan fans of the franchise in nearly every way imaginable. Especially for a franchise that for very clear reasons did not need to be continued, this reboot manages to set fire to an already burning building, leaving another gross, permanent stain on the franchise.

NEXT: The 10 Worst Horror Movies of the 2010s, According to Letterboxd