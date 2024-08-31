Horror is truly one of the most hit-or-miss genres. While some horror movies based on great books have successfully terrified audiences, most have stumbled, resulting in lackluster adaptations that disappoint fans and critics alike. These films tend to suffer from poor direction, subpar acting, and deviations from the original storylines. Plus, some plots that work on the page just don't lend themselves well to the screen.

Horror legend Stephen King, in particular, has penned many fantastic books that spawned mediocre movies. At their most egregious, these adaptations abandon his rich characterization and intriguing themes and instead just hit the viewer over the head with jump scares. Then there are also cases where realistic and psychological novels like Shirley Jackson's Haunting of Hill House get turned into bog-standard slashers lacking all depth. With this in mind, this list explores some of the worst horror movie adaptations of good books, highlighting where they went wrong and how they fell short of the mark.

10 'Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant' (2009)

Directed by Paul Weitz

"Life might be meaningless, but death I still have hope for." This horror fantasy film is based on the Cirque du Freak series by Darren Shan, an author of young adult horror and dark fantasy. His books can be punchy and engrossing, a good starting point for younger readers interested in spookier stories, but this is not the case for the movie. In short, the film is about a high schooler named Darren (Chris Massoglia) who stumbles upon a traveling freak show and becomes indebted to the circus's vampire master Crepsley (John C. Reilly).

There are some great performers here (Salma Hayek, Willem Defoe, Kristen Schaal, and Ken Watanabe all appear) but the movie underutilized almost of all them. Worse than that, there's just not that much story and drama here. It feels like the filmmakers were more interested in laying the groundwork for a franchise rather than making a good standalone movie.

9 'Flowers in the Attic' (1987)

Directed by Jeffrey Bloom

"You're the one who's cruel and evil, Mother!" Flowers in the Attic tells the story of the Dollanganger children, who are locked in the attic of their grandparents’ mansion. After the sudden death of their father, the children and their mother, Corrine (Victoria Tennant), move in with Corrine’s wealthy parents. To secure her inheritance, Corrine conspires with her mother (Louise Fletcher) to hide the existence of her children, leading to a grim saga of abuse and treachery.

The movie was adapted from the controversial but extremely popular 1979 novel by V.C. Andrews. The book is smart and deeply unsettling, serving up several scenes that were highly provocative, even scandalous, on release. (It was banned in many school districts.) The movie, however, omits almost all of them, taming the source material and thus totally neutering it. The result is a tepid drama in search of a point. The movie was initially supposed to be directed by Wes Craven, who certainly would've done a much better job.

Flowers in the Attic (1987) Children are hidden away under an attic by their conspiring mother and grandmother. Cast Louise Fletcher , Victoria Tennant , Kristy Swanson , Jeb Stuart Adams , Ben Ryan Ganger , Lindsay Parker , Marshall Colt , Nathan Davis Runtime 93 Minutes Writers Virginia C. Andrews , Jeffrey Bloom

8 'The Dark Tower' (2017)

Directed by Nikolaj Arcel

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

"The Tower is all that stands between light and darkness." One of the last decade's most egregious cases of wasted potential, The Dark Tower attempts to condense most of Stephen King's epic fantasy-horror series into a single 95-minute movie. Idris Elba leads the cast as Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, who is on a quest to prevent the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey) from destroying the Dark Tower, a structure that holds the universe together.

The novels vary in quality but add up to a unique and memorable saga, spanning multiple dimensions and timelines, weaving in Western elements and connections to other Stephen King books. The movie, by contrast, is rushed and hollow (a solid Elba performance notwithstanding). This seems to have been the result of the film's tortured, decade-long production process. Plus, the movie dramatically tones down the violence and darkness, going for a PG-13 rating, which makes little sense. There's talk of a potential TV reboot, which hopefully avoids the movie's mistakes.

7 'Dreamcatcher' (2003)

Directed by Lawrence Kasdan

Image via Waner Bros.

"Some kind of s--- is going to hit the planetary fan." Another Stephen King adaptation, Dreamcatcher follows four childhood friends (played by Thomas Jane, Damian Lewis, Jason Lee, and Timothy Oliphant) who reunite for a hunting trip in the Maine woods, only to encounter a deadly alien presence. The friends share a psychic bond, bestowed upon them when they were kids by a mysterious boy. When they come across a sick stranger and bizarre occurrences begin, they realize they are facing an alien invasion.

The book was fine, but the movie is an incoherent and overlong mess (it's more than two hours). It's essentially just a clichéd monster movie, recycling ideas that had been executed already by better films. Plus, some of the dialogue is laughably atrocious, like when an army man played by Morgan Freeman says with deadly seriousness: "They drive Chevys, they shop at Wal-Mart, and they never miss an episode of Friends. That’s what it means to be American."

Dreamcatcher Run Time 134 Minutes

6 'Queen of the Damned' (2002)

Directed by Michael Rymer

Image via Warner Bros.

"Immortality seems like a good idea, until you realize you're going to spend it alone." Based on the Anne Rice novel, Queen of the Damned is a sequel to the hit Interview with the Vampire, though it falls short of its predecessor in every respect. It sees Stuart Townsend taking over the role of the vampire Lestat, who awakens from a long slumber and becomes a rock star, using his music to draw attention to the vampire world. His actions awaken Akasha (Aaliyah), the ancient queen of vampires, who seeks to make Lestat her king and reign over the world.

The book was well-received, receiving praise for its depth, intricacy and exploration of the origins of the vampires. None of that is discernible in the movie, which instead serves up uninspired direction, laughable dialogue, and subpar special effects. Worst of all, the atmospheric horror is sorely lacking. That said, Townsend and Aaliyah's performances are solid.

RENT on APPLE TV

5 'The Haunting' (1999)

Directed by Jan de Bont

Image Via DreamWorks

"Hey, you guys wanna hear something really scary?" The Haunting is a remake of the classic based on Shirley Jackson’s novel The Haunting of Hill House. The story revolves around Eleanor (Lili Taylor), a troubled woman who joins a sleep study at the eerie Hill House, along with other volunteers. However, the true purpose of the study is to investigate the house’s paranormal activity. Naturally, the house's malevolent influence soon makes itself felt.

The film starts off similarly to the original, but The Haunting quickly abandons any effort to develop meaningful interactions among the main characters, instead opting for visual scares in the form of animated statues and lurking ghosts. Unfortunately, the 1990s CGI just isn't very effective. In short, Speed director Jan De Bont strips away the original story's psychological complexity in favor of a straightforward ghost story, defeating the whole point. For more appropriate takes on the source material, check out the 1963 movie or Mike Flanagan's TV series.

4 'Pet Sematary II' (1992)

Directed by Mary Lambert

Close

"You have the right to an attorney. You won't need one because you'll be dead." The original Pet Sematary was fine, but the sequel, riffing on the same Stephen King book, is a dumpster fire (except for one or two creepy shots of the revenant dog). It's about Jeff (Edward Furlong), a teenager who moves to the rural town of Ludlow following the death of his mother. There, he befriends a local boy named Drew (Jason McGuire), who is abused by his stepfather, Gus (Clancy Brown). Soon, the kids begin experimenting with the local pet cemetery, which was supposedly cursed with dark powers.

Brown's performance was praised, but critics generally trashed the rest of the movie. Basically, this sequel adds nothing, rehashing ideas from the already-mediocre first movie and relying upon the same scare tactics. It's the kind of mild horror that'll spook kids but leave adults cold. Even the bloody finale is underwhelming.

RENT on APPLE TV

3 'Firestarter' (2022)

Directed by Keith Thomas

Image via Universal Pictures

"Liar, liar...pants... on... fire." Once again, filmmakers take a good Stephen King premise and reduce it to utter dreck. Firestarter centers on Charlie McGee (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), a young girl with pyrokinetic abilities, who is on the run with her father (Zac Efron) from a government agency that wants to exploit her powers. Charlie’s parents, having been part of a secret experiment that gave them supernatural abilities, have raised her in hiding.

The book is definitely entertaining, and was fairly fresh for 1980, when it came out. This movie, however, is just incredibly boring. In part, this is simply because there have been so many similar, better stories in the decades since the novel came out. But there are also pacing issues in the movie, along with underdeveloped characters, and head-scratching deviations from the source material. Finally, some of the one-liners are frankly cringe-inducing. The only positive here is the performance from Michael Greyeyes as bounty hunter John Rainbird.