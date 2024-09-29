One of the most trailblazing and exciting decades in horror history was the 1990s. It was a phenomenal time to be a fan, an era that saw the likes of Scream, The Silence of the Lambs, Tremors, and Sleepy Hollow. Stories were getting bolder and more imaginative, and it saw the rise of newer, more creative filmmakers who were pushing the genre to new heights. While it was a fun time, unfortunately, the decade still had its fair share of flops.

The following ten entries are horror films from the '90s that stand out as the worst of the worst. Despite being one of the best decades for the genre, it proved to be a mixed bag in terms of quality, with notable stinkers that are remembered today for being spectacularly bad. Some could qualify as so bad they're good, while others are just straight-up disappointments. Here are the ten worst horror movies the 1990s had to offer.

10 'Night of the Dribbler' (1990)

Directed by Jack Bravman

Though very obscure, Night of the Dribbler deserves its place as one of the worst horror movies of the decade. A poorly made, bizarre slasher horror comedy teetering on so-bad-it's-good territory, this hilarious mess tells the story of an inexperienced college basketball team slowly getting picked off one by one by a basketball masked-wearing serial killer.

Just one look at the killer's absurd mask is enough to make anyone laugh. Is that supposed to be a basketball or a cheesy jack-o'-lantern mask? Night of the Dribbler is just pure absurdity. Not one minute feels genuine, and the whole premise feels like it was made up as a funny joke. The acting is campy, the story makes no sense, and the slasher looks ridiculous and not the least bit terrifying. It's honestly worth watching just to see how mind-numbingly absurd it is.

9 'Children of the Corn 666: Isaac's Return' (1999)

Directed by Kari Skogland