The dawn of the modern century brought a new age for the horror genre. Indeed, the 2000s saw horror continue to thrive and scare a new generation of horror lovers with thrilling new films. Saw, The Descent, The Ring, and American Psycho are a few modern classics that helped turn this exciting decade into one of the best for the genre. But the new decade also came with its failures.

The 2000s produced a lot of fun, rewatchable horror films, but it wasn't always a perfect decade, as it saw some notable flops that stood out for many wrong reasons. In a decade of trying many new ideas for horror films, some didn't work out well, and others failed miserably. Several flops have represented the worst of the decade and remain infamous today. Some are even enjoyed for how spectacularly terrible they are. From Niel La Bute's The Wicker Man to Uwe Boll's House of the Dead, here are ten of the worst horror movies of the 2000s, ranked.

10 'The Wicker Man' (2006)

Directed by Niel La Bute

Starting with one of the most notorious misfires of the 2000s, Niel La Bute's 2006 American remake of Robin Hardy's The Wicker Man is an unintentionally hilarious blunder that failed spectacularly to honor its original. Starring the gloriously over-the-top Nicolas Cage as the troubled police officer Edward Malus, it follows him as he traces the disappearance of a young girl to an isolated island community, secretly home to a cult of sacrificial neo-pagan worshipers.

The slow-burn mystery feel of the original is mostly absent from this remake, as much of the tension and suspense is ruined by awkward dialog and weak storytelling. Nicolas Cage is both the worst and best aspect of the film. He doesn't quite match up to the level of emotional intensity as Edward Woodward's lead performance from the '73 film. However, he still makes his role memorable by going all out with his acting, and he's responsible for some truly hilarious and entertaining moments. As far as being a worthy adaption of Hardy's masterpiece, this film doesn't even come close, but it's still quite enjoyable as long as viewers don't take it seriously.

9 'Prom Night' (2008)

Directed by Nelson McCormick

When it comes to pointless remakes, Nelson McCormick's 2008 Prom Night indeed gets mentioned. A remake of the 1980 original starring Jamie Lee Curtis, this Prom Night is a forgettable mess that has hardly anything going for it. It stars Brittany Snow as a teen whose senior prom turns deadly when she's targeted by an obsessed stalker from her past.

The film misses the entire point of being a slasher flick. It's not scary nor features any interesting kills; worst of all, it commits the ultimate sin of being a boring disaster. Though it's nice to see Snow in one of her early roles before she goes on to be in much better horror projects, aside from her, the rest of the cast is entirely forgettable and acts like they don't want to be in the movie. Story-wise, it's a confusing, clichéd mess that feels entirely predictable and not the least bit surprising. While the original '80 film was not that great either, this one is a massive downgrade that seems to have only been made to cash in on the original's moderate success.

8 'The Fog' (2005)

Directed by Rupert Wainwright