The 2010s were one of the most monumental and defining decades when it came to its impact on the horror genre. The digital era's massive decrease in the barrier to entry allowed for many more horror movies to be created, both high-profile franchises such as The Conjuring as well as soon-to-be iconic indie darlings such as Hereditary. Especially after the 2000s were a relatively hit or miss decade for many horror fans, the 2010s were primarily a decade of revitalization and renewal in faith towards the genre, setting up even greater things for the future.

However, for every amazing and groundbreaking horror film that was able to make its mark throughout the 2010s, there were just as many painfully mismanaged horror movies that failed to succeed in similar ways. While the lowered barrier to entry allowed for many more varied and interesting voices to create horror films, it also resulted in a massive increase in cheaply made and poorly executed films. As one of the defining movie platforms of the modern digital era, Letterboxd and their community are a perfect zeitgeist for how audiences reacted to the worst that horror had to offer in the 2010s.

10 'Leprechaun: Origins' (2014)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.43/5

Leprechaun: Origins is a modern reimagining of the classic Leprechaun horror franchise, and follows a group of college students as they encounter the dangerous Leprechaun when backpacking across Ireland. As they attempt to survive while going toe to toe with the deadly mythical creature, they uncover a hidden plot from the villagers that has allowed them to keep the monster at bay.

RELATED: The 10 Best Unintentionally Campy Horror Movies

While the Leprechaun films have always had a mixed reception from audiences, they've always been aware of their status and knew their place as a charming horror comedy franchise. Leprechaun: Origins goes in a completely different direction, completely abandoning the comedy element and going full creature feature, with a creature that is the furthest thing from the Leprechauns of old. The film is a far cry from the goofy fun of every other Leprechaun film and only came across as a cheap insult to long-time fans of the franchise.

9 'Verotika' (2019)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.43/5

Verotika is an anthology horror film that tells a collection of stories that aim to be both as erotic as they are terrifying. The film uses this unique combination to tell a variety of adult-themed tales that tackle topics such as bloodlust, murder, the occult, and the fluidity of sexuality as a whole.

While it makes for an interesting premise to combine more raunchy adult themes with horror, Verotika's end product fails to give the prompt any real justice. Despite its highly gory and in-your-face subject, the film's approach and tone left many audiences bored and uninterested in the unfolding events, with the three individual stories rarely doing enough to stick out between one another. The film fails in so many ways that for a number of Letterboxd users, it wraps around and becomes arguably so bad it's good.

8 'Smiley' (2012)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.43/5

Smiley tells the story of a terrifying urban legend of a demented serial killer known as Smiley, who can be summoned through the internet and take prey on numerous innocent victims. When young and innocuous Ashley begins researching deeper down the smiley rabbit hole, she begins to worry that she may be losing her own mind, or may just end up becoming Smiley's next victim.

Smiley is a very clear attempt at capitalizing on the then incredibly popular Slender Man creepypasta stories that were at their peak popularity in the early 2010s. While the film didn't have the rights to use Slender Man himself, they were able to tell their own original story to tackle the themes of online urban legends and their then-growing impact. While the premise had potential, the end result was just another basic low-budget horror movie filled with lazy writing, phoned-in performances, and baffling editing decisions.

7 'Selfie from Hell' (2018)

Image via Viva Pictures

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.42/5

Selfie from Hell follows the story of Julia, a German online vlogger who, while on a visit to her cousin, Hannah, in the U.S., becomes mysteriously ill. As Hannah scours the internet in order to find the cause of Julia's sudden sickness, she stumbles upon a mysterious website on the dark web and finds herself becoming immersed in the site. As she continues to scour the site and its contents, her day-to-day life becomes haunted by an unknown demonic entity.

RELATED: The 10 Worst Sci-Fi Movies of the 2010s, According to Letterboxd

Horror movies that tackled the rise in digital devices became a relevant trend in the 2010s, from the early groundbreaking low-budget found footage Paranormal Activity movies to the haunted screen life Unfriended films. Selfie from Hell was already late to this concept when it was released in 2018, and instead of having anything new to say about the digital era, the film regresses and has next to nothing of value to provide. Anyone who has spent any extended period of time online would be able to point out the many issues and misunderstandings the film has, as the film simply doesn't have a core understanding of the internet as a whole.

6 'Shark Exorcist' (2015)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.40/5

Shark Exorcist follows the story of a demonic nun who unleashes her wrath upon humanity when she uses a sacrifice in order to summon the devil to possess a man-eating shark. With the shark now on the loose and taking its toll on the populace, it becomes up to a scarce number of survivors in order to stop the shark once and for all.

Shark Exorcist is one of the many extremely low-budget shark movies that use its zany title and premise to entice people to check out how "so bad it's good" it will end up being. The film's extremely minuscule budget is felt in nearly every frame, and there is very little actual demonic shark action as the premise would have an audience believe, instead focusing on its basic human characters. What makes Shark Exorcist different from other low-budget shark films is its tendency to show shocking imagery and concepts for no other purpose than to shock the audience.

5 'The Haunting of Sharon Tate' (2019)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.40/5

The Haunting of Sharon Tate is based on the real-life murder of Hollywood actress Sharon Tate, and follows a fictionalized version of her life and experiences in the days leading up to her murder. Tate, portrayed by Hillary Duff, soon becomes haunted with numerous terrifying visions of her upcoming death and is failing to deal with the realization and coming to terms with her eventual demise.

Especially compared to the similarly released Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, which also was a fictionalized retelling of the Manson murders, it's hard not to see The Haunting of Sharon Tate as anything other than made in poor taste. The film has very little actual respect for Tate as an individual or actual person and only uses the horrifying real-life story of her death as a jumping-off point for a cheaply made horror thriller to coincide with the release of Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

4 'Jurassic Shark' (2012)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.37/5

Jurassic Shark follows the story of a reckless oil company that unwittingly releases a large, man-eating prehistoric shark from its icy prison. Now that the shark is on the loose and taking its revenge against humanity, it becomes up to a group of art thieves and college students who are marooned on an abandoned island to take down the shark and save humanity.

RELATED: The 10 Worst Horror Franchises, According to Reddit

While many low-budget shark movies will do what they can to deliver on their strange and otherworldly giant shark premise, even the simple premise of Jurassic Shark is barely explored in the film. The film instead uses the majority of its runtime to focus on the collective of human characters who are marooned on the island, rarely even showing anything close to shark-related horror. Especially for those looking for a simple, low-budget, so-bad-it's-good shark movie, Jurassic Shark is sure to only disappoint in this regard.

3 'Hellraiser: Revelations' (2011)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.35/5

The 9th film in the Hellraiser franchise, Hellraiser: Revelations follows two friends in Mexico who discover the Lament Configuration and unleash Pinhead. After their sudden disappearance, their family members go off in search of them, but their quest only leads them to find Pinhead instead.

Especially for horror franchises that have gone on for as long as Hellraiser had, by the late entries of the franchise, they tend to fall into a rut of being low budget, cheaply constructed and made on a whim to cash in on the established fanbase. Hellraiser: Revelations is one of the worst examples of this, as it notoriously skimps out on everything that made the franchise memorable, to begin with, to the point where it feels like a failed parody of itself.

2 'Romina' (2018)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.32

Romina is a slasher film that follows a group of teenagers who, while camping in a remote spot, soon become the prey to one of their fellow students, Romina. As she takes revenge on her fellow classmates, her motives become clear as the body count continues to rise and rise.

Despite whatever good intentions the film had, Romina botches its execution as a slasher film to the point where the result is nothing more than a monotone, uninteresting, and arguably problematic film. It fails to do a good enough job in any of the hallmark and key traits that a good slasher is supposed to have, and its main killer is one that the film should have as it's protagonist, ala Carrie, but instead fails to understand its character archetypes and makes her the irredeemable villain.

1 'Slender Man' (2018)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.17/5

Slender Man follows a group of teenage girls in Massachusetts who, after researching the mysterious urban legend of Slender Man, perform a ritual in an attempt to debunk the lore surrounding him. However, when one of the girls suddenly goes missing, the others begin to suspect that she may have just become his latest victim, and that they might just be next.

Interest surrounding the internet urban legend of Slender Man had all but run out by the time that the Hollywood production was finally released, as an array of issues resulted in a troubled production. These issues also found their way into the final product, which failed to capitalize on any of the nuanced and interesting facets that made people fall in love with Slender Man in the first place, replacing them with cheap horror clichés and tropes. What makes Slender Man especially terrible in the eyes of the Letterboxd community compared to so many other horror films is its large studio backing and support, getting a massive wide release and press and clearly coming across as simply attempting to cash in on a then-recent trend.

NEXT: The 10 Worst Movies of the 2010s, According to Letterboxd