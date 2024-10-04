Horror has proven itself to be one of the most versatile and entertaining film genres of all time, with the 2010s especially being filled to the brim with exceptional displays of horror filmmaking. Whether it be standalone masterpieces like Get Out and Hereditary or the beginnings of new franchises like Insidious and A Quiet Place, the decade has countless great horror films to choose from. However, for every standout and widely acclaimed horror film that was released in the 2010s, there were also a handful of notorious critical flops that continue to live in infamy.

Whether it be disappointing entries in long-lasting franchises, films that were massively limited in scope and scale because of their budget, or films with lackluster execution, there are many ways that a horror film can become one of the worst of all time. The rise of the digital era of filmmaking allowed for more horror films to be made than ever before, with countless films attempting and failing to make a name for themself as a horror success.

10 'Death Note' (2017)

Director: Adam Wingard

Image via Netflix

Adapted from one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed anime series of all time, the live-action Death Note film lives in massive infamy as one of the worst anime adaptations of all time. The film follows young student Light Turner (Nat Wolff), who finds himself in possession of the supernatural Death Note, a notebook that will end the life of anyone whose name is written down within it. Light soon begins to enact his twisted worldview and ethics upon the world, killing all those he deems unworthy of life all while a team of detectives are on the hunt for the identity and cause of the deaths.

Adapting an entire series into a single 100-minute film was always going to be a difficult task, yet Death Note goes above and beyond in terms of misrepresenting the characters, story, and themes of the original anime. While the film has its occasional highlights, such as a few fun and gory kills and Willem Dafoe's performance as Ryuk, the entire experience is bogged down by its aggravating story and unlikable characters. The film has become the face of bad live-action anime adaptations for many audiences, attaining an infamous legacy in the years since its release.

Watch on Netflix

9 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (2010)

Director: Samuel Bayer

Image via New Line Cinema

Reboots and remakes are an inevitability in the modern era of horror films, and while some prove to act as effective follow-ups and alternate takes on classic stories, some manage to completely defile what made the original story great. 2010's A Nightmare on Elm Street is notorious for being one of the worst horror remakes of all time, removing all the charm and joy from Wes Craven's original masterpiece and becoming a dark and depressing display of jumpscares and mismatched tones.

This modern remake takes all the wrong lessons of what made the original series and Freddy Krueger such a beloved horror icon, having a rendition of the character severely lacking in the soul and passion that Robert Englund brought to the character. Even when the film is directly recreating sequences and shots from the original film, it somehow finds ways to make these sequences look worse and lack the weight of the original. The film proved to be such a disaster that still, even 14 years later, there hasn't been another installment in what was once one of the most iconic horror franchises of all time.

Rent on Amazon Prime

8 'Hellraiser: Revelations' (2011)

Director: Victor Garcia

Image via Dimension Films

One of the biggest trends of some of the largest horror franchises is their tendency to release massive amounts of new installments and sequels, even if it comes at the detriment of budget or creative expression. What were once exciting and groundbreaking horror franchises can just as easily find themselves as massively derivative of previous entries and coming across as a caricature of themselves, as is most prominently the case in Hellraiser: Revelations.

The biggest culprit that could be found at the source of all of Revelations's issues is the massively rushed production due to an obligation that meant that if a film wasn't released, Dimension Films would lose the rights to the franchise. This would have a cascading domino effect that would negatively impact every aspect of the film, from series star Doug Bradley declining to return as Pinhead to a staggeringly low $300,000 budget. The final result is a film that doesn't feel like it belongs in the same conversation as the other exceptional entries of the series, with the look and feel of a parody of the franchise instead of an actual entry.

Hellraiser: Revelations Release Date October 18, 2011 Director Victor Garcia Cast Daniel Buran , Stephan Smith Collins , Steven Brand , Jolene Andersen , Nick Eversman , Jay Gillespie Runtime 75

Watch on Tubi

7 'Smiley' (2012)

Director: Michael J. Gallagher

One of the biggest phenomenons and icons of internet horror in the early 2010s was the mythical creepypasta legend of Slender Man, which, thanks to social media and viral video games, soon became an internet-era mascot of horror. Despite the character's folklore aesthetic and ties, the character was not a part of the public domain, yet this didn't stop excitable young filmmakers from striking while the iron was hot to create their own cinematic versions of what a Slender Man movie could be. One of the most notorious and laughably painful attempts at cashing in on this internet myth horror concept was Smiley, which was released 6 years before Slender Man would get his own film debut.

While Smiley initially garnered attention online thanks to its inclusion of notable internet stars like Shane Dawson and Toby Turner as a part of its cast, it quickly became apparent that the film didn't hold a candle to the ingenuity of the internet horror stories that inspired it. The film attempts to tell a message about the impact and terror that internet communities can provide, yet its execution comes across as a cheap knock-off of films like Scream and Candyman. Much like many other fragments of the early 2010s internet, Smiley has been largely forgotten and is only ever brought up as a strange anecdote to the popularity of Slender Man.

Buy on Amazon

6 'Wish Upon' (2017)

Director: John R. Leonetti

Wish Upon acts as a modern revitalization of a classic dark fable, yet its lackluster execution and unlikable characters quickly made it into one of the most notable so-bad-it's-good movies of the 2010s. The film follows the story of teenage girl Clare Shannon (Joey King), who soon has her lackluster high school life turned around when she discovers a mysterious box that grants any wish that is asked of it. However, it doesn't take long before she learns of the deadly price of making these wishes, as a random person dies with each wish made, with these people being closer and closer to Clare with each subsequent wish.

While its initial concept feels like something that would be right at home in a classic supernatural series like The Twilight Zone, Wish Upon simply doesn't capitalize on the inherent strengths of its premise. The film tackles its story with such a basic and simplistic execution to where audiences can predict exactly what is going to happen from the first scenes of the film. Combined with some comically bad performances and stilted pacing, the film doesn't provide any genuine scares as its kills and scares manage to conjure up laughter instead.

Wish Upon Release Date July 7, 2017 Runtime 90 Main Genre Horror

Watch on Amazon Prime

5 'The Human Centipede 3 (Final Sequence)' (2015)

Director: Tom Six

Image via IFC Midnight

The Human Centipede is one of the most notorious horror franchises of all time, thanks to their notorious status of grotesque premises that pushed boundaries in terms of shocking and graphic film concepts. While the previous iterations of the series at the very least had some nuance and interesting things to say about the folly of man and their relationship to shocking content as a whole, The Human Centipede 3 simply goes way too far to be anything close to enjoyable. Acting as a massive amplification of the previous entries, the film follows a depraved jail warden creating a human centipede out of 500 inmates to deal with overcrowding in his prison.

Meta commentary in horror has been a staple of the genre for decades, yet The Human Centipede 3 shows exactly what can happen when a film is simply too meta for its own good, crashing in on itself as a result. From the character in the movie being directly inspired by the previous films in the series to director Tom Six making an appearance playing himself, these intended-to-be funny anecdotes prove to derail the entire experience. This is all on top of the depraved and deeply disturbing content at the center of it all, which, when combined with its constant attempts at meta-humor, comes across as more annoying than genuinely scary.

The Human Centipede 3 Release Date May 22, 2015 Director Tom Six Cast Robert LaSardo , Eric Roberts , Bree Olson , Tom Six , Tommy Lister , Michael Flores Runtime 102

Watch on AMC+

4 'The Bye Bye Man' (2017)

Director: Stacy Title

Image via STX Entertainment

While it's easy to look back at the 2010s with rose-tinted glasses thanks to all of the exciting and creative horror films released during the decade, some many largely annoying trends and cliches dominated commercial horror efforts. No film quite exemplifies these painful trends quite like The Bye Bye Man, which feels like a culmination of just about everything bad about horror in the decade. The film follows a trio of college students who accidentally unleash the supernatural entity known as The Bye Bye Man, who preys upon anyone unlucky enough to discover his name.

From cheap jumpscares to generic leads with little to no personality or agency, The Bye Bye Man features just about every egregious trope in the book when it comes to lazy horror filmmaking. However, unlike many other horror films that succumb to the same tropes and clichés, the very concept and title of "The Bye Bye Man" proved to be so comically terrible and unserious that the film became a scapegoat punching bag for the worst horror trends of the decade.

Watch on Amazon Prime

3 'Birdemic: Shock and Terror' (2010)

Director: James Nguyen

While it's easy to point fun and mock the various studio films that manage to fall well below expectations, it takes a true cinematic dumpster fire like Birdemic: Shock and Terror to put in perspective just how bad a film can be. The legendarily terrible low-budget riff on The Birds has taken on a life of its own in the modern era as one of the best "So Bad, It's Good" movies of all time. The film follows a group of survivors as they attempt to survive a mysterious attack by birds across the globe, seemingly taking revenge for humanity's role in global warming.

Birdemic is the type of astronomically terrible film that manages to baffle the mind with every passing minute with each confusing decision being made on-screen. From the titular bird apocalypse not happening until 40 minutes into the film to stilted camera angles and unbelievably slow pacing to some of the worst microphone quality of all time, Birdemic fully delivers as an unintentional comedy on all fronts. As far as direct quality is concerned, Birdemic may just be the worst film of all time, yet there is so much joy and fun to be had in reveling in its mistakes, facets that cannot be said for other terrible horror films.

Birdemic: Shock and Terror A horde of mutated birds descends upon the quiet town of Half Moon Bay, California. As the death toll rises, two citizens manage to fight back, but will they survive Birdemic? Release Date February 27, 2010 Director James Nguyen Cast Alan Bagh , Whitney Moore , Tippi Hedren , Laura Cassidy Runtime 105 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

2 'The Haunting of Sharon Tate' (2019)

Director: Daniel Farrands

A concept that always manages to spark intrigue among audiences is the retelling and examination of a real-life horrific event, with some films finding great strength in shedding light and perspective on a horrific incident. However, just as easily as a film can provide solace in the aftermath of a horrific event, some films are just as willing to exploit real life tragedies and victims for the sake of profits and potential gains. One of the most egregious and sickening cases comes from The Haunting of Sharon Tate, which attempts to weave a supernatural horror film around the real-life murder of Sharon Tate as a part of the Charles Manson murders.

The film has little to no respect for Tate as an individual or victim and is only interested in using her horrific death as an avenue to tell a lazy and exploitative psychological horror film. Few films are as tasteless and reprehensible in concept as this, being a film that goes beyond simply being a cheap or poorly made horror experience and becoming something that actively harms the legacy of a Hollywood icon. It only makes things worse that an actually intelligent original story that used the Manson Murders as a starting point would be released a few months later, with Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood knocking this film out of the water in terms of quality and respect for Tate.

The Haunting of Sharon Tate Release Date April 5, 2019 Director Daniel Farrands Cast Hilary Duff , Jonathan Bennett , Lydia Hearst , Pawel Szajda , Ryan Cargill , Bella Popa Runtime 94

Watch on Amazon Prime

1 'Slender Man' (2018)

Director: Sylvain White

Image via Sony

While low-budget films like Smiley failed to capture the essence of the Slender Man mythos, they at the very least were able to actually release when the character was popular, instead of when he had long since faded from the limelight. However, this served to only be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to issues surrounding the official Hollywood Slender Man film, as just about everything about the film goes against and downplays the horrific peaks of the original mythos. The film follows a trio of high school girls who find themselves to be the latest targets of the mythical Slender Man after performing a ritual to debunk the lore surrounding the being.

Many different excuses can be attributed to why Slender Man ended up the way it did, from studio meddling behind the scenes to reactionary changes to the real-life murder surrounding the character to the film having a neutered PG-13 rating. No matter what the excuse, however, the end result is the same, that being one of the most generic and poorly executed horror movies of all time. It's hard to conceive of even a single thing that the film does right, as even at a short 93 minutes, the film's monotonous pacing drags on for what feels like hours as one of the most boring and uneventful horror films out there.

Watch on Starz

NEXT: The Worst Horror Movies of All Time, According to Roger Ebert