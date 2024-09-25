The 2020s have seen the release of some genuinely great horror films. Movies like The Invisible Man and Nope have shown just how much life is still in the genre, exploring new ideas in exciting ways that have given it a wider appeal than ever before.

But, while some horror films released in the '20s are destined to become classics, the decade has also seen its fair share of critical failures. The worst of these films are boring slogs that fail to effectively create tension or scare their audiences, assuring that they will be viewed as duds for years to come.

10 'Studio 666' (2022)

Directed by B.J. McDonnell

A number of successful musicians have had the chance to lead movies, to varying degrees of success. While films like A Star is Born and 8 Mile proved to show off the acting talents of Lady Gaga and Eminem respectively, movies like Crossroads and Buster would fail to propel the likes of Britney Spears and Phil Collins to Hollywood stardom. Unfortunately, Studio 666 is another musician-led film proving that not every musician is meant to lead a movie.

Studio 666 is a horror comedy in which a possessed Dave Grohl begins to attack his fellow Foo Fighters as they record a new album. Sadly, despite being a horror comedy, Studio 666 is almost completely devoid of both laughs and scares. While it's hard to dispute the musical talents of the members of the band, they aren't particularly convincing actors, even when playing themselves, which makes the film feel more like a string of YouTube sketches than a legitimate theatrical release.

9 'Halloween Ends' (2022)

Directed by David Gordon Green

David Gordon Green's Halloween trilogy started strong, but by its second entry, it had already begun to lean into some of the franchise's worst tendencies. Then, the third film, Halloween Ends, made matters worse by concluding the trilogy with a finale that sidelines both Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle) and Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) in favor of focusing on Laurie's granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak) and her new boyfriend, Corey (Rohan Campbell), who also happens to be Michael's new trainee.

While the idea of Michael Myers passing on the torch is an interesting concept, it completely falls apart in execution. The entire film feels at odds with the Michael Myers seen in the first two films in the trilogy, particularly Halloween Kills where Michael seemed to be an unstoppable, supernatural killing machine. In Ends, Michael initially appears to be a physically average elderly man, weakened by living in the sewers, until the screenwriters decide that he needs to be the old Michael Myers again. It's exceedingly weak storytelling that makes this entry one of the weakest in the franchise, and one of the worst horror films of the 2020s so far.

8 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' (2022)

Directed by David Blue Garcia

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise has been rebooted, revived, and retconned a number of times over the years, usually with incredibly disappointing results. 2022's Texas Chainsaw Massacre was no exception to the rule, once again disappointing fans, this time by bringing the series to the present day, focusing on a group of influencers who eventually come face to face with series' icon Leatherface (Mark Burnham).

The biggest issue plaguing the Texas Chainsaw franchise has been the fact that its plot has almost completely stagnated. The series often retreads familiar ground, and few of its survivors stick out in any meaningful way. The newest entry attempts to add extra narrative depth by bringing back original final girl Sally Hardesty, now played by Olwen Fouéré instead of Marilyn Burns, but it completely wastes her presence, failing to enhance the plot in any meaningful way. The rest of the story is completely forgettable, making Texas Chainsaw Massacre another bland entry in the series.

7 'Five Nights at Freddy's' (2023)

Directed by Emma Tammi

For ten years now, one of gaming's most popular franchises has been Five Nights at Freddy's. The simple horror series has built up a sizable fan base through the consistent release of new games, as well as the popularity of online speculation regarding the franchise's lore. As such, it came as no surprise when it was announced that Blumhouse would be producing a feature film based on the games.

Unfortunately, while fans of the series might enjoy Five Nights at Freddy's, it is one of the worst horror films of recent years. It is terribly light on scares, relying on jump scares that are even less effective than most other PG-13 horror movies. The film also seems completely conflicted about whether it wants to make its killer animatronics frightening or friendly, confusing its tone and further diluting its horror. Additionally, the film's plot is predictable and clichéd, featuring wooden dialogue and choppy pacing that could only really serve to bore any seasoned fan of the genre.

6 'They/Them' (2022)

Directed by John Logan

They/Them is one of Hollywood's first notable LGBTQ+ focused horror films. Set at a conversion camp, the movie follows a group of teens as they deal with a counselor (Kevin Bacon) who first appears friendly, but becomes increasingly hostile and sadistic. It is notable for featuring an exceptionally diverse cast, but unfortunately, despite an interesting concept that could lend itself well to a modern horror film, They/Them is messier than it should be.

The film's biggest crime is that it is boring. It attempts to be a slow burn, but it doesn't do enough to keep viewers' attention during its runtime. Much of the film is spent getting to know its characters and their internal struggles, which is great, but it isn't balanced well with moments of true horror, making the film feel very slow as a result. It also has one of the genre's most baffling moments in a scene where, after having a heart-to-heart discussion concerning identity, the entire group sings along to Pink's "F**kin' Perfect" in a completely unnecessary extended sequence that is tough on the film's pacing and tone.

5 'Brahms: The Boy II' (2020)

Directed by William Brent Bell

The main appeal of the horror genre is the tension that it can instill in its viewers. Horror movies that effectively switch between tense scenes and moments of levity are some of the best, masterfully raising and lowering tension to maximize the effectiveness of their scares. Unfortunately, many horror films miss the importance of striking this balance, and as a result, they end up being completely forgettable due to the lack of any real tension. Brahms: The Boy II is a perfect example of this.

In Brahms, Jude (Christopher Convery), a young mute boy, and his mother (Katie Holmes) discover an eerie-looking doll in the forest. When they bring it home, it begins to threaten Jude, telling him that it will hurt his family if they don't follow its rules. Throughout its less than 90 minute runtime, Brahms' plot goes absolutely nowhere, featuring minimal scares, and some of the least convincing CGI in any modern horror film. The pacing plods along throughout, with nothing particularly exciting happening until the film's final moments, making it extremely forgettable, especially when compared with other killer doll movies, like 1988's Child's Play.

Brahms: The Boy II

4 'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey' (2023)

Directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield

As time goes by, more popular intellectual properties are entering the public domain, and as a result, many unknown filmmakers are beginning to take advantage of the wealth of well-known characters that they now have at their disposal. Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is perhaps the most notorious example, putting a horror spin on A. A. Milne and E. H. Shepard's famous bear.

The unfortunate thing about many of these horror films that attempt to cash-in on public domain characters is that they are often terrible. Blood and Honey is no exception, seemingly so confident in its ability to draw an audience based on its title character alone, that no effort was put into crafting an engaging film. It shows potential in its opening moments, when the absurdity of seeing Pooh Bear (Craig David Dowsett) as a slasher villain is enough to sell itself, but fails to up the ante in a way that makes the rest of the film memorable, or even worth watching.

3 'The Turning' (2020)

Directed by Floria Sigismondi

Henry James' horror novella The Turn of the Screw has received a number of adaptations over the years, with some faring better critically than others. Unfortunately, the most recent attempt at adapting the novella to the big screen, 2020's The Turning, is an ineffective and forgettable horror film, despite starring good actors like Mackenzie Davis and Finn Wolfhard.

The Turning is a psychological horror film in which Davis' Kate Mandell is tasked with taking care of two orphans, Miles (Wolfhard) and Flora (Brooklynn Prince) Fairchild. While living on the Fairchilds' property, Kate is convinced that she is experiencing supernatural phenomena, while Miles, Flora and others attempt to convince her otherwise. It never becomes clear whether Kate is experiencing reality or not, and while the film's ending is meant to be ambiguous and thought-provoking, it ends the film with a confusing, dull thud that fails to justify the 90 minutes of meandering plot that leads up to it.

2 'The Grudge' (2020)

Directed by Nicolas Pesce

Throughout the 2010s, paranormal franchises like Insidious and The Conjuring dominated the horror box office alongside reboots of established series like Halloween and It. 2020's The Grudge, released in America only three days into the year, combined the two, rebooting a supernatural horror franchise, but also adopting the worst traits of both types of films, featuring an uninspired script littered with lazy and ineffective jump scares.

The Grudge's script is its single worst quality. The dialogue is some of the most wooden in the genre, leaving no room for even established actors like Andrea Riseborough to craft particularly memorable performances. There's some decent horror imagery during some scenes, but it is often immediately undercut by the film's rapid editing and poor dialogue, which makes moments more laughable than scary, completely defeating its own purpose. Simply said, there is next to nothing redeemable about The Grudge, and it still stands as one of the worst horror movies of the 2020s.

The Grudge (2020)

1 'Jeepers Creepers: Reborn' (2022)

Directed by Timo Vuorensola

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn was an attempt at rebooting the Jeepers Creepers franchise in a new continuity, a move which proved to be controversial for a number of reasons. Putting its controversies aside though, Reborn ended up being a complete failure, both as a new entry in its series, and as a horror film.

An important aspect of building an effective horror film is having convincing effects work in order to add a sense of realism. Shoddy effects can completely destroy a viewer's suspension of disbelief, and Jeepers Creepers: Reborn has some of the worst special effects in the business. They are laughably bad, removing any sense of tension from the film's horror, with the movie's overused green screen backgrounds being the worst offenders, giving many scenes a bright, almost cartoon-ish look that just doesn't work in this kind of horror movie. With how little effort was put into it, one has to wonder why anyone even bothered to reboot Jeepers Creepers in the first place.

