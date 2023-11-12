The 90s were home to some of the most well-regarded and iconic horror movies of all time, from massive critical hits like The Silence of the Lambs and Scream to cult classics like The Craft and Candyman. The decade as a whole only furthered the excitement and thrill surrounding horror during the 80s and gave way to one of the most enthralling and exciting decades in all horror history.

However, for every amazing, groundbreaking, and award-winning horror movie that was released during the decade, there were also a select few horror movies that failed to conjure anything close to scares. As the modern hub for movie fans and connosieurs, horror and alike, Letterboxd has become the perfect modern day platform for the general stance and opinions on a wide variety of films. Through Letterboxd and their weighted average ratings system, it's possible to see exactly which horror movies from the 90s are considered by the community to be the worst of the worst.

10 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation' (1995)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.93/5

The 4th installment of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise, Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation sees Leatherface returning for another murder spree, although this time joined by his bloodthirsty family. A group of stranded teens soon find themselves in the crosshair of the family, as they are forced to fight for their own survival.

Despite its surprising all-star cast consisting of Renée Zellweger and Matthew McConaughey, The Next Generation is considered by many fans to be the worst of the franchise. Leatherface's brother, Vilmer, played by McConaughey, takes up much more screentime than Leatherface himself, and the film as a whole is much more nonsensical and cheesy compared to the previous outings. While there is some enjoyment to be found in the film as an undervalued camp classic, it still doesn't hold a candle to some of the more iconic outings in the franchise.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation Release Date September 22, 1995 Director Kim Henkel Cast Renee Zellweger, Matthew McConaughey, Rob Jacks, Tonie Perensky, Joe Stevens, Lisa Marie Newmyer Rating R Runtime 95

9 'Trucks' (1997)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.91/5

Based on the Stephen King short story, Trucks follows the story of a group of tourists and locals who find themselves hunted by a group of autonomous trucks that are taking revenge on humanity. Now secluded and trapped at a truck stop, the group of survivors attempts to find a way to escape an impending demise at the hands of the killer trucks.

While King's books have often found themselves to be quite successful when adapted into film, Trucks failed to accomplish much with its minuscule TV budget. It didn't help Trucks in the least bit that this specific story had been adapted to film before, ironically directed by King himself in 1986's Maximum Overdrive. While Maximum Overdrive was able to take the premise and come out the other side with a campy fun action horror film, Trucks only comes across as a failed attempt to recapture what that film did much better.

8 'Retro Puppet Master' (1999)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.89/5

The seventh film in the Puppet Master franchise and the prequel to Puppet Master III: Toulon's Revenge, Retro Puppet Master sees a young Toulon as he is taught how to animate puppets. Taught by the mysterious sorcerer known as Afzel, As Toulon begins to master the art of controlling his puppets, he soon turns to grow and become the infamous Puppet Master.

Especially for a horror franchise that had been going on for so long with so many unique entries, by the seventh entry in Retro Puppet Master, there was very little actual budget or originality to work with. For the most part, the film only serves to rewrite and ignore previous entries as an excuse to show off new puppets and tell its own strange intricate story. The most notable thing about the film is that it stars notorious The Room star Greg Sestero in the leading role, as he portrays the young Toulon.

7 'The Amityville Curse' (1990)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.81/5

The fifth film in the original The Amityville Horror series, The Amityville Curse sees five people spending the night in the abandoned Amityville haunted house, unaware of their terrifying fate. The group soon finds themselves terrorized by an assortment of ghosts, venomous insects, and any and all kinds of ghostly apparitions that are looking to make sure the group doesn't leave the house alive.

While the Amityville name has been attached to a number of cheap and underwhelming horror films over the years, in terms of the original Amityville Horror series, Amityville Curse is considered the worst of the bunch. The film does very little to differentiate itself not only from the other films in the franchise but other supernatural horror films that had come out previously. Combined with its minuscule straight-to-video budget, the resulting final product fails to live up to the iconic original film.

6 'Children of the Corn 666: Isaac's Return' (1999)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.81/5

The sixth film in the Children of the Corn series, Children of the Corn 666: Isaac's Return sees the reawakening of the main villain children from the original film, Isaac who had been in a coma for 19 years. After being reawakened by a girl named Hannah, Isaac soon returns to his mischievous evil plot, and attempts to fulfill the prophecy surrounding Hannah once and for all.

The original Children of the Corn is an iconic horror title in terms of Stephen King adaptations, and while the series had a wide variety of ups and downs following the original, Isaac's Return seemed to show promise. On top of bringing back the iconic villain from the first film (reprized by a now older John Franklin) Isaac's Return in general felt like a return to form, going back to the classic era of the series. Sadly, the film failed to deliver on its promising premise in the eyes of fans, as it comes across as just another cheap addition to a franchise that had gone sour long ago.

5 'Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace' (1996)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.80/5

A sequel to the cult classic sci-fi horror Stephen King adaptation, Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace sees Jobe resuscitated by a virtual reality entrepreneur Jonathan Walker. Walker hopes that Jobe will help him create a special computer chip that will connect all computers in the world to a singular network for him to control and manipulate on a whim. However, Walker's plans are soon threatened by a group of teenage hackers attempting to put a stop to his dastardly plans.

The original Lawnmower Man was already a highly controversial film upon release, resulting in a major lawsuit between King and the Studio. While the original film still has its fans who tout it as a cult classic, no such reverence is held for the lackluster follow-up. The film completely abandons what made the original so enjoyable to fans and just becomes a jargled mess of techno-speak, unlikable characters, and incredibly dated CGI. While it can be debated whether the original film was of high quality, the only quality the sequel holds is being so bad, that it's good.

4 'Candyman: Day of the Dead' (1999)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.77/5

The third film in the Candyman franchise, Candyman: Day of the Dead sees the return of the Candyman as he attempts to convince a female artist descendant of his to join him as a legendary figure. In able to accomplish this, he begins to frame her for a series of hideous murders of all of her friends forcing her to have nowhere else to turn but to join him as a legend.

The original Candyman film was so highly beloved thanks in part to its brilliant subtext and messaging, which further amplified every aspect of the film to a terrifyingly shocking degree. This makes it all the more disappointing and egregious when Day of the Dead strips away all the power and strength of the original messaging and theming and transforms Candyman into just another slasher villain. Even as just a straight-laced slasher movie, Day of the Dead fails to do anything interesting or original, making it easily the worst film in the Candyman franchise.

3 'Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday' (1993)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.74/5

The ninth film in the Friday the 13th franchise, Jason Goes to Hell sees the iconic Jason Voorhees who is seemingly taken down for good after being blown to bits by a special FBI task force. While it initially seems like the nightmare is finally over, sending Jason to the depths of hell has only made him stronger, as he comes back with newfound powers and a thirst for vengeance against those who killed him.

Especially nine movies in, the Friday the 13th films had achieved an understanding of what makes their stories work, and how to make Jason effective and still scary film after film while still staying true to his character. Jason Goes to Hell completely throws away the iconic tendencies of Jason as a killer, and the implementation of hell's powers, while interesting on paper, completely ruins the flow and tone of the film. The film feels nothing like a Friday the 13th film, and while the equally insane follow-up, Jason X, would find its own legacy in being so bad it's good, Jason Goes to Hell would not achieve this legacy.

Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday Release Date August 13, 1993 Director Adam Marcus Cast Kane Hodder, John D. LeMay, Kari Keegan, Steven Williams, Steven Culp, Erin Gray Rating R Runtime 87

2 'Howling: New Moon Rising' (1995)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.69/5

The seventh film in the Howling franchise, Howling: New Moon Rising sees a small California town being ravaged by a number of vicious murders after a motorcycle-riding stranger arrives in town. As the murders seem to look like the work of a werewolf, it disturbingly parallel the struggles of another nearby town, which has its police force on the trail of a killer that they believe is a werewolf.

While the Howling films have had their ups and downs when it comes to telling spooky tales of werewolves and their rampages upon towns, the strange and bewildering choices behind New Moon Rising make it a franchise low. New Moon Rising theming and angle is directly tied to that of being a sort of country-western, as it's filled with cowboy characters, settings, and theming throughout. The complete tonal whiplash between a werewolf story interlaced with cowboys makes for a complete fever dream, as the viewing experience becomes more and more indecipherable as it goes on.

1 'Sleepaway Camp IV: The Survivor' (1992)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.46/5

Sleepaway Camp IV: The Survivor sees Allison Kramer a survivor of the events of the first Sleepaway Camp, is tasked with returning to the site of the killings in order to unlock her repressed memories. Her trip comes with its own cavalcade of mysteries and disturbing revelations, as Allison comes to realize that she may not just be a survivor, but may in fact be the killer herself.

Sleepaway Camp IV: The Survivor is a strange case of a horror movie that some may argue wouldn't even count as a complete film. The film technically was never officially released, as it was canceled in 1992 due to budgetary issues, and then 20 years later released by fans as an amalgamation of recovered original footage and stock footage. The resulting final product does as good a job as possible when recovering and attempting to make use of scrapped footage, and makes fans wonder what could have been if the film was truly finished in the '90s.

