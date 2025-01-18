Being a genre that has flourished and evolved greatly across over a century's worth of filmmaking history, the horror genre has been a shining beacon of creative endeavors and exceptional cinematic experiences. From massive box office hits to daring and experimental critical darlings, with so many horror films being released year after year, there are countless options for a thrilling and great time. However, the same can be said for the opposite side of the quality spectrum, as decades of horror filmmaking have also created many notoriously terrible horror films.

While every dedicated filmmaker sets out to create the best film that they can, several films manage to crumble under pressure and fail to meet the mark in the eyes of audiences or critics. However, even beyond the simply bad and undesirable films, these horror films manage to find ways to be incomprehensibly awful from the moment that the film starts, with little to no upsides present for their entire runtime. Many of these films are often in conversation as some of the worst films of all time, easily being some of the worst that the prolific horror genre has to offer.

10 'One Missed Call' (2008)

Directed by Eric Valette

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

A barebones supernatural horror film that completely butchers the 2003 Japanese film that it's remaking, One Missed Call is one of the most underwhelming and overall worst movie remakes of all time. The film follows an array of different people receiving mysterious voice-mails from their future selves, with the messages including the supposed exact date, time, and details of their deaths. It soon becomes a mad dash to uncover the truth behind these mysterious calls so that they can hopefully put a stop to these shocking and gruesome deaths before they can occur.

All the nuance and depth that comes from the concept that was effectively utilized in the original film is completely removed and butchered in this watered-down remake. The film transforms a relatively engaging premise into one of minimal scares, a complete lack of interesting characters, and a PG-13 rating that removes all of the adult themes and gore of the original. The film currently holds a notorious 0% on Rotten Tomatoes and is considered one of the worst horror films of the 2000s.

9 'The Devil Inside' (2012)

Directed by William Brent Bell

Image via Paramount Pictures

One of many low-budget found-footage horror films that came about in the wake of the massive success of Paranormal Activity, The Devil Inside quickly became notorious for its boring execution and infamously terrible ending. The film follows a young Italian woman who finds herself involved in a series of unauthorized exorcisms while on a mission to uncover the truths about her mother with a documentary filmmaker. Her mother previously had murdered three people during her own exorcism while being possessed by a demon.

The Devil Inside falls into the worst pitfalls and clichés that were plaguing cheap found-footage horror during this era, with audiences already starting to get tired of the found-footage formula in general. The film is ruined by its use of cheap jumpscares, extended sequences of nothing interesting happening in an attempt to build tension, and a lackluster ending that invites audiences to go to a website that no longer exists anymore as opposed to a genuine payoff.

8 'Wish Upon' (2017)

Directed by John R. Leonetti

Attempting to act as a modern, feature-length fable akin to a Twilight Zone episode, Wish Upon's comically inept execution transforms it into an unintentional laugh riot. The film follows teenage girl Clare Shannon (Joey King), whose life is quickly changed for the better after she discovers a mysterious box with the magical ability to grant wishes. However, every wish has a deadly price, as a life is taken for every wish that Clare takes, with these deaths becoming increasingly close and prevalent to Clare's personal life, with her life suddenly being in danger.

It seems rather simple to create a classic horror story of fantastical wishes going wrong in an unexpected way, yet the strange and unclear rules surrounding the box make the film confusing in a bad way. The array of lackluster kills, hilariously bad performances, and stilted editing decisions make these plot inconsistencies even more egregious, as the film doesn't have the flair or style to make its many mistakes worth ignoring. Its frequent mistakes make it an unexpectedly great so-bad-it's-good movie, being a great watch for all of the wrong reasons.

7 'Alone in the Dark' (2005)

Directed by Uwe Boll

Image via Lionsgate Films

The original Alone in the Dark video game was one of the biggest pioneers for what horror could do in the realm of video games, creating a tense atmosphere and an iconic story that made it an instant classic. In contrast, this dark and drab film adaptation from notorious director Uwe Boll doesn't have any of the strengths or assets of the original, instead creating a generic action-horror film that further dirties the name of the franchise. The film sees Christian Slater as a private investigator who specializes in supernatural phenomena, traveling the world to take down various demons and occult monsters.

Alone in the Dark removes all the methodical pacing and intelligent horror of the original video game in exchange for loud action sequences, terrible visual effects, and some of the worst, impossible-to-see lighting imaginable. Even if it weren't attached to a legendary video game, Alone in the Dark would be in the conversation for the worst action-horror movies of all time, yet its egregious bastardization of the games makes it one of the worst adaptations of all time.