Who knew some horror movies could be such drags? There are ones that are dull, unsatisfying, and just plain embarrassing. Although horror is often the go-to for excitement, that's not always the case sometimes. Horror is a genre that has seen extreme highs but also some major lows. And then it has some of these movies that'll just make anyone feel incredibly dissatisfied after watching them.

The ten entries below are some of the most lifeless horror movies in history. They may have some good parts, but mostly they're dull from start to finish, lacking thrills and decent scares. Some are slow-burns with no payoffs; others are lackluster snoozefests that failed to frighten or give audiences what they wanted from these stories. So, prepare yourself not to that much terror. Let's look at ten horror films that'll make you fall asleep.

10 'Skinamarink' (2022)

Let's begin with Skinamarink, a 2022 experimental horror movie directed by Kyle Edward Ball. Based on Ball's 2020 YouTube short film Heck, this story follows two young siblings as they wake up one night to discover they're trapped in their own home with all the windows, doors, and any exits completely removed from the walls. Slowly, as they endure in the darkness, they realize they are not alone.

Firstly, Skinamarink is not that bad of a film. It's got some decent camerawork, an unsettling premise, a mysterious conclusion, and a few hair-raising moments here and there. But there's no looking past the fact that the film's pacing is slower than a snail. It's also not helped by the lack of dialog and minimal scares. It's difficult to stay awake half the time, as so many quiet moments lead to nothing. It's not all boring; as mentioned before, it has its highlights, but there are more thrilling horror movies than this one. This is the only entry that's still recommendable because there are some viewers out there who could appreciate what Ball was boldly trying to achieve here.

9 'Jaws: The Revenge' (1987)

With Skinamarink out of the way, let's look at the boringly terrible ones. Next is Jaws: The Revenge, the unnecessary fourth installment in the lame Jaws franchise. Directed by the late Joseph Sargent, it's an embarrassing and incredibly ridiculous film that sees the only returning main actor from the first film, Lorraine Gary, reprising her role as Ellen Brody in a plot that sees her widowed character battling a vengeful great white shark that she confusingly has some sort of psychic connection with.

The first Jaws, directed by Steven Spielberg, is such a beloved classic, and it's seen as one of the most incredibly suspenseful horror movies of all time. It ended with no need for a sequel. But Universal knew it had a moneymaker on its hands, and churned out three lackluster sequels, trying and failing spectacularly to capture the first one's magic. The Revenge is easily the series' low point. It's dull and incredibly confusing, lacking any tension or suspense. It feels more like a character drama, except who cares? It doesn't have Roy Scheider's or even Richard Dreyfuss's characters, since they were key to the other ones' success, so what's the need to focus on the side characters that didn't have as much impact as before? It's a skippable disaster that's not fun, or entertainingly bad, just frustrating.