The last 25 years were an enjoyable time to be a horror movie fan. From the dawn of the new century to the present 2020s, the horror genre has and continues to produce truly remarkable and terrifying content. These recent years have seen many highlights, from game-changers like Saw to innovative modern masterpieces like Get Out. Indeed, the last few decades have been significant for horror cinema.

Unfortunately, the new century had its fair share of disasters. The following ten entries are horror films from the last 25 years that have left a notable stain on the horror genre. They're remarkably terrible, lacking any genuine scares or compelling stories. Some are downright laughable; others are straight-up atrocious, devoid of anything worth watching. They're the worst of the worst when it comes to horror movies over the last few decades.

10 'The Open House' (2018)

Directed by Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote

Starting off this list is 2018's The Open House, directed by Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote and starring Dylan Minnette and Piercey Dalton. What could be a contender for one of the most boring horror movies of all time, this is a dull film that follows a single mother and her son as their stay in a new home gets plagued by strange occurrences, and they slowly learn that something or someone is lurking in the house.

Bland, forgettable, and ultimately pointless, this lackluster Netflix original movie tries and fails so miserably to be a suspenseful and gripping horror thriller. Any suspense and build-up has only led to an incredibly underwhelming letdown that only seems to take the viewers out of the film if the rest of the story hadn't already done that earlier. The Open House is not scary, suspenseful, or engaging. Unfortunately, it features dull performances and wastes a likely good and thrilling premise and an hour and 34-minute snoozefest.

9 'The Wicker Man' (2006)

Directed by Niel LaBute

As far as terrible horror movie remakes go, few are as iconic and laughable as Niel LaBute's 2006 retelling of The Wicker Man. An obviously failed attempt to capture the chilling suspense and mystery of Robin Hardy's 1973 original, this aggressively bad but hilariously acted remake sees Nicolas Cage at his scene-chewing best as a Police officer who investigates a young girl's disappearance at a mysterious island community.

Perhaps one of the worst horror movies of the 2000s, this 2006 version of The Wicker Man is an infamous blunder that is nowhere near the level of its predecessor. A lot of its failure stems from the uninspiring writing to the wooden dialog, but also from casting Cage, whose performance and actions in the film come across as more comedic than compelling. He's why this film is so memorable these days, but he is one of the leading causes of this film's infamy. LaBute's The Wicker Man is an overall mess that, at times, feels like it's insulting to the original. Its only saving grace is that it's at least enjoyably bad.

8 'The Exorcist: Believer' (2023)

Directed by David Gordon Green

The Exorcist Believer is arguably one of the most frustrating, most egregious messes in recent years. A poorly written cash grab trying to milk what's left of the unnecessary Exorcist franchise, it's a mediocre story about two families who struggle to help each of their young daughters after being taken over by a malevolent demon while they are lost in the woods for a few days.

What could have been a fresh reboot to an already dead horror franchise, Exorcist Believer, was a massive letdown that offered nothing new or exciting to the series. It honestly makes The Exorcist II: The Heretic look slightly better by comparison. At least, that is at times laughably bad, whereas this one is boring, unoriginal, and unnecessary. With the prospects of an Exorcist Believer trilogy still in the works at Blumhouse, this underwhelming first entry was dead on arrival and didn't make a great first impression.

7 'Slender Man' (2018)

Directed by Sylvain White

There is one modern horror these days that is so incredibly dull and not the least bit original, and that's 2018's Slender Man. Directed by Sylvain White and based on the popular internet creepypasta of the same name, this generic teen horror flick follows several friends who unwisely summon the sinister entity, the Slender Man.

This uninspiring, bland mess is one of the worst horror movies of the 2010s. The plot is forgettable, the acting is lazy, and the whole film feels like it was just made to cash in on a notable internet legend. Slender Man has nothing to offer except cheap scares and unremarkable storytelling. It's one film that most horror fans should honestly just avoid.

