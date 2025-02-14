A truly frightening horror movie is a unique delight. There's a lot of fun in being afraid, feeling your hairs stand on end as the music hits, grabbing the armrests as you brace for the jump scare. This kind of terror is admittedly difficult to achieve, yet some movies fail inexcusably at it. Instead of delivering genuine scares, bad horrors provoke laughter, confusion, or, worst of all, sheer disappointment.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the least frightening horrors out there. Some suffer from cheesy scripts and over-the-top performances, while others are hindered by dated special effects. Whether it's a werewolf movie with no bite, a supernatural thriller that feels more like a soap opera, or a slasher that barely qualifies as horror, these films are more likely to bore the viewer than unnerve them.

10 'Bad Moon' (1996)

Directed by Eric Red

Image via Warner Bros.

"You don’t have to be scared, it’s just a dog." This toothless werewolf horror centers on photojournalist Ted Harrison (Michael Paré), who is attacked by a werewolf while on assignment in Nepal. After returning home, he realizes he has been cursed and seeks refuge with his sister Janet (Mariel Hemingway) and her son. Unbeknownst to them, their loyal German Shepherd, Thor, begins to sense something is wrong.

The practical werewolf effects are fine (and the title is cheesily awesome), but the CGI is shaky, and the story is underdeveloped. Some of the acting is amateurish, particularly from Hemingway, and many of the scenes that are intended to be frightening just come off as silly. Plus, while the idea of making the dog a major character is intriguing (and supposedly executed better in the original novel), here, it just seems kind of irrelevant and tangential. For all these reasons, Bad Moon feels overlong despite clocking in at just 79 minutes.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Bad Moon Release Date November 1, 1996 Runtime 80 minutes Writers Eric Red Cast See All Mariel Hemingway Janet Harrison

Michael Paré Uncle Ted

Mason Gamble Brett Harrison

Hrothgar Mathews Jerry Mills (aka "Flopsy") Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming











9 'The Haunting' (1999)

Directed by Jan de Bont

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

"I’m not afraid of the dark, I’m more afraid of what’s in it." The Haunting is a bombastic, melodramatic reimagining of the 1963 film based on The Haunting of Hill House. While that movie was a master class in restraint and psychological tension, this one is a spectacle of hammy acting and over-the-top CGI. Story-wise, it focuses on Eleanor (Lili Taylor), who joins a group of people participating in a sleep study at Hill House, an eerie mansion with a dark past.

The ensemble cast includes heavy hitters like Liam Neeson, Owen Wilson, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, though none of them is on their A-game. To be fair to them, it must have been hard to act alongside so much green screen, unsure of what you're meant to be interacting with. On the plus side, the production design here is phenomenal, but that alone does not a good horror make. Viewers won't be creeped out watching this, but they might be rolling their eyes.