Right now, audiences are living in a golden age of horror. "Elevated horror" has been on the rise for nearly a decade, and over the past year or two it's become apparent the slasher movie is back with a vengeance. Also, as has always been the case, reality is there are a ton of terrible horror films out there. Then, now and forever.

Horror movies are cheap to produce and infamously profitable, so they're churned out incessantly. So it makes sense that a relatively high ratio are pure junk. According to critics on the Tomatometer, these are the absolute worst horror movies ever made.

10 'House of the Dead' (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 3%

Uwe Boll will make more than one appearance on this list (and many, many "worst" lists). One of his most maligned movies is this early-aughts adaptation of the rail shooter arcade game of the same name, that somehow feels less substantial than its source material.

House of the Dead is most infamous for playing video game footage over its (headache-inducing, flatly staged) action sequences, surely one of the most remarkably lazy directing calls on record.

9 'Feardotcom' (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 3%

The uncertainty of the cyber world lends itself to terror (the Unfriendedmovies and especially Host mined this pretty well), and in 2002 it felt like the perfect time to jump on that. Unfortunately, aside from fleeting moments of stylishness, Feardotcom is ugly, blandly gruesome—and worst, boring.

Feardotcom's worst sin among many sins is, arguably, is a total waste of brilliant character actors: Stephen Dorff, Natascha McElhone, Udo Kier and The Crying Game's Stephen Rea all have nothing to do, and appear flat-out lost.

8 'The Haunting of Molly Hartley' (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 2%

Long before roles in films like Thank You For Your Service, Cyrano and Swallow garnered the talented actress critical acclaim, Haley Bennett starred in this oh-so-aughts, punishingly lame PG-13 horror flick opposite Chace Crawford, whose star was on the rise thanks to Gossip Girl.

The plot is about a young woman's family's pact with Satan. romantic rivalries, and actors who definitely aren't teens playing teens who like to party. It looks shot for TV, and it's about as scary as a toothpaste commercial. The lone draw at the time was hunky Crawford. This is a "horror" movie aimed at tweens.

7 'Alone in the Dark' (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 1%

Uwe Boll's $20 million-budgeted (that seems modest, but the movie looks way cheaper) video-game adaptation is often ranked among the worst films of all time, a standout among the filmmaker's less-than-critically-adored pantheon.

Christian Slater as a paranormal investigator and Tara Reid as an archeologist have negative chemistry, and the action scenes are stunningly inept. Alone in the Dark is astonishingly lacking.

6 'Beneath the Darkness' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 0%

In addition to have about as generic a horror title as one can fathom, Beneath the Darkness stars Dennis Quaid, Tony Oller and Aimee Teegarden in a derivative teen thriller plot about a murder and a cover-up.

Though it aims for a similar tone, Beneath the Darkness is so lacking it makes I Know What You Did Last Summer look like a masterpiece by comparison.

5 'Homecoming' (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 0%

In Homecoming, Mischa Barton plays a jealous woman who seeks vengeance after former bae (Matt Long) returns to their hometown with a new girlfriend (Jessica Stroup). There have only been about a billion Fatal Attraction and Misery knockoffs (this is a little bit of both), arguably none as instantly forgettable or pathetic as this.

Critics dog-piled on Homecoming for wall-to-wall clichés, and a lack of entertainment value. It's rare, though not unheard of, for a movie with subject matter like this to be genuinely good art. To not even be good trash is unforgivable.

4 'The Disappointments Room' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 0%

But seriously, who ok'd this title? What's next, a horror movie called The Underwhelming Films Bunker? Kate Beckinsale is usually brilliant (this movie was released the same year as Love & Friendship, perhaps her best work to date), but she appears to be sleepwalking through this supernatural thrill-free thriller about a Brooklyn couple who discover a weird room in their new country house. And who could blame her?

The Disappointments Room was released in the wake of Relativity folding. Surely much of the talent involved would have rather it never saw the light of day. Director D.J. Caruso has made a crackling horror film, in 2007's Disturbia, but The Disappointments Room practically evaporates as you watch it.

3 'Cabin Fever' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 0%

Why oh why is this film? An aggressively unnecessary remake of Eli Roth's 2002 original (which rests at a far more palatable 62% on the Tomatometer), Cabin Fever 2.0 simply retells the original, only without the weird energy and humor that made it what it was.

Roth surely has his detractors, but the Cabin Fever remake goes a long way in making Roth look good. A gross horror movie without personality is a depressing experience. Not in a cathartic way you sometimes want from a horror movie. It's just a bummer.

2 'Jaws: The Revenge' (1987)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 0%

How low can you go is the name of the game in this abominable third sequel to arguably the best suspense film ever made. Michael Caine famously missed an Oscars ceremony where he won for Hannah and Her Sisters to film Jaws: The Revenge. Film critic Roger Ebert famously knocked him for it.

The Revenge is mostly unwatchably boring and unpleasurable, but there are so-bad-it's-good accents, like the roaring shark. Yes, a roaring shark.

1 'One Missed Call' (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 0%

The Ring starring Naomi Watts was a box-office leviathan, and the beginning of a J-horror remake influx in Hollywood. The worst of these mostly terrible pale imitators of the solid Ring is this lame thriller about curs'd voicemails, Rotten Tomatoes' worst film in the genre, ever.

Gore Verbinski's phenomenally successful retelling of Ringuaccumulated a handful of mixed-to-negative critical notices (they were mostly positive). Compared toOne Missed Call, that film is Psycho, an untouchable peak of the horror genre. It's The Exorcist.

