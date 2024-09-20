Making good PG or PG-13-rated horror is tricky. Movies don't need to be graphic in order to be scary, but working within the bounds of a PG-13 rating significantly reduces the horror filmmaker's toolkit. They cannot rely on gore or explicit content for their scares and must tread a fine line between frightening and disturbing. It's something many of them fail to do.

The worst PG-13 horror films often suffer from watered-down scares, predictable plots, and uninspired storytelling. Whether they rely too heavily on clichés or lack the necessary tension to truly terrify, these movies leave audiences feeling disappointed rather than unnerved. They chase a broad audience, but often wind up pleasing no one; too intense for younger viewers, too tepid for adults. With this in mind, here are the ten most egregious examples of ten PG-13 horror movies missing the mark.

10 'The Haunting' (1999)

Directed by Jan de Bont

Image Via DreamWorks

"Some houses are born bad." The Haunting is based on the legendary horror novel The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson and is a remake of the brilliant 1963 adaptation, but the gulf between the quality of the source material and this movie version is enormous. Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Owen Wilson, and Lili Taylor lead the cast as participants in a sleep study at a mysterious mansion, unaware that the house is haunted by malevolent spirits.

The 'science' behind the experiment is very goofy, as are the CGI specters that menace the protagonists. Much of the dialogue also feels very stilted, and the re-shot ending fits awkwardly with all that came before. Worst of all, the movie abandons the atmospheric tension and rich characterization of the original movie and instead serves up heaps of visual effects, but they just don't do the trick. For a better treatment of the same story, check out Mike Flanagan's TV series adaptation.

9 'Darkness Falls' (2003)

Directed by Jonathan Liebesman

Close

"Get out from under the bed. Come on, this is ridiculous." Darkness Falls revolves around the legend of the Tooth Fairy, a vengeful spirit who comes after those who see her. Kyle (Chaney Kley), who witnessed the Tooth Fairy’s wrath as a child, has lived in fear ever since. As an adult, he returns to his hometown to help a young boy who is being terrorized by the same entity.

This premise is serviceable if a little silly, but the execution is decidedly lackluster, with Darkness Falls quickly devolving into predictable jump scares and shallow character development. The film basically recycles ideas and frights from other movies, without really adding anything of its own. The Tooth Fairy itself is a pale imitation of the masked killers from Halloween and Scream. Plus, the dialogue is frequently unintentionally laughable, like an exchange that goes: "Call the police." "The police are dead." "All of them?" "Pretty much."

BUY on APPLE TV

8 'The Roommate' (2011)

Directed by Christian E. Christiansen

Close

"All I ever wanted was to be your friend." The Roommate is a psychological thriller about Sara (Minka Kelly), a college student with a mysterious, obsessive new roommate, Rebecca (Leighton Meester). As Rebecca’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and dangerous, Sara must find a way to escape her clutches. The film attempts to build tension by confining the protagonist to a cramped space with the villain, but the predictable plot and lack of originality doom it from the start.

Fundamentally, the film is a ripoff of the superior 1992 thriller Single White Female, but without that movie's suspense or steaminess. In fact, The Roommate is rather boring. Aside from the weak story, the direction is also inspired and lacking in style. Finally, Meester's performance is just not strong enough to carry this particular character. She's not awful, but the role demands a lot more than she was capable of bringing to the table at that point.