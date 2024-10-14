The most remarkable horror movies in history were made by capable storytellers. While a lot goes into crafting the perfect film, from lighting and camera work to top-notch acting, the director is always responsible for bringing everything together to create movie magic. It's easy for things to fall apart, and sometimes, the direction doesn't always work, leading to mediocre results that failed to entertain horror fans.

The following ten entries are horror films that didn't quite meet expectations. Some of these were created by industry legends but certainly didn't showcase their strengths. They're not the worst-directed horror movies, but they could have been better and actually had quite some potential. These are the ten most poorly directed horror movies, from John Carpenter's Ghosts of Mars to M. Night Shyamalan's The Happening.

10 ​​​'Ghosts of Mars' (2001)

Directed by John Carpenter

Image via Screen Gems

Starting off this list is Ghosts of Mars, a 2001 sci-fi action horror film directed by the legendary John Carpenter. Unfortunately, not the strongest film by the master of horror, Ghost of Mars was an underwhelming flop that tried too hard to be a goofy, fun, over-the-top homage to '80s action flicks but ultimately failed in its execution.

Carpenter was always a visionary storyteller, able to craft unique genre-bending stories with limited budgets and B-list casts, but not all his strengths shine through here. While it has a few fun moments and has slowly developed a bit of a cult following over the years, Ghost of Mars is a jumbled mess with awkward performances, stilted dialog, and a mostly forgettable plot. While it's not entirely bad, the film's negative critical and commercial panning left a noticeable impact on the director's career in the new century. Today, it's often seen as one of the reasons Carpenter has taken a hiatus from directing to focus more on producing and scoring.

9 'Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem' (2007)

Directed by Colin and Greg Strause

Image via 20th Century Studios

The Alien and Predator franchises have never experienced a low point quite as deep as Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, released in 2007. The film was directed by Colin and Greg Strause, also known as The Brothers Strause, a pair of VFX artists who had never directed before, and it often shows. Wildly regarded as a soulless cash grab by fans of each series, this uninspired mess tarnishes the legacies of both iconic movie monsters in a story that is often frustrating and difficult to sit through.

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem has many things going wrong throughout its runtime. The story is nonsense, the characters are bland and unremarkable, and so many awful plot points that blatantly retcon much of the Alien and Predator mythoses. Though it has some decent action shots and gory effects, they're ruined by the film's terrible lighting. Much of the action and horror is cast in darkness, making it difficult to see anything happening. Though the Brothers Strause salvaged what they could to make a semi-enjoyable film, it still wasn't a good first impression for the young filmmakers.

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date December 25, 2007 Director Colin Strause , Greg Strause Cast Steven Pasquale , Reiko Aylesworth , John Ortiz , Johnny Lewis , Ariel Gade , Kristen Hager Runtime 94 minutes

8 'The Hills Have Eyes Part II' (1985)

Directed by Wes Craven

Image Via Castle Hill Productions

Wes Craven has garnered an impressive horror legacy by directing such terrifying classics as Scream, The Last House on the Left, and A Nightmare on Elm Street. However, there have been a few missteps during his decades-long career. Released in 1985, The Hill Have Eyes Part II is often seen as Craven's weakest film, a project even he has admitted to having only done for the money.

Today, regarded as one of the worst horror movies of the 1980s, The Hills Have Eyes Part II is undoubtedly a massive downgrade from its eerie, intense 1977 predecessor. It's a highly clichéd, laughably bad fiasco featuring none of the scares that made the original so unsettling. It has a so-bad-it's-good quality feel and comes across as more comedic than genuinely creepy. While it's entertaining to watch at times, there are far more impressive and terrifying the late director.

The Hills Have Eyes 2 Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date March 22, 2007 Director Martin Weisz Cast Michael McMillian , Jessica Stroup , Jacob Vargas , flex alexander , lee thompson young , Daniella Alonso Runtime 89

7 'Diary of the Dead' (2007)

Directed by George A. Romero

Image via Third Rail Releasing

The zombie genre would never have existed without the brilliance of cult indie filmmaker George A. Romero. Through his talents, he's created some of the most iconic and beloved zombie movies ever made. But like any great director, he still had a few trip-ups along the way. One of the weakest of his zombie films was 2007's Diary of the Dead, a zombie horror shot in the style of a found-footage movie.

The plot is entirely forgettable, and unlike the powerful themes and satire present in Romero's other works, the message here seems preachy and right in the audience's face. It's hard to get invested in the story when no character performances stand out or feel invested. Worse, though it's an interesting premise to follow survivors as they video document their journey through the zombie apocalypse, the found-footage style gets old quickly and doesn't look entirely convincing, looking more staged and perfectly set up than in the moment and chaotic. While the late Romero has made other great films in the past, this unfortunate dud missed the point of what it means to be a compelling zombie movie.

Diary of the Dead

A group of young film students run into real-life zombies while filming a horror movie of their own. Release Date February 22, 2008 Director George A. Romero Cast Michelle Morgan , Joshua Close , Shawn Roberts , Amy Ciupak Lalonde , Joe Dinicol , Scott Wentworth Runtime 94

WATCH ON TUBI

6 'Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers' (1989)

Directed by Dominique Othenin-Girard

Image Via Galaxy Releasing

Though they've certainly tried, no other Halloween sequel can top the 1978 original. Some of the other installments are good, some not so much, and some are so terrible that even die-hard fans have trouble defending them. One of the most disappointing of these films is Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, directed by Dominique Othenin-Girard.

Halloween 5 is a frustrating, incoherent mess that feels rushed and entirely made on the spot. Production infamously started shooting without a finished script, and it painfully shows as there are so many gaping plot holes and terrible character changes. It introduced plot elements that would later become known as "The Thorn Trilogy," but these additions were never fully explored; they were just lazily put in there to patch up certain parts of the script. Othenin-Girard's direction never seems to come together, resulting in a sloppy and clumsily made story. It is by no means the worst of the series, but it's undoubtedly low in most fans' opinions.

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US

5 'The Disappointments Room' (2016)

Directed by D.J. Caruso

Image via Relativity Media

True to its title, The Disappointments Room will leave viewers unimpressed. Directed by D.J. Caruso and starring Kate Beckinsale, this dull haunted house flick tried to be a standout in the supernatural horror genre but ultimately fell flat in its execution, resulting in a bland and forgettable story that audiences couldn't connect with.

It's a shame because the story had the material to create something compelling and different but instead did things by the numbers and featured too many overdone tropes. Beckinsale does a decent job with her performance, and much of the setting looks eerie, but they don't save the film from its already weak, clichéd script and generic feel. It's not a bad film; it's just entirely forgettable. It had the potential to be a step beyond, but unfortunately, it came up short.

The Dissapointments Room Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 9, 2016 Director D.J. Caruso Cast Kate Beckinsale , Mel Raido , Duncan Joiner , Lucas Till , Michaela Conlin , Michael Landes Runtime 100

4 'Doom' (2005)

Directed by Andrzej Bartowiak

Image via Universal Pictures

Adapting popular video games to the big screen isn't always the best idea. There are plenty of terrible video game movies out there, some more horrendous than others, but they all seem to fail to capture what made these games so beloved. Take, for instance, Doom, a 2005 sci-fi action horror movie directed by Andrzej Bartowiak and based on the iconic first-person shooter from the early '90s.

The fact that it's called Dome and features a few key elements from the lore is about the only connection this film has with the game. Doom 2005 drastically deviates from much of what made the game unique and chilling. It replaces Hell and demons with a "metaphorical" Hell and mutated science experiments, which are basically just generic zombies. And for being a supposed action movie, it's slow, takes time to lead up to the monsters, and doesn't really feature that many monsters, until the very end. It could have worked had it stayed closer to the source material. While the first-person shoot-out scene in the ending can be pretty fun to watch, the film missed the mark on what it means to be a Doom movie.

reWATCH ON AMAZON

3 'The Fog' (2005)

Directed by Rupert Wainwright