In a genre where it's arguably easier to earn a bad review, horror movies face a different level of criticism, especially from respected critic Roger Ebert. A fan of the genre, Ebert appreciated good horror movies, saying, "They can exorcise our demons." However, Ebert was a vocal opponent of horror movies that inflicted violence and gore without reason, often writing about the reactions of fellow audience members and what it said about their relationship to the acts carried out onscreen. In his lengthy list "Ebert's Most Hated," many of those films include horror movies that earned higher than a one-star rating.

Many of Ebert's low-rated or worst horror picks like Hellraiser, Resident Evil, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Lake Placid have become cult classics and beloved among the genre's fanbase. Even spooky season picks like Hocus Pocus earned a one-star rating but are now staples in the Halloween streaming season. The worst horror movies according to Roger Ebert are a combination of remakes, sequels, and originals that lack creative originality, execution, and just plain purpose to deserve a rating higher than Ebert awarded, with one film getting no stars or even the dismal thumbs down.

10 'Halloween III: Season of the Witch' (1982)

Directed by Tommy Lee Wallace

For earning a spot on Ebert's most hated movie lists, Halloween III: Season of the Witch earned a 1.5-star review from Ebert; however, it still landed as one of the worst horror movies. The "low-rent thriller from the first frame" picks up right where the second movie ended as Dr. Dan Challis (Tom Atkins) and a young daughter or a murder victim, Ellie (Stacey Nelkin) uncover the murderous scheme of a mask maker who seeks to invoke a Celtic ritual to mass murder millions of children by convincing them to buy and wear a Halloween mask.

"There are a lot of problems with 'Halloween III,' but the most basic one is that I could never figure out what the villain wanted to accomplish if he got his way."

Halloween III continues the fall from the greatness of the original John Carpenter film, this time an even further departure, forgetting the movie monster that made it so iconic. Ebert decides the film is "assembled out of familiar parts from other, better movies" that include obligatory shots and scenes standard and expected with bad horror movies. The seemingly only silver lining of the third franchise installment for Ebert was Nelkin, "She has one of those rich voices that makes you wish she had more to say and in a better role."

9 'The Grudge' (2004)

Directed by Takashi Shimizu

In director Takashi Shimizu's attempt to remake his acclaimed Japanese film into a full-fledged American version, Ebert "lost all patience." The movie stars Sarah Michelle Gellar as she battles a supernatural curse stemming from a malevolent home in Tokoyo that terrorizes anyone who comes in contact with it. The Grudge is a formulaic haunted house horror film that managed to secure a one-star rating from Ebert.

"The movie may have some subterranean level on which the story strands connect and make sense, but it eluded me. The fragmented time structure is a nuisance, not a style."

Its dependency on standard horror applications, like investigating eerie sounds that lead to jump scares revealing it's only a cat, didn't do much to elevate the film or indulge audiences in something they hadn't seen before. Adding to his disappointment, Ebert points out a missed opportunity by making the film entirely English-speaking instead of emphasizing dynamic cultural differences set against a horror movie. Despite being one of the worst horror movies according to Ebert, The Grudge became a franchise that keeps getting attention from horror fans.

8 'Thir13en Ghosts' (2001)

Directed by Steve Beck

A film that earned a spot on Ebert's most hated movies list, Thir13en Ghosts was "literally painful" for him to watch. It's a remake of a classic horror film that follows the supernatural experiences of a family as they inherit their wealthy uncle's old house haunted by vengeful spirits. It stars Tony Shalhoub, Shannon Elizabeth, Embeth Davidtz, scream king Matthew Lillard, and F. Murray Abraham. In the small moments of praise, Ebert acknowledges the film's well-constructed set, special effects, costumes and makeup, and the film's overall art direction, earning the film a one-star rating.

"The physical look of the picture is splendid. The screenplay is dead on arrival. The noise level is torture."

For Ebert, the screenplay and post-production are where theThir13een Ghosts failed. The inescapable sound design was an attack on the ears while the fumbling dialogue and poor editing targeted weary eyes. Compared to some of Ebert's other worst-rated horror flicks, this remake lacks the violence and scare tactics of its counterparts, earning it a higher rating than most.

7 'Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter' (1984)

Directed by Joseph Zito

In a heated review session with the iconic Gene Siskel, Ebert tears this franchise installment to shreds, calling it "mindless bloody violence." Miraculously revived, the masked maniac Jason Voorhees escapes the morgue and returns to Crystal Lake to terrorize a group of teens renting a house. Making his disappointment with Paramount Pictures known, Ebert calls out that Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter would not be the final movie, given that Paramount had "taken the bucket to the cesspool four times" and knew the title was a marketing ploy.

"'Friday the 13th The Final Chapter' is 90 minutes of teenagers being strangled, stabbed, impaled, chopped up, and mutilated. That's all this movie is."

Ebert departed from Siskel in his opinion that the fourth installment sent a bleak message to teenagers that the world is hopeless and will kill you no matter what your hopes, dreams, or aspirations may be. Siskel disagreed, telling Ebert he was sounding "a little soap boxy," arguing that the generation's youth wouldn't see the film as a worldview. The pair were in final agreement on a sickening realization that with this franchise, audiences seek out and are entertained by young women being stabbed over and over again.

6 'The Hitcher' (1986)

Directed by Robert Harmon

While it's a zero-star horror movie for Ebert, The Hitcher earned a positive consensus from critics and audiences. The movie stars C. Thomas Howell as a young driver named Jim Halsey who unknowingly picks up a serial killer hitchhiker John Ryder (Rutger Hauer). After Jim makes a harrowing escape, he enlists the help of a waitress, Nash (Jennifer Jason Leigh), to hunt down John after he frames Jim for a string of murders. To Ebert, The Hitcher touts a showdown of good and evil, but with deeper inspection, it is anything but as it depicts an unhealthy bond.

"What is particularly sick about 'The Hitcher' is that the killer is not given a viewpoint, a grudge, or indeed even a motive."

Ebert spends a lot of time assessing the cyclical fashion of the film from its opening and closing sequences to the character arc and the questionable shared bond between the heroic antihero and the villain. In his divisive review, he calls The Hitcher "diseased and corrupt," saying "It prefers to disguise itself as a violent thriller, and on that level it is reprehensible." While Ebert hated the horror flick, it earned middle-of-the-road reviews from his critical counterparts who praised the menacing performance of Rutger Hauer.

5 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' (2003)

Directed by Marcus Nispel

A remake sticking to the formulaic principles of picking off victims one by one, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is "vile, ugly, and brutal" according to Ebert's zero-star review. The 2003 version follows a group of friends as they travel across the rural roads of Texas, happening upon a seemingly abandoned home. They soon become the target of a chainsaw-wielding deformed brute and his deranged family of killers. One of its many faults, as Ebert points out, is its lack of exposition and set-up, making it almost necessary to have seen or heard of the 1974 original to understand what is playing out onscreen.

"It is not a commentary on anything, except the marriage of slick technology with the materials of a geek show."

While formulaic, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre blandly reintroduces the same horror tropes without originality or skillful execution, many of which Ebert dutifully examples in his review. It's a grim, gore-fueled 98 minutes that the acclaimed critic believed "was made by and for those with no attention span."

4 'Wolf Creek' (2005)

Directed by Greg McLean

A horror movie that almost drove Ebert from the theater, Wolf Creek is a violent, misogynistic display of torture and mutilation of its women characters. The slasher flick follows a trio of stranded tourists in the Australian outback who misplace their trust in a local man offering to fix their car. Their overnight outback stay turns into a nightmare when he kidnaps and brutalizes the group. The film's sadistic antagonist, Mick Taylor (John Jarratt), and his gruesome acts are based on those of real-life Australian serial killers.

"If anyone you know says this is the one they want to see, my advice is: Don't know that person no more."

In his review (and many others pertaining to horror movies), Ebert prefaces with his appreciation for horror films while acknowledging that when done skillfully, they are driven by purposeful violence and scare tactics. With Wolf Creek, Ebert writes, "There is a line and this movie crosses it...There is a role for violence in film, but what the hell is the purpose of this sadistic celebration of pain and cruelty?" Securing a zero-star review and a thumbs down, Wolf Creek is one of the worst horror movies according to Ebert.

3 'Jaws: The Revenge' (1987)

Directed by Joseph Sargent

Calling the film "a rip-off," Jaws: The Revenge is one of Ebert's most notoriously hated movies. The fourth installment in the iconic shark franchise features Ellen Brody (Lorraine Gary), the widow of Chief Brody, as she flees to the Bahamas to plead with her now-only son, marine biologist Michael (Lance Guest), to stay out of the water. Once there, she begins a relationship with the charming Hoagie (Michael Caine), but the shark who killed her son appears in the waters, causing a reign of terror. Jaws: The Revenge earned a zero-star rating from the acclaimed reviewer and an overall 2% rotten critic consensus.

"Since we see so much of the shark in the movie, you’d think they would have built some good ones."

Changing gears from the franchise direction of a creature feature where the characters are lulled into a false sense of security until the shark strikes, this movie turns itself into a slasher flick, stalking the continuity character until there's no place to hide. With multiple unbelievable (and confusing) sequences and filming fumbles, Ebert doesn't mince words when describing it as "not simply a bad movie, but also a stupid and incompetent one."

2 'I Spit on Your Grave' (1978)

Directed by Meir Zarchai

After a surprisingly filled showing on a Monday morning in Chicago, Ebert "walked out of the theater quickly, feeling unclean, ashamed and depressed," giving the disturbing film and its audience zero stars. The original I Spit on Your Grave features a young woman, Jennifer (Camille Keaton), who while on a remote solo getaway, is repeatedly brutalized by a group of local men. Weeks later, a somewhat recovered Jennifer returns to exact her violent revenge. The 2010 remake that spawned multiple sequels also earned a zero-star review from Ebert.

"There is no reason to see this movie except to be entertained by the sight of sadism and suffering."

I Spit on Your Grave is among Ebert's worst-rated horror movies of all-time. The depiction of demented acts of violence toward women was done so without "a shred of artistic direction" or "simple craftsmanship," for which Ebert condemned the film for its lack of purpose for portrayal. For him, this movie is largely defined by the movie-goers who identified with and seemingly enjoyed the sadistic acts onscreen.

1 'The Human Centipede' (2010)

Directed by Tom Six

A movie Ebert acknowledges only caters to the most specific horror audiences who intentionally choose to direct their viewership toward such a graphic premise, The Human Centipede is a movie that Ebert refused to rate. In this body horror film, a mad scientist by the name of Dr. Heiter (Dieter Laser) kidnaps and mutilates three tourists by conjoining them into a creature with a single digestive tract. In his no-star (not zero-star, mind you) review, Ebert insinuates that both the viewing experience and the onscreen experience in The Human Centipede are worse than death.

"No horror film I've seen inflicts more terrible things on its victims than 'The Human Centipede.' You would have to be very brave to choose this ordeal..."

The movie is a nauseating 92-minute ordeal that Ebert points out director, Tom Six carefully crafted, Ebert acknowledging Six's treatment of the "material with utter seriousness." It's worth noting Ebert wrote that he considered his review of the infamous movie a "public service announcement," but it notably did not end up on his most hated movies list.

