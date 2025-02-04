The horror genre thrives today because it has produced some of the greatest movies in history. It's a style of filmmaking as old as cinema itself and continues to frighten and entertain audiences with its many wonderful stories. While this genre is full of iconic chillers that have become significant to our pop culture, it's not without its faults.

There have been many awful horror movies throughout horror history. This is not a surprise to most horror fans, as some notable flops were spectacularly terrible. But while there are a lot of them that are so bad that they're good, there are ones that are just too atrocious to watch entirely. The following ten below are horror movies that are notoriously bad and almost painful to sit through. These stinkers are all terrible from start to finish and aren't even entertainingly bad; they are just mind-numbing, incredibly dull, and shockingly unpleasant. From weak slasher flicks to underwhelming supernatural horrors, here are ten of the most unwatchable horror movies.

10 'The Bye Bye Man' (2017)

Directed by Stacy Title

Starting off is The Bye Bye Man, directed by Stacy Title and released in 2017. This supernatural snoozefest is as generic as these types of movies come. It often competes alongside a few others as one of the worst horror movies of all time, and that's due to its many flaws. It's painfully boring, poorly acted, makes no sense, and is not the least bit terrifying.

While it has a few unintentionally funny moments here and there, the rest of The Bye Bye Man can mostly be brushed off. It honestly comes across as a forgettable horror flick that's not scary or interesting. There's nothing much here to invest in, making it hard to sit all the way throughout its run time.

9 'The Disappointments Room' (2016)

Directed by D. J. Caruso

Talk about an unfortunate title like The Disappointments Room because "disappointed" pretty much sums up everyone's feelings after watching it. Released in 2016 and directed by D. J. Caruso, this underwhelming flick is one of the dullest haunted house films ever made, a generic, uninspired mess that's pointless from start to finish and wastes the talent of its cast.

Though not as aggressively bad as others on this list, The Disappointments Room is monumentally boring and predictable. While it's supported by a pretty interesting cast, including Kate Beckinsale, Mel Raido, and Lucas Till, they unfortunately aren't given much to do here and don't make it much more entertaining. Overall, it's a forgettable and skippable film that could have worked had its writing and plot been more thought out, but ultimately, it just made a complete mess of itself and failed to stand out in any way.

8 'Slender Man' (2015)

Directed by Sylvian White

2015's Slender Man is one of the most painfully obvious cash grabs in horror history. This uninspired, generic flop tried desperately to ride off the popularity of a popular internet creepypasta that failed spectacularly to capture what made the legend so intriguing. What audiences were treated to was a lackluster mess with terrible CGI, mediocre writing, and even worse scares.

Just because an internet legend is popular doesn't mean it could make for an exciting feature-length film. Slender Man is unwatchable, with barely any unintentionally funny or mildly amusing parts. Though it had the material to be a fun, unsettling chiller, it fell flat right from the start and never picked up thereafter. It's another hard skip for anyone genuinely looking for a good horror experience.

7 'Jaws: The Revenge' (1987)

Directed by Joseph Sargent

Many popular horror movies have unnecessary franchises, but one that often stands out as the worst of the worst is the Jaws franchise. Steven Spielberg's 1975 original film was a thrilling, monumentally suspenseful horror classic that has come to define summer blockbusters. Its sequels, however, never came close to its level of quality, least of all the franchise's low point: Jaws: The Revenge.

Jaws: The Revenge is just one big embarrassing mess. The plot is absolute nonsense, most of the performances are either over-the-top or spectacularly underwhelming, there is no suspense, and overall, it's a massive insult to the first film. While there are a few so-bad-it's-good moments here and there, this one can be avoided entirely and offers no real excitement. This one tried to be like the first Jaws, but ultimately sank to the bottom of the ocean.