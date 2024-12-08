Raiders of the Lost Ark was a shot across the bough in 1981, grossing a stupendous amount of money and pleasing critics. The success of Indiana Jones redefined the adventure genre. In particular, the franchise's quirky combination of action, exotic locations, and charismatic heroes inspired generations of filmmakers. However, not every attempt to replicate its magic has struck gold. While some imitators manage to channel the spirit of Raiders with a fresh spin, most fall flat, winding up as nothing but tedious copycats.

Indeed, there are a shocking number of Indiana Jones ripoffs out there, ranging from the 'so bad it's good' to the outright abysmal. This list considers some of the worst offenders; movies that sought to ride the coattails of Indiana Jones but ended up stumbling into the quicksand of mediocrity.

10 'The Librarian: Quest for the Spear' (2004)

Directed by Peter Winther

“You’re the protector of all mankind's greatest secrets… and this is your first day on the job?” A brazen Indiana Jones ripoff, this TV movie centers on Flynn Carsen (Noah Wyle), a brilliant but socially awkward academic who lands a job as the librarian of a secret organization safeguarding humanity's greatest treasures. When part of the mystical Spear of Destiny is stolen, Flynn is thrust into a quest to recover it, traveling across the globe and facing ancient traps and dangerous villains.

The resulting film is low-budget and cheesy, but still fairly fun in a goofy way. That said, the script is the definition of derivative, recycling most of its ideas. The dialogue is likewise clichéd almost to the point of parody, and the characters are all one-note. Finally, the action sequences are mostly lackluster and forgettable. What might save the movie in the end is the fact that its affection for Indiana Jones appears to be genuine.

9 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' (2008)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

“I think we’ve reached the age where life stops giving us things and starts taking them away.” It may seem a little harsh, but Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull deserves a place on this list despite being an actual Indiana Jones movie. Although not terrible, it was still a major disappointment compared to the classics that preceded it. The story sees Indy racing against the enigmatic Irina Spalko (Cate Blanchett), while reuniting with his former flame (Karen Allen) and meeting his rebellious son Mutt (Shia LaBeouf).

The problem is that this movie is self-conscious, straining to recreate the fun of the earlier films rather than simply being. The film attempts to balance nostalgia with a new era of sci-fi-inspired adventure, but it's undermined by an uneven tone and the questionable inclusion of aliens. The rest of the movie exudes desperation, with the cast and crew seemingly aware that Crystal Skull was falling short.

8 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' (2023)

Directed by James Mangold

“Sometimes the past is better left buried.” Much of the criticism of Crystal Skull can also be leveled against last year's installment, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. It seeks to give the iconic character a fitting send-off, but it winds up being a pretty bland retread (though not without its moments). Plot-wise, it's about Indy and his goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) racing against Nazi scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) to retrieve a mythical device said to manipulate time.

The movie is very much steeped in nostalgia, but this constant backward focus and self-mythologization gets a little boring. The story is formulaic; the film never really makes its own mark. Plus, the movie fails to make full use of its charismatic stars. Ford is mostly just grumpy, while Waller-Bridge's ferocious comedy talents are rarely given a chance to shine through. While there are flashes of creativity and energy, Dial of Destiny ultimately feels like a waste of potential.

7 'King Solomon’s Mines' (1985)

Directed by J. Lee Thompson

"I can't believe we're risking our lives for this!" King Solomon’s Mines follows Allan Quatermain (Richard Chamberlain), a roguish adventurer hired by Jessie Huston (Sharon Stone) to locate her missing father, who disappeared while searching for King Solomon’' legendary treasure. The journey takes them through dangerous terrain, where they encounter hostile tribes, a sadistic German colonel, and booby-trapped temples.

While the source material by H. Rider Haggard predates Indiana Jones, this adaptation blatantly mimics the style and tone of Spielberg's classics, often to laughable results. Much of this is intentional, with the movie aiming to be a semi-parody. Still, it mostly doesn't work. The over-the-top action sequences, including a ridiculous minecart chase, feel more cartoonish than thrilling. The movie isn't suspenseful enough to succeed as an adventure or funny enough to succeed as a comedy. The finished product falls between two stools, and isn't really worth watching.

6 'Curse of Snakes Valley' (1988)

Directed by Marek Piestrak