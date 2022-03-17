St. Patrick’s Day is upon us, a time for people to drink themselves into oblivion and talk at lengths about their great great great great grandmother who might have been Irish. As Collider’s resident Irish person, I have decided to use my country’s national holiday to do what Irish people do best: Get angry about actors trying to do our accents. I may be biased, but it seems that the Irish accent is the most difficult for actors to perfect. The character is meant to be from Dublin in the current day, but they dawn a rural Kerry accent from the 1800s. And sometimes they sound more Cockey or Northern English than anything else. And sometimes, they sound just downright moronic.

So, let us celebrate the Emerald Isle (no one in Ireland actually calls it that by the way) and rage ourselves over these 7 horrific Irish accents from this century so far.

RELATED: 9 of the Best Films Ireland Has to Offer (And Actually Have Irish Actors In Them!)

7 Judi Dench - Belfast

This might come as a shock since Judi Dench is one of the most respected actresses working today and is nominated for an Oscar for this part, but her accent in Belfast really sticks out. It could be because she’s surrounded by natives, or the fact that there's a little else wrong with the film to distract the audience - but Dench’s Belfast accent is not good. For a film that is quite literally, all about the setting, perfecting the dialect, accents, and idioms of Belfast is one of the absolute most important aspects of the film to get right.

Acting across from Belfast native Ciarán Hinds does Dench no favors, exacerbating how forced her accent is. Mainly because you can hear a glimpse of a Southern Irish accent that Dench did to great success in Philomena, but here, it’s out of place. It takes away from the heart and authenticity of the film, things that Belfast strongly relies on to land its punch and impact. Also, for those familiar, you wouldn't be blamed for thinking of Mrs. Brown’s Boys.

6 Tom Hanks - Cloud Atlas

Cloud Atlas allows its actors to cover a myriad of characters and for Tom Hanks, he got to try his hand at being an Irish gangster - Dermot Hoggins. Hoggins has written a memoir (entitled Knuckle Sandwich) to a scathing review from a critic, so Dermot does what Irish gangsters do best - he throws him over a rooftop to his death! Not only is the makeup and attire for Hank’s Dermot somewhat questionable - looking more like famed rapper Pitbull or John Travolta in From Paris With Love than anything else - but his accent isn't what you would expect from quite literally, everyone’s favorite actor. Hanks sounds more Australian than anything else, and like others on this list, relies on a low gruff delivery to mask a pretty poor accent. Irish people don’t say “oi” or pronounce book as “bewk”. Tom, how could you do this to us?

5 Alice Eve - Sex and the City 2

The catastrophic attempt at the Irish accent that Alice Eve gives in the second Sex and the City film is not even close to being the worst thing about this film. Cultural appropriation, indulgent capitalism, and just plain bad writing make the New York ladies' trip to Abu Dhabi truly one of the most painful films to sit through (and yet, I’ve seen it about five or six times). However, we need to give credit where credit is due and Alice Eve deserves full recognition for how horrendous her accent is as Erin, Charlotte’s nanny, who is remiss of the existence of bras.

Alice Eve sounds like she’s doing an impersonation of the classic Irish granny from the 1910s. “Ye have yourselves a lovely morning,” she says to the ladies as they have their breakfast. She doesn't have a lot of dialogue, but what she does say, it’s pretty awful. No Irish woman in her 20s in this day and age describes a wedding as “glorious” and what makes matters worse is Sarah Jessica Parker’s mocking of the accent (we’ll also never forget the Catholics and Protestants ending of that Season 1 episode). This isn't as bad as others on the list as the role was so limited (luckily).

4 Emily Blunt - Wild Mountain Thyme

The uproar that ignited across Ireland when the first trailer for Wild Mountain Thyme dropped could only have been rivaled by Theirry Henry’s handball incident in 2009. The film, although set in the current day, seems to forget that Ireland has aged over the past 60 years as it looks like a downgraded copy of The Quiet Man. Emily Blunt, one of the most talented and versatile actresses working today, plays Rosemary, who constantly has muck on her face and talks like a 1960s nun. She simply drops every “t” sound and opts for “d” instead of “th” and that's about it. To be fair, the dialogue she’s given doesn't help her case with lines such as “Why would a heathen man be kneeling in a church?”

Strong-willed Irish female characters are not an anomaly, and they can translate beautifully onto the screen as seen in Maureen O’Hara, Brenda Fricker, and more recently, Saoirse Ronan. Blunt’s performance can't be that ridiculed as the film itself gives her nothing to work with but a decent accent could have helped elevate the film a tiny inch closer to some level of authenticity. And for an actress of such a high standard, it wouldn't;t seem like a big ask. Instead, the central female lead feels like she was plucked from a decades-old stereotype, and all of Blunt’s skills are stripped away when she pronounces lines like “drop dis plot or I’ll kill ya!”

3 Justin Theroux - Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

In the sequel to the 2002's Charlie’s Angels, we meet the ex-boyfriend of Dylan (Drew Barrymore) and member of the Irish mafia, Seamus O’Grady, played by Justin Theroux. Not only could they have not chosen a more stereotypical Irish name, but they didn't even bother to cast someone who could grasp even a tiny bit of the accent. Seamus is meant to be an intimidating figure, coming back to wreak revenge on the woman who sold him out to the police. But instead, he dons a high-toned mix of about 10% Irish, 20% Scottish, 15% Russian and I don't even know how to categorize the rest..

Any fear or intimidation the audience is meant to have of him goes immediately out the window. However, it does appear that Theroux..is sort of trying? He gives it his all as this character and so, he wins brownie points for that. If he had just decided on one accent to do and carry that through then he might have been in a better spot. But unfortunately, he made Seamus O Grady a Donegal man who grew up in Moscow, spent some time in Edinburgh, and picked up hints of every other accent he met along the way.

2 Matthew Goode - Leap Year

Again, a film that does its’s actors no favors with lazy writing and a fairly abysmal plot, Leap Year follows Amy Adams as she gets to her fiancee on the 29th of February as according to old Irish tradition, a woman can propose to a man on that day (because on any other day she’d look like a psycho!). But, her plans go askew as she meets the handsome innkeeper, Declan, played by Matthew Goode. This accent isn't technically all that bad, but it is just clear from the get-go that Goode is not putting in any effort.

Even as an Irish person, I find his accent hard to understand. Instead of actually trying to harness the Irish dialect, he sort of mutters quietly throughout the film in the hope that a lower volume will mean it more difficult to detect any fault in the accent. Again, there doesn't seem to be a certain locality that Goode is trying to nail, instead, just opting for one of the default Irish registers. Justin Theroux’s accent was a lot worse, but compared to Goode, he gets an A for effort.

1 Gerard Butler - P.S. I Love You

Gerard Butler, who you would think, as he’s a Scotsman, would not have as much difficulty with the Irish accent as Americans. Butler being on this list will come as no surprise, as Butler’s turn as the Irish Gerry in P.S I Love You has been scathed by Irish people since the film came out. He absolutely rips apart the melodic tone of the Irish people to give an accent that could register as a national disaster.

The problem with Butler’s accent is that it sounds like a satire of an Irish drunk, which doesn't hold well with the somber arc of his character. We are meant to feel real grief and sorrow when watching Butler’s scenes, but they become hysterically funny instead with the warped delivery of Butler’s lines. He doesn't commit to one accent from a specific area of the country and instead offers a jumbled, difficult-to-understand leprechaun impression. It has to be pointed out though - Butler did apologize for “abusing” the Irish accent and for that, we say thank you, but he still firmly belongs on this list.

'Love/Hate': The Irish Crime Show You Need to Binge

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Emma Kiely (9 Articles Published) Emma Kiely is a Features Editor at Collider. She is from Kilkenny, Ireland and currently lives in Dublin. She enjoys horror cinema and mystery novels and show. She is happy to argue with anyone who thinks that the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man films were not the best ones. More From Emma Kiely