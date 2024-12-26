Jack Black has proven himself to be one of the most prolific and acclaimed comedic actors working today, playing a part in a wide swath of exceptional comedies that make use of his talents both as a comic and as a talented musician, as a part of his band, Tenacious D. From cult classic comedies like School of Rock and Nacho Libre to exceptional animated blockbusters like Kung Fu Panda and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, he has been a figure of cinematic greatness over the years.

However, as with any acclaimed actor who has been a part of the industry for decades, Black has also had his fair share of critical misfires that failed to land with audiences or critics alike. Whether it be long-forgotten fragments of his early acting career before he truly found his footing and hit his stride or more modern attempts that fail to recapture and capitalize on the actor's inherent strengths. While he will surely continue to be an icon of comedy filmmaking, with upcoming works such as Minecraft and Anaconda, these career low-points make his greatest work that much better by comparison.

10 'Saving Silverman' (2001)

Directed by Dennis Dugan

One of many by-the-numbers raunchy romantic comedies that defined the 2000s, Saving Silverman does very little to set itself apart from other similarly styled films of the era. The film follows a trio of long-time best friends who find that their friendship could end when one of them is about to be engaged to a woman who wants nothing to do with the other two of the trio. Now, this pair of buddies will have to team up to save the third in their trio from a painful marriage to the absolute wrong woman who threatens to break them up.

While Black attempts to do his best to add an allure of wild comedy and hijinks to the film, Saving Silverman's outright mean-spirited approach to comedy makes it difficult to watch in the modern era. While the duo of Black and Steve Zahn are usually enough to make certain scenes stand out, the vast majority of the film is focused on the much more uninteresting and ineffective Darren Silverman (Jason Biggs).

9 'Bongwater' (1998)

Directed by Richard Sears

As far as stoner comedies of the 90s are concerned, few are as deeply unimpressive and forgettable as Bongwater, a film whose low budget and lack of good vibes get in the way of making it a true classic. The film follows the blossoming couple of David and Serena who soon have their simple, melancholy life completely thrown for a spin when David's house burns down, leaving Serena to leave him and run off to New York. In an attempt to help deal with the pain, David turns to the sweet comfort of marijuana as he chills out with a group of his close friends to forget about his troubles.

Black plays the role of Devlin in the film, one of David's friends who helps him get in touch with his inner self during his marijuana-fueled recovery. While Black manages to provide a bit of limelight into the film with an effective comedic song on the acoustic guitar, it isn't enough to save the overall experience from being largely dull and forgettable. The majority of the film focuses on this sour, underwhelming relationship, a far cry from the zany stoner comedy that it presents itself as in marketing.

8 'Dear Santa' (2024)

Directed by Bobby Farrelly

Image via Paramount

One of the latest comedy misfires by Jack Black, Dear Santa proves that a film has to do more than simply retread the same schtick that Black has been doing for decades to find success for modern audiences. The film follows a young, dyslexic 6th grader who, when writing a letter to Santa, accidentally misspells his name and addresses his letter to Satan, lord of the underworld. Later that night, Satan himself arrives to help the young boy deal with his struggles at school in hopes of retrieving the young boy's soul.

While the concept of Jack Black playing Satan in a wild holiday comedy seems like it would make for a fun time, the film fails to utilize all the creative possibilities to be a rather generic holiday affair. Despite the posturing and buildup, the vast majority of Satan's magical help doesn't go much farther than some raunchy toilet humor, painful celebrity cameos, and a half-baked feel-good message. While it isn't one of the worst Christmas movies of all time, it's certain to be forgotten by the time that the season ends.

7 'Shark Tale' (2004)

Directed by Vicky Jenson, Bibo Bergeron, and Rob Letterman

Image Via DreamWorks

One of many voice acting roles that Black would take on over the years, Shark Tale has proven to be one of the lowest points throughout the entire filmography of Dreamworks Animation. The film follows a small ocean fish Oscar (Will Smith), who finds himself in deep trouble with various powers and superiors around him, who ends up finding the solution to his problems via a friendship with Lenny (Black), a vegetarian shark. The lie ends up both transforming Oscar into an unexpected hero and allowing Lenny to hide from his duties and expectations as a vicious great white shark.

Shark Tale as an animated film took away all the wrong lessons from previous successes like Shrek and served to just be a constant array of pop culture references and an unsettling animation style. The film's strange, mobster fake death fish story proves to be too overly complicated and strange to connect with, growing to be more cumbersome and tiring as it goes on. Black himself rarely does enough to elevate the film, with the voice that he gives Lenny being rather annoying and directly going against his strengths as a comedic actor.

6 'Shallow Hal' (2001)

Directed by Peter and Bobby Farrelly

Image via 20th Century Fox

A polarizing and painful romantic comedy experience that is fully emblematic of the culture and comedy senses of the early 2000s, Shallow Hal was a moderate success when it was first released, but is one of the most poorly aged comedies of all time. The film sees Black as Hal, a pompous man with ludicrously high standards for what he wants out of a partner, yet his lifestyle suddenly changes after a run-in with a self-help guru that makes him see people by their inner beauty. Hal now finds himself lovestruck by Rosemary (Gwyneth Paltrow), without even realizing that she's 300 pounds and far from a supermodel.

Shallow Hal has one of those gross, unappealing plots for a romantic comedy that even feels uncomfortable to write about, blatantly playing into egregious beauty standards in an arguably misogynistic lens. While the film attempts to tell an honest and effective message about inner beauty and worth, its execution in saying that only skinny, beautiful women are deserving of love and affection is deeply gross and uncomfortable to watch.

5 'The Neverending Story III' (1994)

Directed by Peter MacDonald

Image via Miramax Films

One of Black's first notable appearances in the world of filmmaking, his villain role in The Neverending Story III couldn't save the film from being a monumental disappointment. The film sees a now 13-year-old Bastian dealing with the difficulties of moving into a new neighborhood, starting high school and being the target of a notorious group of bullies known as the Nasties. During one of his daring escapes from the Nasties, he ends up finding a way to return to the legendary world of Fantasia, yet the Nasties soon find the book and place the whole world into chaos.

Black plays the role of Slip in the film, the leader of the Nasties and the primary villainous force of the film, and while he gives a committed and comedic performance as an over-the-top villain, the film is still a major downgrade from the previous entries. The film's lower budget was made directly apparent in the underwhelming practical effects, as well as actively going against the strengths of the previous films in one of the most painful sequels of all time.

The NeverEnding Story III Release Date October 26, 1994 Director Peter MacDonald Cast Jason James Richter , Melody Kay , Jack Black , Ryan Bollman , Freddie Jones , Julie Cox , William Hootkins , Tony Robinson , Thomas Petruo , Moya Brady , Carole Finn , Tracey Ellis , Kevin McNulty , Nicole Parker , Adrien Dorval , Kaefan Shaw , Gord Robertson , Frederick Warder , William Todd-Jones , David Forman , Danu Anthony , Andrea Nemeth , Mark Acheson , Marilyn Norry , Shirley Broderick Runtime 95 minutes Expand

4 'Envy' (2004)

Directed by Barry Levinson

Image via Amblin

While Envy attempts to be a biting black comedy about the difficulties of human nature and one's inclination to be spiteful and envious in the face of others' success, its reliance on toilet humor and other cheap gags makes it a rather messy experience. The film follows everyman Tim Dingman (Ben Stiller), who grows increasingly annoyed with his friend Nick's insistence that his idea of a spray can that removes dog poop would be a massive success. Despite the outlandishness of the idea, Nick (Black) manages to not only create the spray but transform it into a massive global product, sparking envy and jealousy from Tim.

While there is inherent potential within the themes that make up Envy's conception, its core execution is simply too rooted in barbaric raunchy comedy tropes to make any meaningful difference or insightful comedy. It's a genuine shame that, instead of an actual effective satire, Envy is much more preoccupied with creating what mostly amounts to a feature-length poop joke. Both Black and Stiller have been in much greater comedies before, during, and after this era, so it's anyone's guess as to how this film managed to end up the way it did.