There are many staples that define the greatness of a Bond film, from the action sequences and quirky gadgets to the quippy dialogue, and many of the character archetypes. However, there are few things as capable as elevating a mediocre Bond movie, or as sabotaging an otherwise solid one, as the quality of the villains. While the franchise is often celebrated for its very best antagonists, there have been plenty of adversaries to 007 who have fallen short of being anything other than embarrassing.

Ranging from major villains whose dastardly schemes only got increasingly ridiculous the more they played out to evil henchmen who were as forgettable as they were inept, these 10 Bond bad guys make up the worst of the franchise’s foes. Sprawled across all major eras of 007, appearing in both magnificent and mundane entries, these antsy antagonists really put the bad in bad guy.

10 Helga Brandt

'You Only Live Twice' (1967)

This might be a little bit of a harsh listing to be fair, but Helga Brandt (Karin Dor) struggles, and ultimately fails, to escape the shadow cast over her by Thunderball’s Fiona Volpe (Luciana Paluzzi), a character she was clearly a replica of. This doesn’t mean she is completely without merit, with Brandt serving up a mixture of sultry charms and venomous deceit as a SPECTRE agent posing as a harmless secretary, but it doesn’t make her inherently fantastic either.

Like countless before her and since, Brandt is helpless to stand against the charisma of 007 when they cross paths in You Only Live Twice. Her seductive qualities present a slippery slope for Bond, but it never threatens to be one he can't outwit, even as her desires for him give way to her mission to eliminate the MI6 spy. Naturally, she fails in that particular pursuit, and Blofeld (Donald Pleasance) punishes her rather harshly, casting her into a pool of piranhas to be feasted upon. If we’re being honest, her nasty death scene was the most inspired part of the derivative character.

You Only Live Twice Release Date June 13, 1967 Director Lewis Gilbert Runtime 117

9 Whisper

'Live and Let Die' (1973)

As the first of Roger Moore’s Bond outings, Live and Let Die makes a lasting impression with its intriguing voodoo aesthetic, a quality that gives rise to such great villains as Dr. Kananga Big (Yaphet Kotto) and his henchman Baron Samedi (Geoffrey Holder). Unfortunately, that greatness doesn’t span far enough to grace Kananga’s other notorious henchman, Whisper (Earl Jolly Brown), a deathly silent goon who, as his name suggests, never speaks above a whisper.

While he does have a certain style about him, particularly when he drives the white pimpmobile, his impact is lacking, to say the least. He isn’t even graced with an on-screen death, with the last audiences see of the character him being bullied into a metal capsule at the behest of Bond who, like the film, promptly forgets about him.

Live and Let Die Release Date July 5, 1973 Director Guy Hamilton Cast Roger Moore , Yaphet Kotto , Jane Seymour , Clifton James , Julius Harris , Geoffrey Holder Runtime 121

8 Chang

'Moonraker' (1979)

Few Bond henchmen have existed solely to lose repeatedly to Bond to the extent of Chang (Toshirô Suga), the rather ineffectual right-hand man of Moonraker’s Hugo Drax (Michael Lonsdale). Shortly after meeting with Bond, Drax informs Chang to dispose of 007. His response? He waits for Bond to be strapped into a centrifuge chamber and dials it up to 11, fleeing instantly when Bond manages to break free.

Later he confronts Bond at a deadly biological laboratory masquerading as a Venetian glass manufacturers, with their destructive fight ending when Chang is thrown through a window to fall to his death. Drax’s response is to hire Jaws (Richard Kiel) as a replacement, making Chang the only villainous henchman in the franchise to be usurped by their counterpart from the previous film. Even for Bond’s worst adversaries that’s pretty bad.

Moonraker Release Date June 26, 1979 Director Lewis Gilbert Cast Roger Moore , Lois Chiles , Michael Lonsdale , Richard Kiel , Corinne Clery , Bernard Lee Runtime 126

7 Kamal Khan

'Octopussy' (1983)

Many of the older Bond movies could never be accused of breaking archetypes, but even then Octopussy’s nefarious villain Kamal Khan (Louis Jourdan) feels clichéd and uninspired. An exiled Afghan prince caked in immense wealth and privilege who lives surrounded by a legion of increasingly forgettable goons, Khan’s villainous schemes consist of going to elaborate lengths to detonate a nuclear bomb at a circus to spark the Cold War in earnest.

Admittedly, Khan may have had more time to unfurl his dastardly plot had Octopussy not been so intent on mocking Bond in clown attire and seeing him chant like Tarzan as he literally swings into action. The villain was certainly not alone as a calamitous disaster in the film, with many even suggesting his Soviet sidekick General Orlov (Steven Berkoff) could be the worst villain in Bond history. All we know is Octopussy didn’t set a high bar for its baddies and they most definitely haven’t aged gracefully as the years have worn on.

Octopussy Release Date June 10, 1983 Director John Glen Cast Roger Moore , Maud Adams , Louis Jourdan , Kristina Wayborn , Kabir Bedi , Steven Berkoff Runtime 131 minutes

6 Stamper

'Tomorrow Never Dies' (1997)

Among the more underrated Bond movies, Tomorrow Never Dies actually has a fascinating villain in the form of Jonathan Pryce’s Elliott Carver, a maniacal media mogul who tries to spark WWIII in order to expand his news empire into new markets. While dismissed as being ridiculous at the time, the notion of a crazed news tycoon spreading miss information for self-gain has proven to be quite prophetic. Sadly, Carver’s muscle-clad, torture-enthusiast henchman, Mr. Stamper (Gotz Otto), is still as ridiculous as he was viewed as being back in 1997.

Ultimately another in a long line of Aryan-looking goons Bond must trade blows with, Stamper is an imposing presence but nothing more. His outbursts of emotional connection to his employers are more bizarre and off-putting than they are unique, and his insatiable appetite for violence is rather tiresome against the more intriguing villainy of Carver’s greed and awful ambition.

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) Release Date December 11, 1997 Director Roger Spottiswoode Cast Pierce Brosnan , Jonathan Pryce Michelle Yeoh , Teri Hatcher , Ricky Jay , Götz Otto Runtime 119

5 Georgi Koskov & Brad Whitaker

'The Living Daylights' (1987)

No matter the era, style, tone, or story of the films themselves, practically every major Bond actor has debuted opposite a commanding and compelling villain. All, that is, except for Timothy Dalton. With The Living Daylights marking his first film as 007, his Bond started out against the diminutive duo of Georgi Koskov (Jeroen Krabbe) and Brad Whitaker (Joe Don Baker), a Soviet spy and an American arms dealer in cahoots.

There’s an elaborate and complex scheme involving smuggled opium, advanced weaponry, a political assassination, and a fake defection to gain MI6’s trust, but the whole execution of it is rather boring. Koskov is so oblivious to what goes on around him that it’s a wonder he concocted such an intricate ploy in the first place, while Whitaker is introduced so late in the movie that the film has to make up for his lack of screen time by making him a warmongering buffoon. Neither villain works, and it dramatically weakens what was otherwise a solid and enjoyable Bond movie.

The Living Daylights Release Date July 31, 1987 Director John Glen Cast Timothy Dalton , Maryam d'Abo , Joe Don Baker , John Rhys-Davies , Jeroen Krabbé Runtime 130

4 Elvis

'Quantum of Solace' (2008)

For what it’s worth, Quantum of Solace’s major villain, Mathieu Amalric’s billionaire environmentalist Dominic Greene, is an underrated and misunderstood villain that saw old-school Bond dastardliness clash with the franchise’s new age grit in awkward fashion. By far the worst thing about him was his right-hand man and bodyguard, Elvis (Anatole Taubman), who would have been utterly forgettable had he not been such an ineffective creep.

Elvis proves himself to be absolutely worthless as a bodyguard throughout the film, even being introduced by being meekly brushed aside by Camille Montes (Olga Kurylenko). There is not even any dignity in his death either, with the character literally having his pants blown off by a blast that kills him moments later. It speaks volumes that the film played his demise for laughs and that that scene marks Elvis’ most memorable moment.

Quantum of Solace Release Date October 31, 2008 Director Marc Forster Cast Daniel Craig , Olga Kurylenko , Mathieu Amalric , judi dench , Giancarlo Giannini , Gemma Arterton Runtime 106

3 Bambi and Thumper

'Diamonds Are Forever' (1971)

For all the chauvinism and misogyny that has (not unjustly) been attributed to the Bond franchise, some of the movies have featured female villains and enforcers who are as iconic as they are formidable. This praise, sadly, does not extend to Diamonds Are Forever’s disastrous duo Bambi (Lola Larson) and Thumper (Trina Parks), a henchwoman pairing who frankly pale in comparison to many of the other villainesses Sean Connery’s James Bond encountered.

Bond crosses paths with them when he infiltrates a luxurious estate to locate Willard Whyte (Jimmy Dean). Their playful antics soon give way to combat as the mistresses of martial arts proceed to beat Bond around the living room. All their toying with 007 evaporates though when he is thrown into the pool, and they dive in after him only to have their heads held under the surface until they effectively surrender, never to be seen again, thankfully.

Diamonds Are Forever Release Date December 17, 1971 Director Guy Hamilton Cast Sean Connery , Jill St. John , Charles Gray , Jimmy Dean Runtime 120 minutes

2 Kra

'The Man with the Golden Gun' (1973)

For all its many many faults, The Man with the Golden Gun is not a Bond film that could be accused of having bad villains. Christopher Lee’s Francisco Scaramanga is a sublime bad guy and his henchman, Hervé Villechaize’s Nick Nack, does more than enough to be his equal. However, then there is Kra (Sonny Caldinez), the aimless and lonesome security and maintenance officer on Scaramanga’s island.

The film makes no effort to establish Kra as a figure of any importance despite his relatively high standing in Scaramanga’s protection. Beyond some unwelcome advances on Molly Goodnight (Britt Ekland), Kra’s villainy is completely undefined. In fact, the movie holds him in such little regard that Molly Goodnight – who is undoubtedly the single most objectified and disrespected female character, from a film-making sense, in the entire series – gets the better of him and casts him into a vat of chemicals.

The Man with the Golden Gun Release Date December 20, 1974 Director Guy Hamilton Cast Roger Moore , Christopher Lee , Britt Ekland Runtime 125 minutes

1 Gustav Graves

'Die Another Day' (2002)

In addition to being one of the weakest Bond movies, Die Another Day is also an all-round display of villainy in the franchise at its absolute worst. Gustav Graves (Toby Stephens) embodies this as a diamond magnate and owner of the Icarus satellite. Bond’s investigation uncovers that Graves is actually Colonel Tan-Sun Moon (Will Yun Lee), a North Korean military man who underwent DNA replacement therapy to alter his appearance and plans to use the Icarus satellite to help his nation take over the world.

Unfortunately, Graves is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to abysmal adversaries in Die Another Day. His henchman Zao (Rick Yune), a diamond-scarred enforcer, is memorably ridiculous, while Mr. Kil (Lawrence Makoare) proves to be woefully named and Vladamir Popov (Mikhail Gorevoy) stands as a combination of the worst elements of Eurotrash and early-2000s hacker aesthetic. In essence, Die Another Day serves up several insipid scoundrels to be the single worst showpiece of villainy in the whole of the Bond saga, with not even the brilliance of Rosamund Pike capable of elevating it in any meaningful way.

