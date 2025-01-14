Jennifer Lopez easily has one of the most successful and acclaimed careers in modern Hollywood history, with her exceptional feats as both an international pop star and a respected blockbuster actress. Ranging from classic romantic comedies to exceptional displays of talent like Hustlers and The Cell, Lopez has proven time and time again that she is just as talented as an actress as she is a musician icon. However, especially in a career as wide and varied as Lopez's, there have been a handful of misfires and disappointments in each era of her career.

From forgettable films earlier in her acting career to the inconsistent quality of her frequent streaming movies, Lopez's filmography is far from perfect, yet even her worst films have a distinct charm and memorability to them. The inherent star power and likability of Lopez has continued to make her a palpable star, even if the rest of the film surrounding her manages to be less than average quality.

10 'The Mother' (2023)

Directed by Niki Caro

One of the few times when Lopez played up her abilities as an action star, The Mother sees her portraying a mournful and darkened figure, hardened by her vicious past and living in hiding. However, she soon finds herself being forced to come out of hiding in order to protect her daughter that she gave up on years ago from dangerous men from her past. In what she hopes will be her final mission, she sets off to deal with her destructive past so that she can finally put it behind her.

While the concept and setup of a powerful hero going up against hordes of bad guys has worked well for action movies in recent memory, The Mother simply doesn't have the scope or execution to work well. Its slower-paced filmmaking shows an attempt to create a more grounded, character narrative out of an action film, yet the clichés and generic execution make this approach far from suitable for this style of Netflix original action film.

9 'What to Expect When You're Expecting' (2012)

Directed by Kirk Jones

One of the more consistent yet long since faded trends of romantic comedies of the early 2010s was to have a wide array of different stories and romances to focus on, bolstering larger casts for a bigger sense of scale. Many of these haven't stood the test of time, with the focus on various different relationships making each individual feel hollow and unexplored, as opposed to a standard romcom of only one or two romances. Lopez found herself participating in the trend with What to Expect When You're Expecting, combining the twist with the themes and concepts of early parenthood.

The film follows five different couples dealing with the challenges and chaos that come from impending parenthood, proving to turn their lives entirely upside down in different ways. Lopez's specific storyline sees her as an infertile photographer, attempting to adopt a child from Ethiopia with her husband, Alex (Rodrigo Santoro). While its large cast makes it seem to be a higher quality rom-com experience, the divided attention and basic structure of its different romances makes the entire experience largely forgettable.

8 'Jersey Girl' (2004)

Directed by Kevin Smith

One of the more controversial and divisive films from director Kevin Smith, Jersey Girl falls into a lot of the same pitfalls and issues as Smith's lesser works, as well as by-the-numbers rom-coms of the early 2000s. The film sees Ben Affleck as Ollie Trinkie, a young music publicist who is seemingly living a perfect life, but faces a mental crisis when having to deal with single fatherhood, forcing him to move in with his father. He soon has to find the strength and willpower within himself to find joy in life again, given help in this regard from his young daughter, Gertie.

Lopez only appears in the film for a relatively short amount of time, portraying the role of Ollie's first wife who tragically died from a brain aneurysm when giving birth to baby Gertie. While Jersey Girl certainly has its defenders, its uneven tone and largely generic script fail to make it stand out among the many exceptional rom-coms of the 2000s, especially when nearly everyone involved has been in much greater romantic work.

7 'Monster-in-Law' (2005)

Directed by Robert Luketic

A romantic comedy dealing with the difficulties and pains that can come from aggressive and judgmental in-laws, Monster-in-Law failed to live up to its anticipation as the long-awaited return of Jane Fonda to the big screen after 15 years. The film sees office temp Charlotte (Lopez) having seemingly found the perfect man in surgeon Dr. Kevin Fields (Michael Vartan), yet the only problem is his overbearing and controlling mother, Viola (Fonda). With Viola fearing that she'll lose the affection of her son forever, she hatches a scheme to break the lovebirds up by acting as the worst mother-in-law possible.

Monster-in-Law proves to be one of the rare cases where a single performance is simply too good, making the largely below-average attributes of the rest of the film stick out that much harder by comparison. Fonda absolutely dominates the screen every chance she gets, yet even her abilities aren't enough to elevate what is one of the most predictable and dull rom-coms when she isn't on-screen.

6 'The Back-Up Plan' (2010)

Directed by Alan Poul

Among the wide variety of romantic comedies that Lopez has been a part of, it takes a lot to actively stand out as one of the worst, yet the shocking unreliability and mismanagement of The Back-Up Plan make this one of Lopez's biggest rom-com disappointments. The film sees Lopez as an independent woman who, tired of looking for the perfect man, decides to have a baby on her own. However, her plans take an unexpected twist when she finally meets a great guy on the day that she's been artificially inseminated, now forced to coincide with both of these life's dreams.

None of the issues that plague The Back-up Plan can be attributed to Lopez herself, as she oozes charm and likability in the film, much like her great romantic comedies of the past. However, almost every other aspect of the film proves to be a strange and confusing mess, not fully capitalizing on Lopez's strengths as a rom-com star and being about as predictable as it gets. Her co-star, Alex O'Loughlin, shares minimal chemistry whatsoever with Lopez, making their entire romance difficult to root for as well as needlessly complicated from the beginning.

5 'The Wedding Planner' (2001)

Directed by Adam Shankman

One of the biggest defining factors that either makes or breaks a romantic comedy experience is the likability of their characters, often finding a difficult balancing act in having their characters do bad things while still appearing rootable and charming. The Wedding Planner proves to push this notion to the absolute extreme, making both of its characters incredibly unlikable and unnerving in their romance with one another and simply not having the chemistry to make their love worth rooting for.

The film sees Lopez as Mary, one of San Francisco's most acclaimed and hardest working wedding planners, who has run into a perfect match of her own when pediatrician Steve Edison (Matthew McConaughey) saves her life. However, Mary soon realizes the painful truth about Steve, that he's not only taken, but he is the fiancé of her latest client. As he continues to make arrangements for their wedding, she and Steve frequently find themselves in uncomfortable situations, forcing them to face their mutual attraction to one another.

4 'Atlas' (2024)

Directed by Brad Peyton