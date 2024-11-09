John Travolta is a talented, versatile performer who has turned in many great performances across a host of genres. However, his career has nevertheless been a rollercoaster of highs and lows, from iconic roles in classics like Pulp Fiction and Saturday Night Fever to notorious flops that left audiences scratching their heads. Despite his undeniable charisma, Travolta’s filmography contains a surprising number of missteps that have become infamous over the years. These movies, often hampered by poor scripts, questionable direction, or miscasting, amount to baffling detours and missed opportunities for the actor.

Some of these films have gained a cult following for their unintentional comedy, while others are simply bewildering. What's fascinating about these misfires is that they reveal the risks Travolta has been willing to take, even if they didn't always pay off. From sci-fi disasters to ill-advised comedies and thrillers, here are ten of the star's most notorious projects.

10 'Lucky Numbers' (2000)

Directed by Nora Ephron

"If I don’t get that money, I’m dead!" Travolta leads this Nora Ephron black comedy as Russ Richards, a local weatherman who is on a desperate hunt for cash after his business ventures flop. With mounting debts and a criminally greedy sidekick (Lisa Kudrow), he devises a scheme to rig the state lottery. However, their heist quickly spirals out of control, bringing unintended chaos and comic consequences. While Ephron’s direction brings some charm to Lucky Numbers, the film's tone swings wildly, leaving audiences unsure whether to root for or laugh at the hapless characters.

The script barely rises above B-tier sitcom levels, with brazen product placement, many tone-deaf conversations, and scenes that are suspended awkwardly between silly and serious. On the acting side, Travolta's performance here is lackluster, utterly overshadowed by Kudrow's madcap antics. For all these reasons, Lucky Numbers was widely disliked, bringing in just $10.9m against a $63m budget.

9 'Gotti' (2018)

Directed by Kevin Connolly

"There are two ways to make money in this world: you earn it, or you take it." In this one, Travolta takes on the role of infamous New York mob boss John Gotti. The film traces Gotti's life over several decades, chronicling his crimes, his family’s struggles, and his complicated legacy. The movie attempts to portray Gotti as both a ruthless criminal and a family man, but the result is decidedly uneven. Fatally, Travolta’s heavily made-up portrayal of the man fails to capture the gravity or menace one might expect in a mob drama.

Travolta challenges Nicolas Cage at his zaniest here, resulting in a performance that feels cartoonish and over-the-top. Indeed, the acting is shoddy across the board, with most of the actors chewing the scenery and dropping their accents mid-sentence. Kelly Preston, in particular, is amateurish and unbelievable. The cast is not helped by the script, which veers between mobster clichés and Gotti hagiography.

8 'Staying Alive' (1983)

Directed by Sylvester Stallone

"I'm gonna dance my way to the top." Staying Alive picks up where Saturday Night Fever left off, following Tony Manero (Travolta) as he pursues his dream of becoming a Broadway dancer. Now living in Manhattan, Tony struggles to make it in the competitive world of theater, finding himself torn between his old love, Jackie (Cynthia Rhodes), and his new obsession, Laura (Finola Hughes), a fellow dancer. There was potential here, but the movie squandered it all, abandoning the energy and realism that made the first movie a cultural touchstone.

Director Sylver Stallone's storytelling is glossy and overproduced (this was clearly a vanity project for him), brought down further by a melodramatic script and subpar choreography. The music is largely forgettable and the performers seem less committed. Story-wise, the film falls short in terms of character development, with Tony showing little growth since the first film. In Saturday Night Fever, he was understandably immature. Here, he's just annoying.

7 'The Experts' (1989)

Directed by Dave Thomas

"They just don’t get it, man." In The Experts, Travolta is Travis, a hip New Yorker who, along with his friend Wendell (Arye Gross), is unwittingly recruited by the KGB to bring American culture to a fake town in Russia designed to train Soviet spies. The two friends, oblivious to the setup, think they're working on a new club venture, only to find themselves tangled in Cold War shenanigans. The premise is okay, attempting to play on culture clash and espionage tropes, but the execution is lame and the jokes fall flat.

The plot starts out wacky and degenerates into complete lunacy, amplified by the cheesy dialogue and cringe-inducing dance numbers. The attempt at political satire is also laughable, serving up a series of cliches and stereotypes. Consequently, The Experts is simply boring, and littered with elements that would have been passé in 1989 and are beyond dated now. Unsurprisingly, the movie was a thermonuclear box office bomb, grossing just $169, 000 against a budget of at least $13m.

6 'Perfect' (1985)

Directed by James Bridges