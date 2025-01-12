Mark Wahlberg has proven to be one of the most successful and acclaimed actors in modern Hollywood, lending his talents to various genres to be one of the biggest faces of modern Hollywood success. From massive blockbuster action films like Uncharted and The Italian Job to critical darlings like The Departed and Boogie Nights to beloved comedies like Ted and The Other Guys, Wahlberg has one of the most varied and creative filmographies out there.

However, no super-successful actor has a perfect filmography without any misfires, with Wahlberg certainly having his fair share of missteps throughout each era of his career. Between the unlikely films of his early career before he truly found his footing as an actor to generic underwhelming wannabe blockbusters that fail to utilize the actor's talents, Wahlberg's worst outings serve to make his exceptional films that much greater by comparison.

10 'Mile 22' (2018)

Directed by Peter Berg

While the actor-director combo of Wahlberg and Peter Berg has resulted in several exceptional action thrillers, including the likes of Lone Survivor and Patriot's Day, Mile 22 serves to be the clear outlier of quality from the duo. The film sees Wahlberg as James Silva, a member of an elite top-secret CIA unit that is composed of some of the best agents and soldiers that the U.S. can provide. His team is tasked with transporting a rogue police officer who has life-threatening information to an extraction point 22 miles away, fighting through heavily hostile and dangerous streets in the process.

The trends and filmmaking conventions that made Berg and Wahlberg's previous collaborations so compelling and effective manage to be overplayed and obnoxious in Mile 22. As a story of high-praising American exceptionalism and patriotism, its style simply doesn't feel as compelling or captivating as the previous times that they tackled these thematic elements. Combined with some distracting camera movements and a jittery, over-edited style, Mile 22's lackluster attempts at style and flair prove to crumble the entire experience.

9 'The Truth About Charlie' (2002)

Directed by Jonathan Demme

A strange and largely underwhelming remake of the classic 60s thriller Charade, The Truth About Charlie acts as not only one of Wahlberg's worst films, but easily the worst film in acclaimed director Jonathan Demme's filmography. The film follows the unexpected bonding and falling in love of Regina (Thandiwe Newton) and Joshua (Wahlberg) when Regina meets him while vacationing in Martinique, as she contemplates ending her marriage with the chaotic Charlie. However, when Regina returns home to Paris, she finds that her apartment and bank account have been emptied and Charlie has been murdered.

While the original Charade proved to be a deeply captivating and effective mystery thriller that kept audiences on the edge of their seats, The Truth About Charlie's strange approach to the story undercuts its thematic resonance. While the film attempts to act as a love letter to French New Wave cinema, its attempts at recreating this style and filling the film with cameos don't do enough to elevate the actual core of the film.

8 'The Union' (2024)

Directed by Julian Farino

Wahlberg has become one of the prevalent faces when it comes to streaming service original movies, lending his talents to a wide variety of Netflix's pseudo-blockbusters in recent years. Easily one of the most generic and formulaic of these collaborations is The Union, a by-the-numbers action comedy with little to offer outside the star power of its leads. The film sees Wahlberg as a construction worker reconnecting with a long-lost high school sweetheart, unexpectedly being wrapped up in a global espionage mission in the process.

The Union follows the same formulaic structure and trend of various other low-effort Netflix original films, with an execution that is largely focused on uninteresting filmmaking. The action comedy film doesn't have enough thrilling action or effective comedy to make it worthwhile, made worse by the fact that there is next-to-no chemistry between Wahlberg and Halle Berry. The film will simply go in one ear and out the other for many Netflix viewers, leaving no discernable impact or memorability in the process.

7 'Scoob' (2020)

Directed by Tony Cervone

One of the only times when Wahlberg lent his talents as a voice actor for a blockbuster animated film, Scoob was already facing a large array of fundamental issues before Wahlberg's strange and unexpected inclusion. The film acts as an outlier among other Scooby-Doo movies, replacing the classic voice actor cast for an array of celebrity voices, including Zac Efron as Fred and Will Forte as Shaggy. The film also doesn't have a real central mystery as its story, instead seeing the mystery gang in a superhero story as they team up with the Blue Falcon to take down Dick Dastardly.

Wahlberg plays the role of Blue Falcon in the film, one of many classic Warner Bros. characters who are brought back in attempts to cater to long-lasting fans of Hanna-Barbera's history. However, its these very cameos and characters that actively detract Scoob from the strengths and likability of Scooby-Doo stories in the first place, giving the film minimal engaging attributes among other generic animated films.