Marvel has been pumping out superhero stories for decades, shaping pop culture and giving fans legendary hits like Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy and Tim Story’s box-office smash Fantastic Four. But even the mightiest heroes aren’t immune to some less-than-super outing. Whether it’s bad direction, choppy scripts, or head-scratching character choices, some Marvel movies don’t just miss the mark - they crash right through it into “guilty pleasure” territory.

Let’s be honest, though: there’s something weirdly charming about watching a superhero flick that’s gone off the heroic route. It’s like watching a hero trip over their own cape. As painful as it is to watch these beloved heroes not receiving the cinematic justice they deserve, it’s hard not to chuckle a bit over these creative missteps. In honor of the franchise’s more questionable flicks, here are the 10 lamest Marvel movies, ranked.

10 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' (2009)

Director: Gavin Hood

X-Men Origins: Wolverine manages to take a fan-favorite character and strip him of the mystery and heroic vigilantism that made him an icon. The film opens with Logan’s (Hugh Jackman) fraught bond with his brother Victor (Liev Schreiber) and their journey through history as immortal warriors. Unfortunately, Jackman’s charisma as Wolverine can’t save a script that relies on forceful emotional beats and underdeveloped exposition.

Fan favorites like Deadpool and Gambit are mishandled or sidelined, while secondary characters feel shoehorned in. The action scenes may be energetic, but they do little to highlight Wolverine’s emotional struggles with his powers and constantly winding moral compass. Cramming in too many characters and subplots without giving them room to breathe, X-Men Origins: Wolverine fails to do that one thing it’s supposed to do: honor its misunderstood hero.

9 'Elektra' (2005)

Director: Rob Bowman

Elektra tries to carve out a niche as a brooding, sleek superhero spin-off, but it stumbles awkwardly instead. Jennifer Garner gives her all into the titular assassin, providing a sense of charisma and humanity to the character. Still, the script doesn’t do justice to the origin story. It’s clunky dialogue and the thin plot becomes a surface-level look into her soul-searching journey, which unfortunately doesn’t sincerely resonate with audiences.

For a move of its time, Elektra’s visuals, atmospheric cinematography, and impressively choreographed action sequences are electrifying. However, the story doesn’t wholly anchor itself to a certain emotional ground. Audiences may remember who Elektra is because of how she stands out in the Marvel universe, but the film struggles to cement her story into its audiences, particularly of how shallow the plot is.

8 'Captain Marvel' (2019)

Director: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck

Captain Marvel tries to soar but ends up cruising at a frustratingly low altitude. Although Brie Larson brings her charisma and A game to Carol Danvers, unfortunately, the character arc feels flat. The mystery of her past reveals itself in a predictable, cliched manner - leaving little room for emotional resonance or vulnerability from the hero’s soul searching. She starts powerful, remembers she’s powerful and finishes even more powerful. Although that’s great for Carol, it turns her into a one-dimensional unstoppable force rather than a relatable hero.

Visually, Captain Marvel doesn’t stand out quite as much compared to Marvel’s other standout films, lacking that grandeur of world-building. Even in the final act, the scene fizzles with unmemorable action and cheesy “revelations” that anyone might have guessed. What’s even more painful about the movie is that even though it’s buoyed by strong performances, the story itself doesn’t feel monumental.

7 'Eternals' (2021)

Director: Chloé Zhao

An ambitious, daring take on the typically animated, comical superhero genre, Eternals holds promise thanks to its solid cast, but unfortunately fails to utilize them to its maximum. What is intended to be a thought-provoking epic that challenges the action-drive conventions of Marvel movies instead turns into a sluggish, history lecture infused with CGI. It doesn’t help that the bloated runtime drags as the plot constantly ping-pongs between past and present, followed by its dimly lit and uninspired action sequences.

Although Zhao’s attempt at injecting genuine depth and intimacy is a feat that’s worth praise, the execution stumbles. Because of the constant switching between timelines, Eternals feels like an over-extended exposition. There’s not much momentum that builds genuine camaraderie among its characters. That is normally the challenge with massive ensembles, especially since each character plays a crucial role. As the film spreads itself thing constantly providing context for these Deviants, it ultimately lacks the depth that gives the film its emotional core.

6 'Thor: Love and Thunder' (2022)

Director: Taika Waititi

The Marvel movies can feel a bit too serious at times - Thor: Love and Thunder is an attempt to upend that notion. Even though it’s fun to watch a high and mighty Asgardian god going through an all-time low like mere mortal humans, there’s a certain extent to which Waititi’s signature humor can only take the movie. The director’s comedic chops might’ve been Ragnarok’s saving grace, but in this case, the humor feels overplayed.

Featuring screaming goats, kidnapped kids, and a detour to Olympus, the frantic pacing of it all veers the movie into a parody of sorts. What’s a shame is that Natalie Portman’s highly anticipated return as Jane Foster is rushed, turning one of the most significant aspects of Thor’s character development into mere dust. Similarly, Christian Bale’s Gorr begins as a chilling villain with justifiable actions, but he devolves into a flat caricature.

5 'The New Mutants' (2020)

Director: Josh Boone

The New Mutants sets up an intriguing premise - a group of young mutants trapped in a facility with dark secrets (it’s sort of like Gen V but in high school). Set in a mysterious research facility, the story introduces five young mutants who are not only on the brink of teenhood/young adolescence but are also struggling to accept their newfound powers and the trauma they’ve been through. With a coming-of-age element, the film is the perfect opportunity to show some true self-discovery. But The New Mutants crackle as the plot drags the characters through repetitive, predictable shallow arcs.

Just because they’re young that doesn’t make them any less profound. On the contrary, it is their youth that should’ve provided the film’s emotional weight. To be young is to go to parties, make friends, and live life - not suffer the consequences of powers they’ve never wanted. Instead of seeing the evolution of these kids, the superhero horror film fizzles into insincere nothingness, with scares that are just as unremarkable and less-than-intrifying as its flailing storyline.

4 'Blade: Trinity' (2004)

Director: David S. Goyer

What could’ve been a thrilling finale for the iconic vampire hunter fumbles into a disappointing end to Blade’s cinematic legacy. Blade Trinity: Even the return of the slick, charismatic Wesley Snipe couldn’t salvage the trilogy’s last installment. The titular character should’ve gotten the final spotlight, but instead, he’s sidelined in favor of the Nightstalkers, a team of forgettable, occasionally grating sidekicks. The shift dilutes Blade’s once razor-sharp focus and reduces him to a co-star in his own franchise.

The much-hyped showdown between Blade and Dracula, the most legendary vampire in fiction, lands without a punch. Much of Blade: Trinity is an attempt to incorporate the early ‘00s, Y2K/MTV-style direction, with dizzying edits but compromising on dialogue, prioritizing sparks over substances. While Jessica Biel and Ryan Reynolds try to carry the film in their own right, Snipes’ understandable disinterest in the film is a shame to the once-bloody film.

3 'Madame Web' (2024)

Director: S.J. Clarkson

Madame Web is all tangled up in its flailing attempt at an origin story. Dakota Johnson stars as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic-turned-clairvoyant tasked with protecting three young women from Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim), a villain who feels more caricature than menace. Despite the promising potential of the story - the idea of altering fate to prevent future Spider-Women from meeting their doom - the plot lacks urgency.

What really stands out from Madame Web is the lack of logic in how the film plays out. Cassandra is first and foremost a paramedic, and yet, she frequently abandons her endangered wards for inexplicable side quests. From a technical and creative standpoint, the vision was there, but unfortunately, the film is bogged down by jagged editing and disjointed astral-plane sequences. Top it off with an awkward script and less-than-convincing performances, the film is now more of a pop culture faux pas that’s the stuff of memes.

2 'Morbius' (2022)

Director: Daniel Espinosa

“It’s Morbin time,” as one would say on the Internet. Weighed Morbius has become the butt of the joke on online discourses. Weighed down by a tired and uninspired script, followed by poor execution, Jared Leto’s Michael Morbius - a scientist turned vampire via an experimental cure - is a hollow protagonist, devoid of depth or relatability. The over-reliance on clunky exposition removes the film’s organic storytelling, spoon-feeding audiences every plot detail instead of trusting them to connect the dots.

Action sequences are either slowed to an agonizing crawl, exposing shoddy CGI or rendered in hyper-speed blurs that make it impossible to follow the chaos. Characterization is devoid of any substance, with supporting characters coming off as one-dimensional stand-ins instead of actual humans. Jared Harris as a mentor offers no emotional resonance, and Adria Arjona’s Martine is reduced to a token love interest. Even Matt Smith’s over-the-top villainy feels cartoonish and shallow.

1 'Captain America' (1990)

Director: Albert Pyun