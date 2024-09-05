Marvel has been one of the most widely acclaimed and well-known comic book publishers of all time, only growing in notoriety following the wide variety of exceptional film adaptations of their most iconic characters. From critically acclaimed early works like the original Spider-Man and X-Men films to the highest highs of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel has left an undeniable mark on the landscape of action filmmaking, with a multitude of highly acclaimed films to their name.

However, especially for a titan of culture like Marvel that has been releasing adaptations for decades upon decades, not every adaptation was going to be as graciously well received as a critical darling. Several Marvel films have in fact managed to be such major disappointments that they are often considered to be some of the worst blockbusters out there, as well as some of the most infamous releases of their respective eras. Between modern-day misfires that fail to live up to the hype and old, low-budget flops before they got their footing on film adaptations, Marvel has a vast and varied history of terrible films.

10 'Thor: The Dark World' (2013)

Director: Alan Taylor

While it's rare for the MCU to release a truly terrible film on the same level as the worst that Marvel has to offer, the clear exception to this was Thor: The Dark World, one of the most bland and forgettable blockbusters of all time. A sequel to Kenneth Branagh's original Thor film from 2011, Thor: The Dark World sees Thor fighting off against a vicious enemy from Asgard's past, a deadly race of dark elves led by the vengeful Malekith. Thor soon sees himself reuniting with Jane Foster and facing his most dangerous mission yet to save not just Earth, but Asgard as well.

While Thor: The Dark World attempts to tap into the same mythical ethos and fantasy worldbuilding that made the original Thor work so well, without Branagh's signature touch, the result is just a dull, monotonous slog to get through. The stakes are simply nonexistent, none of the characters or action sequences work well on screen, and the entire film is shrouded in an aura of boredom, acting as the most forgettable chapter of the MCU to date. While Thor as a character would eventually find refuge and success with Thor: Ragnarök and his appearances in other films, The Dark World was a dark chapter for the character as a whole.

9 'The New Mutants' (2020)

Director: Josh Boone

The act of actually making a film is a deeply difficult and strenuous task, as audiences rarely get to understand the full scope, struggles, and sometimes development hell that happens behind the scenes of a production. One of the most egregious and notable cases of development issues for a Marvel film was The New Mutants, which faced constant rewrites, reshoots, and delays before being unceremoniously dropped during the COVID pandemic. The film follows a group of young mutants who, just after discovering their abilities, find themselves being held in a secret facility against their will, forced to fight the terrors in order to escape.

While The New Mutants certainly had potential in its story and characters, the complete disarray and chaos behind the scenes all but guaranteed that the film was going to be a muddled failure of its original vision. It certainly didn't help things that in the middle of its production, both COVID-19 and Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox threw major wrenches into the film's development even further, making it one of the most often forgotten Marvel movies of the modern era. The final result is a film that is constantly fighting for its own identity, with moments of potential shining through a disastrous, sometimes incomprehensible execution.

8 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' (2009)

Director: Gavin Hood

Fox's run of X-Men movies, while for the most part celebrated and looked back on with fond memories nowadays, are a largely mixed bag quality-wise ranging from great films like X2 and Days of Future Past to major disappointments like X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Apocalypse. The crowning achievement of mockery and low quality of the X-Men franchise, however, is easily X-Men Origins: Wolverine, a film that completely botched its premise as an origin story for one of the most iconic and memorable members of the X-Men team.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine has a half-decent story to tell when it comes to the emotion and evolution of Logan as a character, but its poor execution completely wipes away all the goodwill of the original story. The film is filled with egregious changes to the source material that only served to make die-hard fans more annoyed than anything, none more infamous than its portrayal of Deadpool which got rid of all the character's wit and comedy. It's one of the few films in Marvel's repertoire that, all this time later, is treated more like a punchline of low quality than an actual film worth watching.

7 'The Fantastic Four' (1994)

Director: Oley Sassone

Long before the MCU and even before Marvel movies became a staple of blockbuster filmmaking under Fox and Sony, The Fantastic Four was one of the first attempts at adapting a classic superhero team to the big screen. While the film never received an official release, leaked versions of the full film have circulated for decades, spreading around as one of the strangest and most unusual chapters in Marvel's cinematic ventures. The film acts as an origin story for the classic superhero team, showing how they got their powers through cosmic rays and face off against the deadly Dr. Doom.

While it's hard to truly fault The Fantastic Four for its wrongdoings, considering the fact that it was never officially released as well as only having a pitiful $1 million budget, its faults and low quality is still undeniable. The film feels less like a true cinematic feature made for the big screen and instead looks like a cheap television parody of the classic characters. While there is some inherent charm in watching what is the closest any Marvel film has gotten to being a full-on B-movie, these positives are massively outweighed by the negatives that plague the film.

6 'Howard the Duck' (1986)

Director: Willard Huyck

While it may be hard to believe, the first true theatrical film based on a Marvel property was not based on any of their most iconic heroes, but instead the strange, sci-fi adventure of Howard the Duck. The film follows the titular alien duck creature as he is transported away from his idyllic duck society and thrust into the harsh, unforgiving slums of Earth. It doesn't take long before Howard ends up making a few friends on Earth, who agree to help him figure out why he ended up on Earth, as well as find out a way to return him home.

Howard the Duck is the type of unbelievably, so-bad-it's-good adventure film that the mind simply fails to even fathom or comprehend exactly how outlandishly terrible it truly is. While it takes inspiration from other sci-fi adventure films of the era, Howard as a character is so raunchy and perverse that it feels like the cinematic equivalent of being splashed in the face with whiskey. From on-screen romance between duck and human to strange and uncomfortable avian nudity, Howard the Duck is the type of garbage film that is worth seeking out to see just how bad it is.

5 'Madame Web' (2024)

Director: S.J. Clarkson

In the modern era of superhero filmmaking, so many quality films are being released that the ones that fall between the cracks and resort to tired clichés manage to be much more egregious in their lackluster execution. No example quite effectively shows this like one of the year's biggest critical misfires, Madame Web, one of Sony's latest attempts to build a cinematic universe around C-tier Spider-Man villains. The film follows paramedic Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson), who after an accident unlocks the ability to perceive the future, using her power to protect a trio of young women who are destined for greatness in the future.

Madame Web feels like a culmination of all the tired trends and clichés that have plagued the modern era of universe-building cinema, focusing more on building up a potential crossover instead of being a good film itself. What makes Madame Web especially stand out compared to other failed universe builders is the lack of self-awareness present throughout every aspect of the film. It's one of the most transparently corporate and soulless blockbusters in recent memory, feeling like it was made by a board of producers looking to maximize profit instead of an actual filmmaker with a vision.

4 'Elektra' (2005)

Director: Rob Bowman

While the character recently had a chance to shine in the spotlight as one of the many cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine, many are quick to forget just how painful and low quality the Elektra film truly is. Acting as a spinoff to the already maligned Daredevil film, Elektra sees Jennifer Garner return as the titular sai-wielding assassin as they are tasked with protecting her latest targets from a group of supernatural assassins known as The Hand.

Elektra acts as a relic of all the issues that plagued superhero films and blockbuster filmmaking of the early 2000s, acting as a sort of beautiful send-off to the worst aspects of the culture of the era. The film is needlessly dire and self-serious in its execution, treating its basic story with the gravitas of a hard-hitting drama, while at the same time lacking the chops to make its action even close to entertaining. It harkens back to a sad era of female-led superhero films where they were less focused on treating them as actual characters, but instead used blanket sex appeal and eroticism as a major selling point.

3 'Morbius' (2022)

Director: Daniel Espinosa

Few modern films have reached the levels of immediate infamy status as Morbius, a concept that was already a strange, confusing idea from the get-go, yet every misstep surrounding the film served to make the final product that much more unintentionally hilarious. The film sees Jared Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius, a man with a rare blood disorder who is determined to try anything to cure the disease that has hindered him for his entire life. His experiments end up transforming him into a terrifying, vampire creature who craves blood to survive, forcing him to hide away in the shadows out of fear of the pain he'll inflict on others.

While Morbius, from the surface, appears to be little more than just another awkward adaptation that misinterprets the character and is more focused on setting up a universe than telling its own story, the level of poor execution makes it so much more. It's all the little things, from Leto's completely phoned-in performance to Matt Smith dancing shirtless in front of a mirror to easily the worst post-credits scene of all time, that come together to make Morbius the perfect storm of bad filmmaking. The film quickly surmounted a legacy as a new face of so-bad-they're-good films, with seemingly nobody taking the films seriously except for Sony.

2 'Captain America' (1990)

Director: Albert Pyun

Captain America as a character has proved to be one of the most unexpected champions of filmmaking from Marvel, with outings like Captain America: The First Avenger and The Winter Soldier being some of the best Marvel films out there. However, the character also has a largely forgotten relic of the past, with 1990's Captain America being a strange, low-budget misfire that has only grown in infamy over the years. The film sees the titular captain having been reawoken in the modern age after fighting in World War II, realizing that his arch-rival, The Red Skull, has changed identities and plans to kidnap the U.S. president.

Captain America's usage of cheap costumes, disorienting action sequences, and a hilariously awkward protagonist made it a deeply underwhelming action film when it was first released, but eventually an icon of terrible filmmaking following decades of reexamination. However, while its highlights of absurdity seem like it would be a great so-bad-it's-good experience, the true crime of the film is its terrible pacing, creating a boring, uneventful experience out of a character who has proven to be electrifying on-screen.

1 'Fant4stic' (2015)

Director: Josh Trank

While it's certainly fun to point and laugh at the films that are obviously terrible in their low-budget execution and failure to adapt the original source material, what is arguably even worse is a film being so generic that you forget it even exists. Fant4stic is a film that confounds the mind with its banal execution, as even despite a talented director and cast, fails to reach the bare minimum in terms of leaving a notable impact on the audience. The film acts as yet another origin story for the superhero team where they deal with their strange powers and stop Dr. Doom in a plan to destroy humanity.

By 2015, there was a large understanding of what makes a good superhero film work and stay memorable, making it all the more inexcusable that Fant4stic managed to release in such a tattered, uninspired state. The film faced plenty of production issues and rewrites behind the scenes that transformed what little qualities the film had into a hollow husk of self-serious grit and grayscale coloring. The film goes well beyond simply being the worst film that Marvel has ever released, but is also one of the worst superhero movies of all time.

